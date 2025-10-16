An Evening in Tuscany Silent Auction

💅 SEN Nail Spa – Gel Manicure Package item
💅 SEN Nail Spa – Gel Manicure Package
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Keep your nails looking flawless with a professional Gel Manicure at Sen Nail Spa.

💰 Value: $45

Donated by Sen Nail Spa

🍽️ Dinner & Dessert at Raleigh Iron Works item
🍽️ Dinner & Dessert at Raleigh Iron Works
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a flavorful night out at Raleigh Iron Works! Dine on wood-grilled favorites with a $50 Little Rey gift card, then top it off with a $10 Andia’s Ice Cream gift card for a sweet finish.

💰 Total Value: $60
Donated by Little Rey's & Andia’s Ice Cream

🍰 $50 Sweet Traditions Gift Card item
🍰 $50 Sweet Traditions Gift Card
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself (or your guests!) to handcrafted sweets from Sweet Traditions — perfect for upcoming holiday gatherings and celebrations. Use your $50 Sweet Bucks toward their seasonal menu or any of their delicious desserts before December 31, 2025.

💰 Value: $50

Donated by Sweet Traditions

🕯️ Lily Mae’s Boutique Gift & Candle Set item
🕯️ Lily Mae’s Boutique Gift & Candle Set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a $25 gift card to Lily Mae’s, Wake Forest’s favorite spot for fashion, home décor, and gifts — plus a Tyler Candle Company candle to bring a warm, inviting glow to your home. A perfect mix of style and southern charm!

💰 Value: $50

Donated by Lily Mae’s Boutique

The Comfort Edit item
The Comfort Edit
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Add warmth and style to your home with The Comfort Edit! This charming white basket includes butter bread mix, fresh linen candles, a Geometry tea towel, and a $20 Stuf N Such gift card — the perfect blend of cozy and chic.

💰 Value: $80

Donated by White Street Market & Stuff & Such

💅 SEN Nail Spa – Fall Spa Pedicure item
💅 SEN Nail Spa – Fall Spa Pedicure
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to a luxurious Fall Spa Pedicure at Sen Nail Spa — the perfect seasonal refresh for tired feet.

Add-on Gel polish $20

💰 Value: $79

Donated by Sen Nail Spa

💆 Radiance Spa Experience item
💆 Radiance Spa Experience
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relax, refresh, and radiate with a $75 gift card to Radiance Skin Spa in Wake Forest. Treat yourself to professional skincare and a little “me time.”

💰 Value: $75

Donated by Radiance Skin Spa

🍎 Molley Chomper Hard Cider Basket item
🍎 Molley Chomper Hard Cider Basket
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sip and savor six small-batch hard ciders from Molley Chomper Cidery, crafted with locally grown mountain apples and artisanal care.

💰 Value: $75

Donated by Emmaus Orchard

🍨 Downtown Wake Forest Date Night item
🍨 Downtown Wake Forest Date Night
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a night out in downtown Wake Forest! Create your own candles with a Candle Pour Experience for Two at White Street Market, then treat yourselves to handcrafted scoops at Lumpy’s Ice Cream — a perfect local date night!

💰 Value: $70

Donated by White Street Market & Lumpy’s Ice Cream

🏌️‍♂️ Golf & Men’s Basket item
🏌️‍♂️ Golf & Men’s Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The perfect set for the golf lover — includes a $50 TriGolf gift card, $25 Austin Alans gift card, and a YETI tumbler for the 19th hole.

💰 Value: $100

Donated by TriGolf & Austin Alans

🧗 Whitewater Adventure for Two item
🧗 Whitewater Adventure for Two
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Adventure awaits! Enjoy a day of ziplining, rafting, climbing, or relaxing at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with two full-day passes.

💰 Value: $118

Donated by U.S. National Whitewater Center

🐇 Bunny Hive – 5 Class Pack item
🐇 Bunny Hive – 5 Class Pack
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy quality bonding time with your little one at The Bunny Hive! This 5-class pack offers engaging, connection-based experiences for babies, toddlers, and caregivers.

