An Evening in Tuscany Silent Auction

Keep your nails looking flawless with a professional Gel Manicure at Sen Nail Spa.
💰 Value: $45
✨ Donated by Sen Nail Spa
Enjoy a flavorful night out at Raleigh Iron Works! Dine on wood-grilled favorites with a $50 Little Rey gift card, then top it off with a $10 Andia’s Ice Cream gift card for a sweet finish.
💰 Total Value: $60
✨ Donated by Little Rey's & Andia’s Ice Cream
Treat yourself (or your guests!) to handcrafted sweets from Sweet Traditions — perfect for upcoming holiday gatherings and celebrations. Use your $50 Sweet Bucks toward their seasonal menu or any of their delicious desserts before December 31, 2025.
💰 Value: $50
✨ Donated by Sweet Traditions
Enjoy a $25 gift card to Lily Mae’s, Wake Forest’s favorite spot for fashion, home décor, and gifts — plus a Tyler Candle Company candle to bring a warm, inviting glow to your home. A perfect mix of style and southern charm!
💰 Value: $50
✨ Donated by Lily Mae’s Boutique
Add warmth and style to your home with The Comfort Edit! This charming white basket includes butter bread mix, fresh linen candles, a Geometry tea towel, and a $20 Stuf N Such gift card — the perfect blend of cozy and chic.
💰 Value: $80
✨ Donated by White Street Market & Stuff & Such
Treat yourself to a luxurious Fall Spa Pedicure at Sen Nail Spa — the perfect seasonal refresh for tired feet.
Add-on Gel polish $20
💰 Value: $79
✨ Donated by Sen Nail Spa
Relax, refresh, and radiate with a $75 gift card to Radiance Skin Spa in Wake Forest. Treat yourself to professional skincare and a little “me time.”
💰 Value: $75
✨ Donated by Radiance Skin Spa
Sip and savor six small-batch hard ciders from Molley Chomper Cidery, crafted with locally grown mountain apples and artisanal care.
💰 Value: $75
✨ Donated by Emmaus Orchard
Enjoy a night out in downtown Wake Forest! Create your own candles with a Candle Pour Experience for Two at White Street Market, then treat yourselves to handcrafted scoops at Lumpy’s Ice Cream — a perfect local date night!
💰 Value: $70
✨ Donated by White Street Market & Lumpy’s Ice Cream
The perfect set for the golf lover — includes a $50 TriGolf gift card, $25 Austin Alans gift card, and a YETI tumbler for the 19th hole.
💰 Value: $100
✨Donated by TriGolf & Austin Alans
Adventure awaits! Enjoy a day of ziplining, rafting, climbing, or relaxing at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with two full-day passes.
💰 Value: $118
✨ Donated by U.S. National Whitewater Center
Enjoy quality bonding time with your little one at The Bunny Hive! This 5-class pack offers engaging, connection-based experiences for babies, toddlers, and caregivers.
💰 Value: $150
✨ Donated by The Bunny Hive
Enjoy powerful, portable sound with the sleek Beats Pill Wireless Speaker. With rich audio, 24-hour battery life, and USB-C charging, it’s perfect for music lovers on the go.
💰Value: $150
✨Donated by Ainsley & David Roberts
Capture your child’s spirit with a Personality Portrait Session by local photographer Kelley Bullock — known for creative, expressive, and joy-filled imagery.
💰 Value: $175
📅 Date: January 24, 2026
✨ Donated by Kelley Bullock Photography
Celebrate local soccer pride with an NCFC fan pack featuring a Charly hat, Ruffneck scarf, $50 Carolina Cash, and 4-ticket voucher for the 2025/2026 season.
💰 Value: $210
✨ Donated by North Carolina FC
Take your taste buds on a global adventure with this 90-minute Spice 101 Tour at Savory Spice Raleigh! Explore over 400 spices and 180 handcrafted blends, learn expert tips for choosing and cooking with spices, and enjoy flavorful tastings from around the world.
Perfect for food lovers and adventurous cooks — this private group experience for 12–20 guests is equal parts educational and delicious.
🕓 Sundays | 4:30–6:00 PM
🎟️ Certificate valid for 1 year from auction date
💰 Value: $250
🙌 Donated by Savory Spice Shop
Settle in for a cozy, gourmet evening with wine, artisan snacks, and sweet indulgences — everything you need for the perfect night at home. Enjoy a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, charcuterie favorites, gourmet chocolates, popcorn, sauces, and a $100 DoorDash gift card for the ultimate comfort night.
💰 Value: $350
✨ Donated by Carolina Elite Realty Group Team
Show your team spirit with this NC Courage fan box — includes a Nike hat, scarf, keychain, $50 Courage Cash, and a ticket voucher for 4 seats to a 2025/2026 home match.
💰 Value: $375
✨ Donated by North Carolina Courage
Experience immersive sound with Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in sandstone — premium design, crystal-clear audio, and 40-hour battery life.
💰 Value: $350
✨ Donated by Ashley Bartlett
Own a piece of Panthers history with this authentic Carolina Panthers helmet autographed by Luke Kuechly, one of the most celebrated linebackers in team history.
Beautifully displayed in a premium case, this collector’s item is a must-have for any football fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.
💰 Value: Priceless
✨ Donated by by Matt Bergevin
Enjoy a round for four at the stunning Lonnie Poole Golf Course, featuring panoramic Raleigh views and championship-level greens.
💰 Value: $500
✨ Donated by Lonnie Poole Golf Course
Catch the Carolina Hurricanes in action from incredible lower-level seats! Enjoy two tickets to see the Canes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.
Seats: Section 120, Row C, Seats 1–2 — close to the ice!
💰 Value: $510
✨ Donated by Carolina Elite Realty Group
