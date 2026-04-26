An Evening with Psychic Medium Alyissa Phillips – Supporting The Jax & Bash Foundation for Pets and Their People

This ticket includes admission to a live event where Alyissa Phillips delivers messages of connection, healing, and reassurance from loved ones who have passed.

Light snacks and bottled water will be provided. The Rose Garden offers a full bar and kitchen, and guests are welcome to order food and beverages.

Upon arrival, please stop by the bar to order food or grab a beverage before heading upstairs. The entrance to the upstairs event space is located to the right of the bar.

🔮 Event Time: 6:30 PM (group reading starts at 7)

📍 Location: 16 Milford St, Upton, MA

Please note: Readings are not guaranteed for every guest. Messages are delivered in a group setting. This event is for entertainment purposes.