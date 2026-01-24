An Evening of Triumph

Hosted by
Reserve your place early for a powerful evening of connection, purpose, and testimony. Includes full dinner service and access to the complete Evening of Triumph program.
Standard tickets will open once Early Bird closes. If you'd prefer to pay more now, you can add a donation below.
Support with presence and purpose. Table Sponsors receive:
• 1 table for 8 guests (assigned by host)
• Recognition on printed materials and digital signage
• Name or logo listed on our website and at the event
• Verbal acknowledgment during the program
Your table becomes a statement standing beside stroke survivors, families, and our mission to rebuild life after stroke.
Become a mission amplifier. Event Sponsors are recognized as leaders who make this night possible. Sponsorship includes:
• 2 premier seats with the Founders & Board
• Logo featured on stage display, print materials, and event signage
• Recognition across pre-event and live digital platforms
• Open invitation to share your "why" from the main stage
This is more than branding, it’s alignment with a powerful mission. Your voice amplifies that mission.
