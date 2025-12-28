An Evening of Impact: The L.I.O.N. Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value : $88
Step into history and creativity at America’s oldest public art museum! The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, CT houses an extraordinary collection of European masterpieces, contemporary works, and decorative arts.
This package includes four admission tickets, perfect for a family outing or a cultural day with friends. Discover world-class exhibitions, stunning architecture, and a vibrant calendar of events that make every visit unforgettable.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this cultural gem and experience the beauty of art up close!
Starting bid
Value : $275
Bring the celebration to life with this exciting gift certificate for a birthday party at the Day Hill Dome in Windsor, CT.
Perfect for kids and families, this package offers a fun-filled experience with plenty of space to play and gather.
The certificate includes time on the field for games and activities, followed by a dedicated party area to enjoy cake, presents, and memories with friends.
A unique opportunity to host a birthday that combines energy, excitement, and community in one unforgettable event.
Details:
Starting bid
Value : $999
A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.
Complete Terms & Conditions of CancunCards
1. This vacation certificate, sponsored by CancunCards and its affiliated resorts, entitles you to five days and four nights of hotel accommodation at one of the most spectacular and safest destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico. This certificate may be used 6 months after you register your data, either through our website www.cancuncards.com or through your travel advisor (see term No. 6). From that date, you will have twelve months to reserve it.
2. This unique offer is for you and your family (valid for two adults between the ages of 30 and 70, and two children under 12). Upon check-in, adults must present valid identification and a current credit card for incidentals. Because this is a family promotion, married or common-law guests must travel in the company of their spouse. This offer is not valid for adults who are full-time students without gainful employment, or for adults employed in the tourism, hospitality, airline or cruise line industries. This offer is exclusive to residents of the following countries; USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Salvador, Guatemala.
3. This exclusive offer is valued at $999 USD, but you can visit this paradise for only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check-out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night (if paid in MXN subject to daily exchange rate). Not included in room rate. **Rates may change without prior notice.
4. You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date.
5. All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
6. To make use of this unique promotion, please contact a travel advisor at 1-800-871-7915 from the USA and Canada; 0 800 883-0761 from UK, +52 (998) 287 4111 from other countries or email us at [email protected]
7. This vacation gift also includes ground transportation from the airport to your hotel. Your personal advisor will be at your disposal to help you with all the details of your vacation, including (if required) additional nights, excursions, upgrades to an all-inclusive category, or any other service you wish to purchase (all requests are subject to availability and can include additional fees). This vacation certificate does not include airfare.
8. This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups, or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
9. This vacation certificate cannot be used to travel consecutively or in conjunction with other promotions or offers. This certificate is not valid for Sunset World, PuraVida, and/or Blue Strawberry Club vacation club members.
10. This is an exclusive and unique opportunity; therefore, it will not be valid for guests who have previously traveled using this same promotional offer.
11. During your stay in Cancun, you will be invited to participate in an optional tour of the resort. If you do, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions, night club passes, or transportation to the airport. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you'll receive these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.
12. This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
13. We are not responsible for delays or expenses caused by acts of God or natural disasters.
14. These terms and conditions are final and may not be altered or changed by any statement, merchant, or representation from any individual.
15. This vacation certificate is the responsibility of CANCUNCARDS, an affiliate company of CANCUN TRAVEL UNLIMITED, registered in the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel, Registration Number ST37149.
Starting bid
Own a piece of American soccer history! This jersey is personally signed by Landon Donovan, widely regarded as the greatest US soccer player of all time. Donovan’s legendary career includes unforgettable World Cup performances, record-breaking goals, and a lasting impact on the growth of soccer in the United States.
This item is more than memorabilia, it’s a symbol of national pride and a must-have for fans and collectors alike. Whether displayed in your home, office, or sports collection, this jersey will be a centerpiece that sparks conversation and admiration.
Don’t miss your chance to secure this rare collectible before the excitement of the World Cup kicks off!
Starting bid
2 Golds Seats for One Performance of Native Gardens - By: Hartford Stage
Valid for Any performance from April 17 - May 10, 2026
Value : $90
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Hartford Stage with two Gold Seats to the acclaimed comedy Native Gardens. This witty and timely play explores friendship, boundaries, and the humor in neighborly disputes, all brought to life by Hartford Stage’s award-winning production team.
With Gold Seating, you’ll experience the performance from some of the best seats in the house, ensuring comfort and an exceptional view of the stage. Perfect for theater lovers or anyone looking for a memorable night out in Hartford’s vibrant arts scene.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this cultural experience, an evening of laughter, insight, and world-class theater!
