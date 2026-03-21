Juneteenth “Remembrance & Roots” Procession

Follow the journey from Procession to Ceremony.





Join us for a ceremonial community procession honoring our shared heritage through movement, music, and reflection.

Guided by collective participation, reflection, and cultural expression, the procession pays tribute to the sacrifices of the past while celebrating the cultural roots that unite and strengthen our community today, continuing to shape our identity and collective future.





The procession will lead into the “Joy, Journey & Jubilee” Opening Ceremony; the official start of Juneteenth GSO Fest, a vibrant three-day weekend. Click here for tickets to the Opening Ceremony.