Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms - CA27

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Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms - CA27

About this event

An Evening of Silver Stars Gala

3200 Freedom Park Dr

McClellan Park, CA 95652, USA

General Admission
$75

Benefits:
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Mission Support
$500

Benefits:
Listing on Donor page of our website

Listing in the Gala Event Program

Patron Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits:
2 Tickets to Gala Event

Listing on Donor page of our website

Listing on Gala Event Program

Blue Star Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits:
Logo on cover of Gala Program

2 Tickets to the Gala Event

Mentions in all print advertising

Listing with Logo in Gala Event Program

Listing on Donor page on our website

Silver Star Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:
Logo with Link on our website

Logo on cover of Gala Program

4 Tickets to the Gala Event

Mentions in all print advertising

Listing with Logo in Gala Event Program

Listing on Donor page on our website

Exclusive Music Sponsorship
$10,000

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE


Benefits:
Funding the musical entertainment

Your Company Banner at Gala Event

Banner Advertising with Logo and QR code link on our website

Lead Banner on our Gala Program Cover

One Table at this Gala Event

Prominent mentions in all Gala advertising and media appearances

Listing on Donor Page on our website

Exclusive VIP Sponsorship
$20,000

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE


Underwriting for USMC Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews (Ret.) appearance. Tyler is a survivor of the Attack

on Kabul.

Your Company Banner at Gala Event

Banner Advertising with Logo and QR code link on our website

Lead Banner on our Gala Program Cover

One Table at this Gala Event

Prominent mentions in all Gala advertising and media appearances

Listing on Donor Page on our website

Gala Supporters
$75

Special Guests

Add a donation for Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms - CA27

$

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