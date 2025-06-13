An Evening with Riley Gaines

Presenting Sponsorship. This option includes 1 table of 8 VIP tickets with PRIME seating, exclusive Meet & Greet plus a photo with Riley, recognition on tables, event signage, during welcome remarks, 1 signed copy of Riley's book, a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket per guest, and cash bar. Check in begins at 5:15pm and doors open at 5:30pm. Event ends at 8:00pm. TICKETING NOTE: If you are unsure who will be attending, please insert your contact information in each of the 8 guest slots. For security purposes, we must have each guest's contact information by EOD Friday, July 25. Send their name, address, and email to: [email protected]
. Contact us with questions.
Presenting Sponsorship. This option includes 1 table of 8 VIP tickets with PRIME seating, exclusive Meet & Greet plus a photo with Riley, recognition on tables, event signage, during welcome remarks, 1 signed copy of Riley's book, a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket per guest, and cash bar. Check in begins at 5:15pm and doors open at 5:30pm. Event ends at 8:00pm. TICKETING NOTE: If you are unsure who will be attending, please insert your contact information in each of the 8 guest slots. For security purposes, we must have each guest's contact information by EOD Friday, July 25. Send their name, address, and email to: [email protected]
. Contact us with questions.