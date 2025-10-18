An Evening of Holiday Magic Gala - Silent Auction

Hosted by
One Weekend Night Stay at THE HOTEL AT AVALON, Alpharetta, Georgia - A Marriott Bonvoy Hotel
The certificate is non-transferable and must be shown at check-in. Weekend nights include Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Availability is subject to restrictions and blackout dates.
Valid through October 31, 2026 - Estimated Value $300
Two Nights Lodging for Two Guests, at The amazing Westin KIERLAND Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, AZ. Traditional Room (Resort Service Fee included)
Breakfast for Two Guests in Faro & Brag each morning. Estimated Value $850 - Final Expiration 12/01/2026
Award certificate has no cash value-no resale value. Black out dates apply. Some holidays may be restricted. Both determined by Westin Kierland at the time of booking. Not valid in January, February, or March.
Two Nights Complimentary Accommodations at a Heritage Hotels and Resorts property in New Mexico, including: Taos-El Monte Sagrado - Santa Fe-Eldorado Hotel and Spa, Inn & Spa at Loretto, St. Francis Hotel, Chimayo de Santa Fe - Albuquerque-Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town, Hotel Chaco, The Clyde Hotel - Las Cruces-Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces. Estimated Value $600
Expiration Date: 8/14/2026 Gift Certificate accommodations are based on availability, standard room types, and a 21-day advance booking is required. Blackout dates apply. Not available during holidays or any major events. A valid credit card is required to reserve the room. Must be 21 years old. No cash value and does not include incidentals or other fees.
The Orlando World Center Marriott is a large, 4-star resort and convention center located near Walt Disney World. It is known for its extensive water park complex and family-friendly amenities, including a variety of on-site restaurants.
Does not include $47 per day resort fee. Estimated Value $500
Valid for 1 complimentary room for 2 consecutive nights. Incidentals are not included. Expiration Date: October 31, 2026.
David Ankrum, best known as the voice of Wedge Antilles in Star Wars, will hand-sign and personalize this Jedi Order flag to YOU! Value $350
Your flag will be sent to you, along with a letter of
authenticity.
The winning bidder and their guests will enjoy a virtual meet & greet with David Ankrum, the actor who portrayed the voice of Cpt. Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars and in
Rogue One.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to ask questions and hear behind the scenes stories while hanging out with
David via Zoom. Value $1000
Features a Taylor Swift hand-signed CD album insert that is framed along with the CD - $1000 Value
The size of the frame is 6.5"x12."
The autograph includes an official hologram and/or paper certificate of authenticity from JSA, PSA, ACOA, or Beckett for authenticity purposes
Items are shipped within 10 business days of receipt of payment.
Acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has been hand-signed on a CD cover that has been repurposed as a pick-guard by Taylor Swift.
This guitar is a display guitar and is not the same quality as one that a musician would play.
The autograph includes an official James Spence Authentication (JSA) hologram for authenticity purposes. Value $3000
1 Complimentary Night Stay in a Coastline King, waived Parking & Resort Fee - Exp. 7/9/2026 - Estimated Value $750
Blackout Dates Apply. Subject to availability and occupancy of the hotel.
One Night Stay in Luxury King Room at the Sofitel Hotel in Washington D.C., Complimentary Room and Tax, plus Breakfast for 2. Valid until 12/31/2026 - Estimated Value $430
Subject to Blackout Dates and Availability. Alcohol is not included.
One night stay at Cape Rey, Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort and Spa! Plus, breakfast for two in Chandler's! Estimated Value $500
Expires: October 25, 2026
Includes a Traditional Standard View room and includes room rate, taxes, resort charge, and complimentary self-parking. Breakfast credit is applicable at Chander's restaurant only. Gratuities and alcohol not included.
2 - One Day Passes to the San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park! The Zoo package includes: One visit to the SD Zoo, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. (Subject to availability)
Safari Park package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Africa Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. (subject to availability)
Redeem by December 31, 2026 - Value $152
A Family 4 Pack for a Narrated One Hour or Two Hour Harbor Tour. No restrictions or blackout dates. Value $160
1-Night Stay in a 1-bedroom suite. Plus a $125 Food & Beverage Credit. Overnight resort service charge and complimentary overnight self-parking.Subject to availability Advanced reservations required. Sunday through Thursday. Not valid on weekends or holidays. No cash value. Expires: 8/13/26 Estimated Value $400
Complimentary Two-Night Stay at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Near Dallas/Ft. Worth Estimated Value $800
Two-night room accommodations in a standard room for up to a family of four (one room)
Resort fee and room tax
Self-parking
No cash value
