An Evening of Boo-s and Grooves Silent Auction~ Help Boo-st the Mission of CCA!

Half Day Fly Fishing Trip for Two - Walk and Wade Experience
Donor: Professional Guide Wayne Pray, Root River Rod Company - Lanesboro,

Minnesota

Fair Market Value: $450

Step into the serene waters of the Driftless Area with this unforgettable half

day fly fishing adventure for two, guided by local expert Wayne Pray of Root River Rod Company. Whether you are a first-time angler or a seasoned fly fisher looking to refine your cast, Wayne’s patient instruction and deep knowledge of local trout streams make this the perfect outing. Wade into clear spring fed creeks surrounded by limestone bluffs, waving prairie grasses, and the sound of rushing water as you hone your technique and learn to read the water like a pro. Your experience includes all the essentials: fly rods, flies, waders, and beverages, so you can simply relax and enjoy the day.

This is more than a fishing trip; it is a Driftless experience, peaceful, immersive, and authentically Lanesboro.

Redemption Details:

Offer valid for the 2026 fly fishing season, through October 15, 2026.

To schedule your trip, contact Guide Wayne Pray directly using the information

provided on his business card included with the certificate.

*Gratuity not included.

Large Hand-Turned Spalted Maple Bowl
Donor Artist Andrew Sobota, Lanesboro, Minnesota

Fair Market Value: $150.00

This impressive hand-turned spalted maple bowl by Lanesboro artist Andrew Sobota showcases the natural beauty and unique character of lightly spalted wood. Measuring approximately 10 inches in diameter and 7 inches deep, the bowl

features a beautifully textured band for added visual interest and contrast.

Finished with multiple coats of hand-rubbed oil, the piece has a rich, satin sheen that highlights the wood’s intricate grain patterns and organic warmth. Functional yet sculptural, this large bowl reflects Sobota’s signature craftsmanship, balancing simplicity, durability, and the natural elegance of locally sourced materials. A striking statement piece for any home, it is as beautiful on display as it is in use.


Private Wine Class for 20 Guests
Donor: Total Wine & More – Minnesota

Fair Market Value: $600

Treat your friends, family, or fellow wine lovers to an exclusive Private

Wine Class for up to 20 guests at a Total Wine &amp; More store. This two-hour event will be led by one of Total Wine’s knowledgeable wine experts and includes a guided tasting of premium, hand-selected wines. Your group will explore famed wine regions and grape varietals from around the world, learning what makes each one unforgettable. Choose your preferred theme, and enjoy the

experience as a seated class or a more casual walk-around tasting. Total Wine & More provides all wine, stemware, and educational materials for a memorable evening of wine appreciation and fun.

Redemption Details:

 Redeemable for one private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of a Total Wine & More store.

 Recipient must present the original certificate to redeem.

 Valid only at Minnesota Total Wine & More locations.

 Class must be scheduled and completed before September 11, 2026.

 Subject to store availability.

 Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird - Hand-Carved &amp; Hand-Painted W
Donor: Artist Paul Lambrecht, Lanesboro, Minnesota

Fair Market Value: $110

This captivating sculpture by nationally renowned wood artist Paul Lambrecht depicts a ruby-throated hummingbird delicately perched atop a vibrant cherry.

Each element is meticulously hand-carved and hand-painted by the artist, showcasing his signature balance of realism, imagination, and refined craftsmanship. Lambrecht has been creating fine wood sculptures for more than 40 years, exhibiting at premier fine art shows across the country and earning a national reputation for his fluid, expressive forms. His works are featured in galleries, juried exhibitions, and private

collections nationwide. Carved from select hardwoods and finished with layered acrylics and stains, this piece

reveals both the technical mastery and artistic warmth for which Lambrecht’s work is celebrated. The subject, a ruby-throated hummingbird resting on a cherry, embodies themes of vitality, joy, and the fleeting beauty of nature that inspire much of his art. A true collector’s piece, this sculpture is both a testament to craftsmanship and a lively celebration of the natural world, created by one of Lanesboro’s most acclaimed artists.


