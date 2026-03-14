An Evening with Lisa McClendon: Private Screening "The Other Side of the Spotlight" & Live Concert Experience

About this event
Enjoy priority entry to the full program, reserved seating, and early access to VIP‑only areas - including welcome reception with refreshments.
Enjoy general admission access to the full program - including the documentary screening, fireside chat, and concert.
For groups 5 or more, you may enjoy general admission access to the full program - including the documentary screening, fireside chat, and concert.
$
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