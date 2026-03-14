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4 N. LAKEWOOD AVENUE, OCOEE, FLORIDA 34761
Admission to “An Evening of Grace – Mother’s Day Dinner.”
Enjoy a delicious dinner, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a special program celebrating mothers and the remarkable women who inspire our lives. Proceeds support the community outreach and youth development programs of the Giving and Living Empowerment Foundation.
Admission to “An Evening of Grace – Mother’s Day Dinner.”
Enjoy a delicious dinner, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a special program celebrating mothers and the remarkable women who inspire our lives. Proceeds support the community outreach and youth development programs of the Giving and Living Empowerment Foundation.
$
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