Traditional Lefse Grill
Donor: Kingsley Mercantile, Inc. Kerry & Jane Kingsley

Fair Market Value: $190

Bethany Housewares brand page

16" Silverstone Heritage Grill with Wood Handles and Dial Temperature Control

Stihl Cordless Blower item
Stihl Cordless Blower
Donor: Hammell Equipment

Fair Market Value: $200

Stihl BGA 57 Cordless Blower

Vintage ROCKCARDS Series 1 Factory Sealed Box item
Vintage ROCKCARDS Series 1 Factory Sealed Box
Donor: Russ Smith

Fair Market Value: $80

The Vintage ROCKCARDS Series 1 Factory Sealed Box features 288 standard-sized trading cards centered around rock stars. Manufactured in 1991 by Brockum, these non-sport trading cards are a collectible item for music enthusiasts.

Steel drum Art; Painted Turtles item
Steel drum Art; Painted Turtles
Donor: Mike and Kathi Mesick

Fair Market Value: $35

Since the 1950's, Haitian artisans have been recycling fifty-five-gallon steel drums into amazing works of art. This one features sea turtles.

Good Wolf Hand Turned Bowl
Donor and artist: Mike Denney

Fair Market Value: $80

The process of making this bowl:

I turn all of this wood while it's green, meaning it has not dried out yet.


After turning the bowl, I set it aside to dry for a few weeks.


Once it's dry, I sand it smooth so no toolmarks or sanding marks can be seen.


For cracks or designs in the bowl that I've made, I inlay with turquoise, malachite, lapis lazuli, metal shavings, coffee grounds, bark pieces/dust or whatever material that complements the wood grain and color.


I then seal the bowl with shellac using a French Polishing method. This finish can be washed with mild soap and water and re-treated with an oil of your choosing (or no oil at all if you like the bare shellac finish, which many people do).


If bark is left attached to the bowl, I reinforce it with glue, so it won't chip off.


Shellac is a food-grade finish that I'm sure you've consumed at one time or another because it's used in the food industry as well.  It's a natural finish made from cocoons of the Laq bug, and this nature-nut loves it!


Good Wolf Bowls makes more than bowls. They also make vases, kitchen utensil holders, covered containers, ring holders and more. So why 'Good Wolf'? This originates from the story about the Native American boy struggling with good and bad thoughts, which were eventually personified as wolves. The boy's grandfather said his inner conflict arose from the fighting of the good wolf and the bad wolf, and the one that wins is the one that you feed or devote time to. Making bowls and such feeds my good wolf, thus the name.

Vintage ROCKCARDS Series 1 Factory Sealed Box (Copy)
Donor: Russ Smith

Fair Market Value: $80

The Vintage ROCKCARDS Series 1 Factory Sealed Box features 288 standard-sized trading cards centered around rock stars. Manufactured in 1991 by Brockum, these non-sport trading cards are a collectible item for music enthusiasts.

Hand painted Adrian Peterson item
Hand painted Adrian Peterson
Donor: Anonymous

Fair Market Value: $80

Original hand painted artwork of Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, #28

Dylan Michel studied fine art at Luther college.

Not So Secret Bloody Mary Basket
Donor: Pete and Leanne Erickson

Fair Market Value: $125

Not So Secret Bloody Mary Basket includes:

Igloo cooler

Mr. and Mrs. T Original Bloody Mary Mix

Kickass original beef sticks

Clamato

Goob spice

Tabasco sauce

Montreal Steak seasoning

Svedka Vodka

Worcestershire sauce

Claussen Pickles

2 Trevis tumblers

Pamper yourself
Pamper yourself includes:

  • Orange loofah
  • Bath and Body works Leaves body cream
  • Bath and Body Works Purple Patchouli cleansing gel hand soap
  • Distant Lands Pumpkin Spice Cake three wick candle
  • Pain Elimination: Get Well Evaluation from Vitality Chiropractic in Rochester. Includes a full chiropractic examination, computerized nervous system scans, and one free chiropractic adjustment.
  • Along with a healing session that includes reflexology, reiki, chakra, balancing, massage, breathwork and sound therapy. Healing session donated by Lindsey Fitzpatrick.

