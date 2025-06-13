Patriots of Central Ohio

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Patriots of Central Ohio

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An Evening with Riley Gaines

9600 Wedgewood Blvd

Powell, OH 43065, USA

General Admission
$125
General Admission includes a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket, and cash bar. Check in begins at 6:00pm and doors open at 6:15pm. Event ends at 8:00pm.
VIP Experience
$250
VIP Experience includes exclusive Meet & Greet plus a photo with Riley! VIP Check in begins at 5:15pm and doors open at 5:30pm.
Table of 8 - General Admission
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of 8 - General Admission. This option includes 8 General Admission tickets with reserved seating, a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket per guest, and cash bar. Check in begins at 6:00pm and doors open at 6:15pm. Event ends at 8:00pm. TICKETING NOTE: If you are unsure who will be attending, please insert your contact information in each of the 8 guest slots. For security purposes, we must have each guest's contact information by 5:00pm, Friday, July 25. Send their name, address, and email to: [email protected]. Contact us with questions.
Eagle Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Eagle Sponsorship. This option includes 2 VIP tickets with PRIORITY seating, exclusive Meet & Greet plus a photo with Riley, recognition during welcome remarks, 1 signed copy of Riley's book, a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket per guest, and cash bar. Check in begins at 5:15pm and doors open at 5:30pm. Event ends at 8:00pm. TICKETING NOTE: If you are unsure who will be attending, please insert your contact information in each of the 2 guest slots. For security purposes, we must have each guest's contact information by 5:00pm, Friday, July 25. Send their name, address, and email to: [email protected]. Contact us with questions.
Patriot Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Patriot Sponsorship. This option includes 4 VIP tickets with HIGH PRIORITY seating, exclusive Meet & Greet plus a photo with Riley, recognition on event signage, during welcome remarks, 1 signed copy of Riley's book, a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket per guest, and cash bar. Check in begins at 5:15pm and doors open at 5:30pm. Event ends at 8:00pm. TICKETING NOTE: If you are unsure who will be attending, please insert your contact information in each of the 4 guest slots. For security purposes, we must have each guest's contact information by 5:00pm, Friday, July 25. Send their name, address, and email to: [email protected]. Contact us with questions.
Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Presenting Sponsorship. This option includes 1 table of 8 VIP tickets with PRIME seating, exclusive Meet & Greet plus a photo with Riley, recognition on tables, event signage, during welcome remarks, 1 signed copy of Riley's book, a Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres, 1 drink ticket per guest, and cash bar. Check in begins at 5:15pm and doors open at 5:30pm. Event ends at 8:00pm. TICKETING NOTE: If you are unsure who will be attending, please insert your contact information in each of the 8 guest slots. For security purposes, we must have each guest's contact information by EOD Friday, July 25. Send their name, address, and email to: [email protected]. Contact us with questions.

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