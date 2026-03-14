GIVING AND LIVING EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION INC

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GIVING AND LIVING EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION INC

About this event

An Evening of Grace – Mother’s Day Dinner

WOMEN'S CLUB OF OCOEE

4 N. LAKEWOOD AVENUE, OCOEE, FLORIDA 34761

Individual Admission
$125

Admission to “An Evening of Grace – Mother’s Day Dinner.”
Enjoy a delicious dinner, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a special program celebrating mothers and the remarkable women who inspire our lives. Proceeds support the community outreach and youth development programs of the Giving and Living Empowerment Foundation.

Couple's Admission (Save $25)
$225

Admission to “An Evening of Grace – Mother’s Day Dinner.”
Enjoy a delicious dinner, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a special program celebrating mothers and the remarkable women who inspire our lives. Proceeds support the community outreach and youth development programs of the Giving and Living Empowerment Foundation.

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