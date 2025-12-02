OPEN MIC w/SILENT AUCTION

“This unique 1/6 scale handcrafted miniature room w/furnishings is an homage to the tradition of African American Folk Art and mystical realism, lovingly crafted out of everyday things. Created by Antavia Hamilton of H.E.R. Magic Works Design Studio, each detail invites you into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, blending cultural heritage with a touch of everyday magic. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Beautiful Clay charity, furthering their mission to make a positive impact in the community.”