An Evening With Valerie Bauerlein

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About this event
Grants entry to the event for 8 guests with access to a private reception with the author for conversation and book signing. Reception: 6:00 - 6:30PM. Signature appetizer. Beer/Wine open bar. Event: Includes 2 drink tickets per guest for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; hors d'oeuvres buffet; premiere seating
Grants entry to the event for 8 guests with access to hors d'oeuvres buffet; 2 drink tickets for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; reserved table
Grants single entry to the event with access to hors d'oeuvres buffet; 2 drink tickets for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; seated at table
Grants single entry to event with access to hors d'oeuvres buffet; 1 drink ticket for beer/wine; cash cocktail bar; seated in chair in rows (no table)
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