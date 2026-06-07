An Uncommon Celebration

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About this event
This ticket covers an instructor's salary for a full month — keeping a skilled mentor in the classroom and a pipeline of young innovators moving forward.
Your ticket funds free computer coding lessons for a handful of youth in our after school coding program. Every line of code they write starts with you.
Your support at this level purchases a computer for a Bootcamp student. For many, it's the first laptop they've ever gotten to call their own, and they key to their success.
$1,000 helps cover the full cost of tuition for a Bootcamp student — giving a young person in Zimbabwe the skills, confidence, and credentials to build a career in tech.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!