Infinity Youth Group

Hosted by

Infinity Youth Group

About this event

An Evening in the Garden: Where Futures Bloom

365 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA

General Admission
$75
Available until Jun 13

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

At the Door Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bronze Sponsorship Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 gala tickets, VIP seating, recognition across social media platforms, and listing on the event website.

Silver Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 gala tickets, VIP seating, and all Bronze benefits. Adds logo placement on the event website and in the digital program.

Gold Sponsorship Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 gala tickets, VIP seating, and all Silver benefits. Adds logo placement on select event signage.

Platinum Sponsorship Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 gala tickets, premium VIP seating, and all Gold benefits. Adds enhanced social media recognition, featured logo placement on the event program, and verbal recognition during the event.

Diamond Sponsorship Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 gala tickets, premium VIP seating, and all Platinum benefits. Adds premier social media recognition, priority top-tier logo placement across all event materials, and featured recognition during the event.

Add a donation for Infinity Youth Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!