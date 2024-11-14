There's No Place Like Home - A Pulaski County CASA Storybook Gala

Sponsorship includes Tickets for 10 guests, Logo listing on all promotional materials, full page in the event program, Chance to have a representative from your company give welcoming or closing remarks at the gala, Recognition on CASA website, Facebook, and Instagram, Spotlight video on Facebook, Logo on event signage, Logo displayed on guest tables, Verbal recognition at gala, Recognition Award for display in your office, The presenting sponsor will also have the opportunity to have a private lunch and Tour of the casa office for up to 8 and social media posts highlighting their visit.
Courageous Lion Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship includes Tickets for 8 Guests, Logo listing on all promotional materials, Listing in the event program, Recognition on CASA website, Facebook, and Instagram, Spotlight video on Facebook, Listing in event slideshow, Logo on event signage, Logo displayed on guest tables, Recognition Award for display in your office.
Wise Scarecrow Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsorship includes Tickets for 6 guests, Logo listing on all promotional materials, Listing in the event program, Recognition on CASA website, Facebook, and Instagram, Logo on event signage, Logo displayed on guest tables, Recognition Award.
Loving Tin Man Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Sponsorship includes Tickets for 5 guests, Logo listing on all promotional materials, Listing in the event program, Recognition on CASA website, Facebook, and Instagram, Logo on event signage, Name displayed on guest tables, Recognition Certificate.
Yellow Brick Road Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Sponsorship includes Tickets for 3 Guests, Listing in the event program, Listing on CASA website, Facebook, and Instagram, Logo on event signage, Name displayed on guest tables, Recognition Certificate.
Toto Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,250
Sponsor our 360 Photo Booth.
Donors will receive a listing in the event program, logo placement on the Photo Booth photos, and a recognition certificate.
Sponsor our 360 Photo Booth.
Sponsor a Munchkin
$1,000
Sponsor a child for 1 year.
Donors will receive a listing in the event program and a recognition certificate.
Sponsor a child for 1 year.
