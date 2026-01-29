An Evening in Purple and Teal to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
(company logo must be received by April 1st)
(company logo and business name must be received by April 1st)
(company logo and business name must be received by April 1st)
(business name must be received by April 1st)
Great option for business branding! Showcase your business logo on every event guests' photos!
(company logo and business name must be received by April 1st)
Recognition in pre and post event social media posts
2 event tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!