Starting bid
1-on-1 Coaching Session with Coach M. Kulas (University of Hartford)
Elevate your game with a personalized coaching experience! This exclusive silent auction item offers a one-on-one session with Coach M. Kulas of the University of Hartford, designed to sharpen skills, boost confidence, and provide expert guidance tailored to your needs. Whether you’re looking to refine technique or gain insights from a seasoned coach, this is a rare opportunity to learn directly from one of the best.
short background:
Coach Kulas has been part of the University of Hartford soccer program since 2011, serving as assistant coach for over a decade before becoming head coach. With years of collegiate coaching experience including prior roles at Assumption College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, he brings a wealth of knowledge and proven expertise to every session.
Starting bid
One Week of Sports Camp – 2026 Camp Season
Value: $600
This certificate is valid for one week of sports camp during the 2026 camp season. The winner may choose any available sports camp week.
Please note:
This offer is valid through June 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Travel Set Go is offering VIP memberships ($199 Value) for one year.
Travel Set Go is a private online travel agency that offers below published retail rates on over 400,000 hotels, rental cars, condos, and cruises worldwide.
We guarantee that our hotel rates with taxes included will always be lower than Expedia, Kayak and Orbitz or you will be credited 110% of the difference. There are also great rates on cruises and car rentals for VIP members.
Travel Set Go is not subject to "rate parity" because it is a membership-based, private online travel agency (OTA), which allows it to show prices lower than public prices. Note: Our prices include all hotel taxes. To compare our prices to other travel sites, one must go to their check out page to see the total price with taxes included.
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of football history with this authentic Jamaican National Team jersey, personally signed by team members. Now you can own a rare collectible that celebrates their legacy.
This jersey is more than sportswear; it’s a symbol of national pride and athletic excellence. Perfect for fans, collectors, and supporters of youth empowerment through sports, this one-of-a-kind item will stand out in any collection.
Bid now for your chance to secure this exclusive treasure and showcase your support for both the beautiful game and the community it inspires.
Starting bid
Value: $400
For nearly half a century, Star Wars has been one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, and the films and programs are enjoyed by members of several different generations.
The winner of this experience (or the person of their choice) will receive a personal audio greeting from a cast member who helped bring the Star Wars galaxy to life.
The message will be fully customized, and can be a shout-out, best wishes on a special occasion such as a birthday or an anniversary, and much more.
To commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime experience, the winning bidder will receive a hand-signed, authenticated Star Wars collectible, complete with a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
Starting bid
Value: $50
The collection features three (3) hand signed sports cards from former all-stars, fan favorites, and all-time legends of baseball, basketball, football, and hockey.
Some of the players whose hand signed cards are featured include Cowboys greats Jay Novacek and Moose Johnston, Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, 49er's legend Roger Craig, Padres great Jack McKeon, Cubs fan favorite Shawon Dunston, Yankees icon Bobby Richardson, and many others.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
This framed display includes a Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Insert, as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.
The signature has been authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), and it includes their tamper-proof sticker and/or a paper certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Value: $300
The Sports Legends Mega Mystery Box features 5 (or more) hand signed collectibles froman assortment of all-time legends, former all-stars, and fan favorites from baseball,basketball, football, hockey, and other sports.
Hand signed sports cards, photographs, artwork, hockey pucks, and baseballsare among the items that are included in each Mega Mystery Box.
All of the items were signed under the direct supervision of authorized agents,and a hologram and/or a paper certificate of authenticity accompany each item.
Starting bid
(2) General Admission tickets per calendar year to eligible organizations.
Value: $60
Please review our donation request guidelines below to help determine your eligibility. To submit a request, you must meet all criteria.
Starting bid
Value: $159.99
Chuck E. Cheese is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, celebrating half a million happy birthdays every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through interactive experiences, arcade games, pizza, and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character.
With a 2-Month Fun Pass, you get unlimited visits to Chuck E. Cheese and Gold Pass benefits for two full months!
Every game is only one Play Point each! Play Points are valid for all games and attractions that accept Play Passes. Does not include trampolines or crane games.
Food and drink discounts are valid on almost all food and beverages, with the following exclusions: alcoholic beverages, birthday food items, birthday cakes, Buddy V. cakes, and occasional limited-time offers.
Starting bid
4 single-day admission tickets package valid through the 2026 season to Lake Compounce Amusement Park.
Value: $263.96 - Package (4)
the expiration date of these tickets is September 7th, 2026. Tickets must be used by this date; we cannot extend the length regardless of circumstances. Our business is seasonal and weather dependent, so do not wait to use these tickets until the last minute and risk losing out! Please refer to www.lakecompounce.com for our operating calendar.
Keep these tickets in a secure location; we are unable to replace lost or stolen tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!