Bright Beacon

Hosted by

Bright Beacon

About this event

An Evening of Hope: Presented by Citizens Memorial Hospital

203 E Commercial St

Buffalo, MO 65622, USA

Beacon of Hope Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premier recognition as the Presenting sponsor of the event. 8 tickets to event with VIP seats. Complimentary bottles of wine/beer on the table.

Champion of Hope Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo and name included on all event material and social media as an event sponsor. 4 tickets to event with VIP reserved seating. Complimentary bottle of wine on table.

Light of change Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on website, social media and event slideshow as a sponsor. 2 tickets to event with reserved seating.

Dream Builder Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo recognition at event as a sponsor. 2 tickets to event.

General Admission
$40

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Add a donation for Bright Beacon

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!