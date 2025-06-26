An Evening of Boo-s and Grooves Silent Auction~ Help Boo-st the Mission of CCA!

Donor: Professional Guide Wayne Pray, Root River Rod Company - Lanesboro,

Minnesota

Fair Market Value: $450

Step into the serene waters of the Driftless Area with this unforgettable half

day fly fishing adventure for two, guided by local expert Wayne Pray of Root River Rod Company. Whether you are a first-time angler or a seasoned fly fisher looking to refine your cast, Wayne’s patient instruction and deep knowledge of local trout streams make this the perfect outing. Wade into clear spring fed creeks surrounded by limestone bluffs, waving prairie grasses, and the sound of rushing water as you hone your technique and learn to read the water like a pro. Your experience includes all the essentials: fly rods, flies, waders, and beverages, so you can simply relax and enjoy the day.

This is more than a fishing trip; it is a Driftless experience, peaceful, immersive, and authentically Lanesboro.

Redemption Details:

Offer valid for the 2026 fly fishing season, through October 15, 2026.

To schedule your trip, contact Guide Wayne Pray directly using the information

provided on his business card included with the certificate.

*Gratuity not included.