Safe Passage

An Evening in Purple and Teal to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence

201 W Rollins St

Moberly, MO 65270, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

(company logo must be received by April 1st)

  • Recognition as "Purple and Teal Evening Presented by (Business Name)
  • Logo included on the step-and-repeat photo backdrop
  • Logo featured in event programs
  • Logo included in the rotating Power Point throughout the event
  • Verbal recognitions by event emcees
  • One reserved table (8 seats) with two bottles of choice featured wine
  • Opportunity to include an item or card at each place setting
  • Recognition in pre and post event social media posts
Keynote Sponsor
$1,500

(company logo and business name must be received by April 1st)

  • Recognition as "Keynote Sponsor"
  • Logo in the step-and-repeat photo backdrop
  • Logo featured in event programs
  • Logo included in the rotating Power Point throughout the event
  • Verbal recognition by event emcees prior to Keynote
  • Five Event tickets
  • Recognition in pre and post event social media posts
Venue Sponsor
$650

(company logo and business name must be received by April 1st)

  • Recognition as "Venue sponsored by ( Business Name)"
  • Logo included on the step-and-repeat photo backdrop
  • Logo featured in event programs
  • Logo featured in the rotating Power Point throughout the event
  • Verbal recognition by event emcees
  • Five event tickets
  • Recognition in pre and post event social media posts
VIP Table Sponsor (only 4 left!)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(business name must be received by April 1st)

  • One private reserved round table for 8 ( meal included)
  • Two bottles of choice featured wine
  • Business or individual name in event program
  • Table signage recognizing sponsorship
  • Name included in rotating power point throughout the event
  • Recognition in pre and post event social media posts
Photo Backdrop Sponsor (14 left)
$250

Great option for business branding! Showcase your business logo on every event guests' photos!

(company logo and business name must be received by April 1st)


  • Logo included in the step-and -repeat photo backdrop
  • Business name listed in event program
  • Name included in rotating Power Point throughout the event
  • 2 event tickets
  • Recognition in pre and post event social media posts


Friend of Survivors
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition in pre and post event social media posts

2 event tickets

