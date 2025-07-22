An Evening With Matt Papa

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Enjoy the full concert live from any device, plus a 72‑hour on‑demand replay. (One pass per household/device. Further instructions will be sent by email.)
Stream the full concert live for your church or small group, plus a 72‑hour on‑demand replay. (One license per viewing location. Further instructions will be sent by email.)
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