A Conversation with Thom Hartmann: Unpacking the Rise of The Last American President

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About this event
Join Thom Hartmann live for an unfiltered look at democracy, corruption, and the fight for America’s soul. Includes two reserved seats and a signed copy of his new book, The Last American President: A Broken Man, A Corrupt Party, and a World on the Brink.
Bring a friend for an evening of ideas, outrage, and optimism. Includes two general admission tickets to Thom Hartmann’s live talk on October 18.
One ticket to an unforgettable evening of truth-telling and progressive insight from America’s #1 independent political talk host.
Skip the lines and get a signed first edition of Thom Hartmann’s newest book, a searing look at the crisis and crossroads of American democracy.
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