District Outreach Industries Nfp

District Outreach Industries Nfp

An Evening of Purpose & Power: DOI’s 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala

7059 S South Shore Dr

Chicago, IL 60649, USA

General Admission
$125

Join us for an evening of elegance, connection, and purpose. Your ticket includes:

  • Admission to the full fundraising experience
  • Live entertainment & storytelling
  • Gourmet dinner + champagne toast
  • Sponsor & honoree presentations
  • Exclusive photo moments
    Dress Code: Cocktail Attire
Supporter Admission
$200

Includes everything in General Admission, plus an additional donation to directly support our Parent Mentors and youth programs. Includes a special “Supporter” name badge at check-in.

VIP Table (10 Guests)
$1,500

Reserved table for 10 guests with premier seating, champagne table service, recognition in the event program, and swag bag inclusion.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!