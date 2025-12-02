OPEN MIC w/SILENT AUCTION

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This travel basket has all the essentials needed to travel in comfort. Perfect gift for first time travelers or someone who travels a lot.
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Bath in the goodness of the relaxing scents and by candlelight as you let your mind and body be free.
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Me Time basket is for that special someone who deserves to be appreciated.
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This panel was purchased at the market streets of Java Indonesia. It is a wax batik method. The border fabric was also from wax batik but it had been washed. The border fabric was purchased at markets outside of Kruger National Park in South Africa.
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“This unique 1/6 scale handcrafted miniature room w/furnishings is an homage to the tradition of African American Folk Art and mystical realism, lovingly crafted out of everyday things. Created by Antavia Hamilton of H.E.R. Magic Works Design Studio, each detail invites you into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, blending cultural heritage with a touch of everyday magic. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Beautiful Clay charity, furthering their mission to make a positive impact in the community.”
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