Project Full Out Inc

Hosted by

Project Full Out Inc

About this event

Juneteenth “Remembrance & Roots” Procession

Greensboro

NC, USA

Juneteenth “Remembrance & Roots” Procession
Free

Follow the journey from Procession to Ceremony.


Join us for a ceremonial community procession honoring our shared heritage through movement, music, and reflection.

Guided by collective participation, reflection, and cultural expression, the procession pays tribute to the sacrifices of the past while celebrating the cultural roots that unite and strengthen our community today, continuing to shape our identity and collective future.


The procession will lead into the “Joy, Journey & Jubilee” Opening Ceremony; the official start of Juneteenth GSO Fest, a vibrant three-day weekend.   Click here for tickets to the Opening Ceremony.

Add a donation for Project Full Out Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!