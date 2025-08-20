Pacifica Foundation

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Pacifica Foundation

About this event

A Conversation with Thom Hartmann: Unpacking the Rise of The Last American President

3888 Cherry Ave #100

Long Beach, CA 90807, USA

Pair of Tickets + Signed Book
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join Thom Hartmann live for an unfiltered look at democracy, corruption, and the fight for America’s soul. Includes two reserved seats and a signed copy of his new book, The Last American President: A Broken Man, A Corrupt Party, and a World on the Brink.

Pair of Tickets – Thom Hartmann Talk
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a friend for an evening of ideas, outrage, and optimism. Includes two general admission tickets to Thom Hartmann’s live talk on October 18.

Single Ticket – Thom Hartmann Talk
$30

One ticket to an unforgettable evening of truth-telling and progressive insight from America’s #1 independent political talk host.

Signed Book – The Last American President
$100

Skip the lines and get a signed first edition of Thom Hartmann’s newest book, a searing look at the crisis and crossroads of American democracy.

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