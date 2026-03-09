An Evening with Emily Braden — with PSU Vocal Collective & T-Wolf Vocal Jazz

Join us for *An Evening with* Emily Braden featuring special guests PSU Vocal Collective and T-Wolf Vocal Jazz.

Lineup includes piano: Nick Moore; drums: Chris Brown; bass: Garrett Baxter. This special concert blends jazz, soul, and contemporary repertoire — pre-sale tickets recommended. Proceeds benefit the HHS Choir program.





Please Note:

On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.





Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:

On the payment page, look for the section that suggests a voluntary contribution to Zeffy. Click on the contribution amount field. Manually enter “0” as the amount. Continue with the checkout process as usual.

Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances.

Reserve your spot, invite a friend, and enjoy an inspiring night of song!