Hosted by

Beautiful Clay

About this event

OPEN MIC w/SILENT AUCTION

Pick-up location

3001 Porcupine Dr, Anchorage, AK 99501, USA

Travel basket item
Travel basket item
Travel basket item
Travel basket
$75

Starting bid

This travel basket has all the essentials needed to travel in comfort. Perfect gift for first time travelers or someone who travels a lot.

Bath in Goodness Basket item
Bath in Goodness Basket item
Bath in Goodness Basket
$40

Starting bid

Bath in the goodness of the relaxing scents and by candlelight as you let your mind and body be free.

Me Time basket item
Me Time basket item
Me Time basket
$50

Starting bid

Me Time basket is for that special someone who deserves to be appreciated.

Wall Hanging item
Wall Hanging item
Wall Hanging
$75

Starting bid

This panel was purchased at the market streets of Java Indonesia. It is a wax batik method. The border fabric was also from wax batik but it had been washed. The border fabric was purchased at markets outside of Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Black Girl Magic basket item
Black Girl Magic basket item
Black Girl Magic basket item
Black Girl Magic basket
$100

Starting bid

“This unique 1/6 scale handcrafted miniature room w/furnishings is an homage to the tradition of African American Folk Art and mystical realism, lovingly crafted out of everyday things. Created by Antavia Hamilton of H.E.R. Magic Works Design Studio, each detail invites you into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, blending cultural heritage with a touch of everyday magic. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Beautiful Clay charity, furthering their mission to make a positive impact in the community.”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!