Sponsorships & Ads for gala 2025: An Evening of Joy

Primary sponsorship of the event! Table for 8 with VIP seating. Complimentary champagne. Top billing on event banner. Included as Title sponsor on gala website and social media posts. Two-page spread (10.5" x 8") in gala program. Name engraved on school's Founding 100 plaque. ($8,560 tax deductible amount)
Builders Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table for 8 with VIP seating. Complimentary champagne. Name/logo on event banner. Name/logo included on gala website and social media posts. Full-page recognition in gala program. Name engraved on school's Founding 100 plaque. ($3,960 tax deductible amount)
Framers Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table for 8. Complimentary champagne. Name/logo on event banner. Name/logo included on gala website and social media posts. Half-page recognition in gala program. Name engraved on school's Founding 100 plaque. ($1,660 tax deductible amount)
Planners Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Four gala tickets. Name/logo on event banner. Name/logo included on gala website and social media posts. Quarter-page logo in gala program. ($580 tax deductible amount)
Friends of Chesterton
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two gala tickets. Name/logo included on gala website and social media posts. Quarter-page logo in gala program. ($280 tax deductible amount)
Full page program-only sponsorship
$400
This sponsorship includes a full page (5.25" x 8") recognition in our gala program. The space will be in portrait orientation.
Please submit program artwork/logos to [email protected]
Half page program-only sponsorship
$200
This sponsorship includes a half page (5.25" x 4") recognition in our gala program. The space will be in landscape orientation.
Please submit program artwork/logos to [email protected]
Quarter page program-only sponsorship
$100
This sponsorship includes a quarter page (2.6" x 4") recognition in our gala program. The space will be in portrait orientation.
Please submit program artwork/logos to [email protected]
