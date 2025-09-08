An Evening of Culture

5606 Hamilton Blvd

Sioux City, IA 51108, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event.

Reserved Table of 8
$600
groupTicketCaption

Grants 8 individuals entry to the event.

Healthy Movement Sponsorship
$10,000
groupTicketCaption

Reserve Table: 8 premium seats at a front-row table with a complimentary drink ticket for table host and every guest.

Recognition: WHF will provide prominent logo placement on event digital and print marketing materials including the stage and entrance signage and a full page ad in the event program.

Stage and Social Mention: The WHF will acknowledge the sponsor as an individual and/or business during the event and on social media.

Exclusive Access: These sponsors will have the option to lead-off for round dance with Many Moccasins Dance Troupe.

Special Gift: All table guests receive a custom-made native gift.

Nutrition Champion Sponsorship
$5,000
groupTicketCaption

Reserve Table: 8 reserve seats at a table with a complimentary drink ticket for table host and every guest.

Recognition: WHF will provide logo placement on event digital and print marketing materials including the catering and bar signage and a half page ad in the event program.

Stage and Social Mention: The WHF will acknowledge the sponsor as an individual and/or business during the event and on social media.

Special Gift: All table guests receive a custom-made native gift.

Community Advocate Sponsorship
$3,000
groupTicketCaption

Reserve Table: 8 reserve seats at a table with a complimentary drink ticket for table host and every guest.

Recognition: WHF will provide logo secondary placement on event digital and print marketing materials including an quarter page ad in the event program.

Stage and Social Mention: The WHF will acknowledge the sponsor as an individual and/or business during the event and on social media.

Health & Well-Being Sponsors
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

Reserve Table: 8 reserve seats at a table with a complimentary drink ticket for table host and every guest.

Recognition: WHF will include your logo in the event program.

Social Mention: Thank you on social media platforms.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing