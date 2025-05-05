An Evening with the Stars in Paris

Hosted by
About this event
Forest Park, GA 30297, USA
Raffle Tickets
Gissell Luxury Wine Glasses
$175 Value
Skyhawks - Stay & Play
$225 Value
Staycation - Western Chattanooga
$350 Value
Unwind & Relax - Four Points
$350 Value
Admits one: Wine & Cheese Reception, Buffet Dinner, Live Entertainment
Admits four: Wine and Cheese Reception, dinner buffet, live entertainment, recognition at the event. •
• Name listed on website
• Heartfelt appreciation from the RCE family
Admits eight: Wine and Cheese Reception, Buffet Dinner, Live Entertainment, Recognition at the event,
• Name listed in printed program and website
• Heartfelt appreciation from the RCE family -Commemorative keepsake
Reserved table for 8 guests: Wine and Cheese Reception, Buffet Dinner, Live Entertainment
- Logo on signage, website, and printed program
- Recognition @ event - ---- Personalized thank-you message
• Commemorative keepsake
(2) Premium tables for 8 guests
•Logo on signage, website, and printed program
•Verbal recognition during the event
•Group photo with RCE youth and leadership
•RCE thank-you gift
8 left!
(3) VIP tables for 8 guests each (front row placement)
• Logo on signage, website, and printed program
• On-stage recognition and optional speaking opportunity
• Spotlight in post-event video, social media, and newsletter
• Invitation to an exclusive appreciation lunch
• Personalized plaque of appreciation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!