💰 Value: $150

Donated by The Bunny Hive

🔊 Beats Pill Wireless Speaker item
🔊 Beats Pill Wireless Speaker
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy powerful, portable sound with the sleek Beats Pill Wireless Speaker. With rich audio, 24-hour battery life, and USB-C charging, it’s perfect for music lovers on the go.

💰Value: $150

Donated by Ainsley & David Roberts

📸 Kelley Bullock Photography – Personality Portraits item
📸 Kelley Bullock Photography – Personality Portraits
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Capture your child’s spirit with a Personality Portrait Session by local photographer Kelley Bullock — known for creative, expressive, and joy-filled imagery.

💰 Value: $175
📅 Date: January 24, 2026

Donated by Kelley Bullock Photography

⚽ NCFC Raffle Box item
⚽ NCFC Raffle Box
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Celebrate local soccer pride with an NCFC fan pack featuring a Charly hat, Ruffneck scarf, $50 Carolina Cash, and 4-ticket voucher for the 2025/2026 season.

💰 Value: $210

Donated by North Carolina FC

🌶️ Savory Spice 101 Tour item
🌶️ Savory Spice 101 Tour
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Take your taste buds on a global adventure with this 90-minute Spice 101 Tour at Savory Spice Raleigh! Explore over 400 spices and 180 handcrafted blends, learn expert tips for choosing and cooking with spices, and enjoy flavorful tastings from around the world.

Perfect for food lovers and adventurous cooks — this private group experience for 12–20 guests is equal parts educational and delicious.

🕓 Sundays | 4:30–6:00 PM
🎟️ Certificate valid for 1 year from auction date
💰 Value: $250

🙌 Donated by Savory Spice Shop

🎁 Carolina Elite Realty Group “Night In” Basket item
🎁 Carolina Elite Realty Group “Night In” Basket
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Settle in for a cozy, gourmet evening with wine, artisan snacks, and sweet indulgences — everything you need for the perfect night at home. Enjoy a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, charcuterie favorites, gourmet chocolates, popcorn, sauces, and a $100 DoorDash gift card for the ultimate comfort night.

💰 Value: $350

Donated by Carolina Elite Realty Group Team

⚽ NC Courage Raffle Box item
⚽ NC Courage Raffle Box
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Show your team spirit with this NC Courage fan box — includes a Nike hat, scarf, keychain, $50 Courage Cash, and a ticket voucher for 4 seats to a 2025/2026 home match.

💰 Value: $375

Donated by North Carolina Courage

🎧 Beats Studio Pro Headphones item
🎧 Beats Studio Pro Headphones
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Experience immersive sound with Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in sandstone — premium design, crystal-clear audio, and 40-hour battery life.

💰 Value: $350

Donated by Ashley Bartlett

🏈 Signed Carolina Panthers Helmet item
🏈 Signed Carolina Panthers Helmet
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Own a piece of Panthers history with this authentic Carolina Panthers helmet autographed by Luke Kuechly, one of the most celebrated linebackers in team history.

Beautifully displayed in a premium case, this collector’s item is a must-have for any football fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.

💰 Value: Priceless
Donated by by Matt Bergevin

⛳ Round of Golf at Lonnie Poole item
⛳ Round of Golf at Lonnie Poole
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a round for four at the stunning Lonnie Poole Golf Course, featuring panoramic Raleigh views and championship-level greens.

💰 Value: $500

Donated by Lonnie Poole Golf Course

Carolina Hurricanes Vs Tampa Bay Lightning item
Carolina Hurricanes Vs Tampa Bay Lightning
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Catch the Carolina Hurricanes in action from incredible lower-level seats! Enjoy two tickets to see the Canes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Seats: Section 120, Row C, Seats 1–2 — close to the ice!

💰 Value: $510

Donated by Carolina Elite Realty Group

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing