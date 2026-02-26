An Evening of Silver Stars Gala

About this event
Benefits:
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Benefits:
Listing on Donor page of our website
Listing in the Gala Event Program
Benefits:
2 Tickets to Gala Event
Listing on Donor page of our website
Listing on Gala Event Program
Benefits:
Logo on cover of Gala Program
2 Tickets to the Gala Event
Mentions in all print advertising
Listing with Logo in Gala Event Program
Listing on Donor page on our website
Benefits:
Logo with Link on our website
Logo on cover of Gala Program
4 Tickets to the Gala Event
Mentions in all print advertising
Listing with Logo in Gala Event Program
Listing on Donor page on our website
ONLY ONE AVAILABLE
Benefits:
Funding the musical entertainment
Your Company Banner at Gala Event
Banner Advertising with Logo and QR code link on our website
Lead Banner on our Gala Program Cover
One Table at this Gala Event
Prominent mentions in all Gala advertising and media appearances
Listing on Donor Page on our website
ONLY ONE AVAILABLE
Underwriting for USMC Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews (Ret.) appearance. Tyler is a survivor of the Attack
on Kabul.
Your Company Banner at Gala Event
Banner Advertising with Logo and QR code link on our website
Lead Banner on our Gala Program Cover
One Table at this Gala Event
Prominent mentions in all Gala advertising and media appearances
Listing on Donor Page on our website
Special Guests
$
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