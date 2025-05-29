Gaston Literacy Council Inc

Hosted by

Gaston Literacy Council Inc

About this event

An Evening With Valerie Bauerlein

3700 Country Club Dr

Gastonia, NC 28056, USA

Table for 8 with Private Reception
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants entry to the event for 8 guests with access to a private reception with the author for conversation and book signing. Reception: 6:00 - 6:30PM. Signature appetizer. Beer/Wine open bar. Event: Includes 2 drink tickets per guest for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; hors d'oeuvres buffet; premiere seating

Table for 8
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants entry to the event for 8 guests with access to hors d'oeuvres buffet; 2 drink tickets for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; reserved table

Single Ticket
$125

Grants single entry to the event with access to hors d'oeuvres buffet; 2 drink tickets for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; seated at table

Chair-only Ticket
$100

Grants single entry to event with access to hors d'oeuvres buffet; 1 drink ticket for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; seated in chair in rows (no table)

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