A value of $110

Whether you’re craving deep relaxation, energetic alignment, or a moment to simply breathe, they are ready to hold space for your healing journey.

Https://sol-foundation.square.site

Your mind, body, and soul will thank you. 

Trampled by Turtles autographed memorabilia
Donor: Chatfield Center for the Arts

Fair Market Value: PRICELESS

Trampled by Turtles framed and signed concert poster. Trampled by Turtles played at the Chatfield Center for the Arts and signed this poster along with an autographed set list.

Gift Basket Full of Handmade Goods item
Gift Basket Full of Handmade Goods
Donor: TikiSisterz

Fair Market Value: $150

A beautifully arranged basket filled with handmade treasures — including a cozy, hand-crocheted blanket, candles, crocheted stockings (gift card holders), handmade Gnome, and a loaf of fresh sourdough bread. Each item is lovingly crafted by hand, bringing together warmth, creativity, and the simple joy of homemade comfort.

A set of GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL with side table item
A set of GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL with side table
Donor: Luke Isensee

Fair Market Value: $190

A set of two GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL with side table.

Dog Sled Experience
Donor: Luke and Rachel Schieffelbein

Fair Market Value: $1,000

Dog sledding experience:

Bring a small group to visit the Alaskan huskies at Lost Creek Kennels and go for a ride! A total of 10 people can ride; others are welcome to pet the dogs.

All the dogs are friendly and love visitors! Kids welcome!

Weather dependent- the dogs can’t run if it’s over 55 degrees.

Snow is necessary for the sled, but not the cart!

Contact Luke or Rachel Schieffelbein to schedule your visit.


Airde Table
Donor: Valley Design & Tuohy Furniture.

Fair Market Value: $450

The Airde table designed by Tuohy Furniture. 

A beautiful table offering outstanding utility as a pull-up table to any lounge setting. Brushed steel finish and offers easy 10" adjustment to allow an ergonomic height. Single shelf.

Party with Almost Amish
Donor: Members of Almost Amish; Al Dietz, Tom Muller, & Tiffany Strande

Fair Market Value: $PRICELESS

One free concert, maximum of 3 hours, within 60 miles of Chatfield. Along with two Almost Amish handkerchief, two bottles of Fireball.

Fall Door Hanger item
Fall Door Hanger
Donor: Breanna Macleod

Fair Market Value: $50

Handmade, wood-stained fall door hanger

Code Ninja Classes
Donor Tania Diaz de Leon

Fair Market Value: $225

Three vouchers each for $75. Can be used for Code Create Program, Junior Program, Day camp or Summer camp. Excludes Parents Night Out.

Expires: November 1, 2026

NEVER USED: Vintage Angel Glockenspiel Ax-27k Xylophone
Donor Lynn Harstad

Fair Market Value: $50

An angel glockenspiel box is a charming decorative and musical item that combines visual artistry with gentle, bell-like sound. An angel glockenspiel box is usually a small, ornate, rotating music piece often made of metal or wood, featuring one or more angels that move or “dance” when the music plays. The angels may be holding trumpets, stars, or candles, symbolizing peace and joy.

At its center, there’s a small glockenspiel or chime mechanism—thin metal bars or bells that produce bright, tinkling tones When wound or powered by the rising heat of small candles (in traditional versions) or a music box mechanism, the angels spin around, gently striking the chimes or bells to create a delicate, celestial melody. The movement is often driven by heat, clockwork, or wind-up mechanics. Angel glockenspiel boxes are especially popular during Christmas, symbolizing heavenly music and the joy of the season. They are often placed on mantels, used as centerpieces, or given as sentimental gifts.


Instructor 32 melodica
Donor Lynn Harstad

Fair Market Value: $75

The Instructor 32 melodica is a 32-key, free-reed keyboard instrument that blends features of a piano and a harmonica. It’s played by blowing air through a mouthpiece while pressing keys that open valves to produce different pitches. The name “Instructor” suggests it’s intended for educational use—durable, easy to play, and well-suited for classrooms or beginners.

