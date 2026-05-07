Believe In Students Inc

Hosted by

Believe In Students Inc

About this event

An Evening of Recognition & Gratitude (Individual/Group Tickets)

3025 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

Group Ticket Package (10 guests)
$750

Reserve a package of 10 tickets for your organization and join a community committed to ensuring students have what they need to stay enrolled and reach the finish line. Includes recognition on the Believe in Students website.

Individual Ticket
$75

Join us for an evening at Gather featuring a dynamic tasting experience, student stories, and opportunities to engage with the work supporting college students in Philadelphia.

Add a donation for Believe In Students Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!