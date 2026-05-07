An Evening of Recognition & Gratitude (Individual/Group Tickets)

About this event
Reserve a package of 10 tickets for your organization and join a community committed to ensuring students have what they need to stay enrolled and reach the finish line. Includes recognition on the Believe in Students website.
Join us for an evening at Gather featuring a dynamic tasting experience, student stories, and opportunities to engage with the work supporting college students in Philadelphia.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!