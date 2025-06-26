An Evening of Boo-s and Grooves Silent Auction~ Help Boo-st the Mission of CCA!

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donor: Professional Guide Wayne Pray, Root River Rod Company - Lanesboro,
Minnesota
Fair Market Value: $450
Step into the serene waters of the Driftless Area with this unforgettable half
day fly fishing adventure for two, guided by local expert Wayne Pray of Root River Rod Company. Whether you are a first-time angler or a seasoned fly fisher looking to refine your cast, Wayne’s patient instruction and deep knowledge of local trout streams make this the perfect outing. Wade into clear spring fed creeks surrounded by limestone bluffs, waving prairie grasses, and the sound of rushing water as you hone your technique and learn to read the water like a pro. Your experience includes all the essentials: fly rods, flies, waders, and beverages, so you can simply relax and enjoy the day.
This is more than a fishing trip; it is a Driftless experience, peaceful, immersive, and authentically Lanesboro.
Redemption Details:
Offer valid for the 2026 fly fishing season, through October 15, 2026.
To schedule your trip, contact Guide Wayne Pray directly using the information
provided on his business card included with the certificate.
*Gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Donor Artist Andrew Sobota, Lanesboro, Minnesota
Fair Market Value: $150.00
This impressive hand-turned spalted maple bowl by Lanesboro artist Andrew Sobota showcases the natural beauty and unique character of lightly spalted wood. Measuring approximately 10 inches in diameter and 7 inches deep, the bowl
features a beautifully textured band for added visual interest and contrast.
Finished with multiple coats of hand-rubbed oil, the piece has a rich, satin sheen that highlights the wood’s intricate grain patterns and organic warmth. Functional yet sculptural, this large bowl reflects Sobota’s signature craftsmanship, balancing simplicity, durability, and the natural elegance of locally sourced materials. A striking statement piece for any home, it is as beautiful on display as it is in use.
Starting bid
Donor: Total Wine & More – Minnesota
Fair Market Value: $600
Treat your friends, family, or fellow wine lovers to an exclusive Private
Wine Class for up to 20 guests at a Total Wine & More store. This two-hour event will be led by one of Total Wine’s knowledgeable wine experts and includes a guided tasting of premium, hand-selected wines. Your group will explore famed wine regions and grape varietals from around the world, learning what makes each one unforgettable. Choose your preferred theme, and enjoy the
experience as a seated class or a more casual walk-around tasting. Total Wine & More provides all wine, stemware, and educational materials for a memorable evening of wine appreciation and fun.
Redemption Details:
Redeemable for one private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of a Total Wine & More store.
Recipient must present the original certificate to redeem.
Valid only at Minnesota Total Wine & More locations.
Class must be scheduled and completed before September 11, 2026.
Subject to store availability.
Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Starting bid
Donor: Artist Paul Lambrecht, Lanesboro, Minnesota
Fair Market Value: $110
This captivating sculpture by nationally renowned wood artist Paul Lambrecht depicts a ruby-throated hummingbird delicately perched atop a vibrant cherry.
Each element is meticulously hand-carved and hand-painted by the artist, showcasing his signature balance of realism, imagination, and refined craftsmanship. Lambrecht has been creating fine wood sculptures for more than 40 years, exhibiting at premier fine art shows across the country and earning a national reputation for his fluid, expressive forms. His works are featured in galleries, juried exhibitions, and private
collections nationwide. Carved from select hardwoods and finished with layered acrylics and stains, this piece
reveals both the technical mastery and artistic warmth for which Lambrecht’s work is celebrated. The subject, a ruby-throated hummingbird resting on a cherry, embodies themes of vitality, joy, and the fleeting beauty of nature that inspire much of his art. A true collector’s piece, this sculpture is both a testament to craftsmanship and a lively celebration of the natural world, created by one of Lanesboro’s most acclaimed artists.
Starting bid
Donor: Kingsley Mercantile, Inc. Kerry & Jane Kingsley
Fair Market Value: $190
Bethany Housewares brand page
16" Silverstone Heritage Grill with Wood Handles and Dial Temperature Control
Starting bid
Donor: Hammell Equipment
Fair Market Value: $200
Stihl BGA 57 Cordless Blower
Starting bid
Donor: Russ Smith
Fair Market Value: $80
The Vintage ROCKCARDS Series 1 Factory Sealed Box features 288 standard-sized trading cards centered around rock stars. Manufactured in 1991 by Brockum, these non-sport trading cards are a collectible item for music enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Donor: Mike and Kathi Mesick
Fair Market Value: $35
Since the 1950's, Haitian artisans have been recycling fifty-five-gallon steel drums into amazing works of art. This one features sea turtles.
Starting bid
Donor and artist: Mike Denney
Fair Market Value: $80
The process of making this bowl:
I turn all of this wood while it's green, meaning it has not dried out yet.
After turning the bowl, I set it aside to dry for a few weeks.
Once it's dry, I sand it smooth so no toolmarks or sanding marks can be seen.
For cracks or designs in the bowl that I've made, I inlay with turquoise, malachite, lapis lazuli, metal shavings, coffee grounds, bark pieces/dust or whatever material that complements the wood grain and color.
