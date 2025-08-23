An Evening Under The Stars 2.0

Penn State vs Villanova

9/13 @ 3:30pm

4 tickets. Parking pass

Section EJ

Row P (16 rows from field)





Item: Four (4) tickets and a parking pass to the Penn State vs. Villanova football game.





Game Date: Saturday, September 13th

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA





Seats: You’ll be right in the action with great seats in Section EJ, Row P.





This is the perfect package for any Nittany Lions fan! Take three of your friends or family members to experience the excitement of a Penn State home game. your winning bid includes a parking pass to make your game day experience a breeze.



