An Evening with Emily Braden — with PSU Vocal Collective & T-Wolf Vocal Jazz

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About this event
Vancouver, WA 98682
Join us for *An Evening with* Emily Braden featuring special guests PSU Vocal Collective and T-Wolf Vocal Jazz.
Lineup includes piano: Nick Moore; drums: Chris Brown; bass: Garrett Baxter. This special concert blends jazz, soul, and contemporary repertoire — pre-sale tickets recommended. Proceeds benefit the HHS Choir program.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances.
Reserve your spot, invite a friend, and enjoy an inspiring night of song!
Join us for *An Evening with* Emily Braden featuring special guests PSU Vocal Collective and T-Wolf Vocal Jazz.
Lineup includes piano: Nick Moore; drums: Chris Brown; bass: Garrett Baxter. This special concert blends jazz, soul, and contemporary repertoire — pre-sale tickets recommended. Proceeds benefit the HHS Choir program.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances.
Reserve your spot, invite a friend, and enjoy an inspiring night of song!
Join us for *An Evening with* Emily Braden featuring special guests PSU Vocal Collective and T-Wolf Vocal Jazz.
Lineup includes piano: Nick Moore; drums: Chris Brown; bass: Garrett Baxter. This special concert blends jazz, soul, and contemporary repertoire — pre-sale tickets recommended. Proceeds benefit the HHS Choir program.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances.
Reserve your spot, invite a friend, and enjoy an inspiring night of song!
$
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