I then seal the bowl with shellac using a French Polishing method. This finish can be washed with mild soap and water and re-treated with an oil of your choosing (or no oil at all if you like the bare shellac finish, which many people do).
If bark is left attached to the bowl, I reinforce it with glue, so it won't chip off.
Shellac is a food-grade finish that I'm sure you've consumed at one time or another because it's used in the food industry as well. It's a natural finish made from cocoons of the Laq bug, and this nature-nut loves it!
Good Wolf Bowls makes more than bowls. They also make vases, kitchen utensil holders, covered containers, ring holders and more. So why 'Good Wolf'? This originates from the story about the Native American boy struggling with good and bad thoughts, which were eventually personified as wolves. The boy's grandfather said his inner conflict arose from the fighting of the good wolf and the bad wolf, and the one that wins is the one that you feed or devote time to. Making bowls and such feeds my good wolf, thus the name.
Starting bid
Donor: Anonymous
Fair Market Value: $80
Original hand painted artwork of Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, #28
Dylan Michel studied fine art at Luther college.
Starting bid
Donor: Pete and Leanne Erickson
Fair Market Value: $125
Not So Secret Bloody Mary Basket includes:
Igloo cooler
Mr. and Mrs. T Original Bloody Mary Mix
Kickass original beef sticks
Clamato
Goob spice
Tabasco sauce
Montreal Steak seasoning
Svedka Vodka
Worcestershire sauce
Claussen Pickles
2 Trevis tumblers
Starting bid
Pamper yourself includes:
A value of $110
Whether you’re craving deep relaxation, energetic alignment, or a moment to simply breathe, they are ready to hold space for your healing journey.
Https://sol-foundation.square.site
Your mind, body, and soul will thank you.
Starting bid
Donor: Chatfield Center for the Arts
Fair Market Value: PRICELESS
Trampled by Turtles framed and signed concert poster. Trampled by Turtles played at the Chatfield Center for the Arts and signed this poster along with an autographed set list.
Starting bid
Donor: TikiSisterz
Fair Market Value: $150
A beautifully arranged basket filled with handmade treasures — including a cozy, hand-crocheted blanket, candles, crocheted stockings (gift card holders), handmade Gnome, and a loaf of fresh sourdough bread. Each item is lovingly crafted by hand, bringing together warmth, creativity, and the simple joy of homemade comfort.
Starting bid
Donor: Luke Isensee
Fair Market Value: $190
A set of two GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL with side table.
Starting bid
Donor: Luke and Rachel Schieffelbein
Fair Market Value: $1,000
Dog sledding experience:
Bring a small group to visit the Alaskan huskies at Lost Creek Kennels and go for a ride! A total of 10 people can ride; others are welcome to pet the dogs.
All the dogs are friendly and love visitors! Kids welcome!
Weather dependent- the dogs can’t run if it’s over 55 degrees.
Snow is necessary for the sled, but not the cart!
Contact Luke or Rachel Schieffelbein to schedule your visit.
Starting bid
Donor: Valley Design & Tuohy Furniture.
Fair Market Value: $450
The Airde table designed by Tuohy Furniture.
A beautiful table offering outstanding utility as a pull-up table to any lounge setting. Brushed steel finish and offers easy 10" adjustment to allow an ergonomic height. Single shelf.
Starting bid
Donor: Members of Almost Amish; Al Dietz, Tom Muller, & Tiffany Strande
Fair Market Value: $PRICELESS
One free concert, maximum of 3 hours, within 60 miles of Chatfield. Along with two Almost Amish handkerchief, two bottles of Fireball.
Starting bid
Donor: Breanna Macleod
Fair Market Value: $50
Handmade, wood-stained fall door hanger
Starting bid
Donor Tania Diaz de Leon
Fair Market Value: $225
Three vouchers each for $75. Can be used for Code Create Program, Junior Program, Day camp or Summer camp. Excludes Parents Night Out.
Expires: November 1, 2026
Starting bid
Donor Lynn Harstad
Fair Market Value: $50
An angel glockenspiel box is a charming decorative and musical item that combines visual artistry with gentle, bell-like sound. An angel glockenspiel box is usually a small, ornate, rotating music piece often made of metal or wood, featuring one or more angels that move or “dance” when the music plays. The angels may be holding trumpets, stars, or candles, symbolizing peace and joy.
At its center, there’s a small glockenspiel or chime mechanism—thin metal bars or bells that produce bright, tinkling tones When wound or powered by the rising heat of small candles (in traditional versions) or a music box mechanism, the angels spin around, gently striking the chimes or bells to create a delicate, celestial melody. The movement is often driven by heat, clockwork, or wind-up mechanics. Angel glockenspiel boxes are especially popular during Christmas, symbolizing heavenly music and the joy of the season. They are often placed on mantels, used as centerpieces, or given as sentimental gifts.
Starting bid
Donor Lynn Harstad
Fair Market Value: $75
The Instructor 32 melodica is a 32-key, free-reed keyboard instrument that blends features of a piano and a harmonica. It’s played by blowing air through a mouthpiece while pressing keys that open valves to produce different pitches. The name “Instructor” suggests it’s intended for educational use—durable, easy to play, and well-suited for classrooms or beginners.
