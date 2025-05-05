Ringer Center of Excellence

An Evening with the Stars in Paris

Le Fais do-do Event Center 5442 Frontage Rd

Forest Park, GA 30297, USA

Raffle Ticket
$25

Raffle Tickets

Gissell Luxury Wine Glasses

$175 Value

Skyhawks - Stay & Play

$225 Value

Staycation - Western Chattanooga

$350 Value

Unwind & Relax - Four Points

$350 Value


General Admission
$125

Admits one: Wine & Cheese Reception, Buffet Dinner, Live Entertainment

Friend of Paris
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Admits four: Wine and Cheese Reception, dinner buffet, live entertainment, recognition at the event. •
• Name listed on website
• Heartfelt appreciation from the RCE family

Signature - Year of Inception
$2,003
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admits eight: Wine and Cheese Reception, Buffet Dinner, Live Entertainment, Recognition at the event,
• Name listed in printed program and website
• Heartfelt appreciation from the RCE family -Commemorative keepsake

Montmartre Circle
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 guests: Wine and Cheese Reception, Buffet Dinner, Live Entertainment
- Logo on signage, website, and printed program
- Recognition @ event - ---- Personalized thank-you message
• Commemorative keepsake

Champs-Élysées Patron
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

(2) Premium tables for 8 guests
•Logo on signage, website, and printed program
•Verbal recognition during the event
•Group photo with RCE youth and leadership
•RCE thank-you gift

Eiffel Tower Partner
$15,000

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

(3) VIP tables for 8 guests each (front row placement)
• Logo on signage, website, and printed program
• On-stage recognition and optional speaking opportunity
• Spotlight in post-event video, social media, and newsletter
• Invitation to an exclusive appreciation lunch
• Personalized plaque of appreciation

