An Evening with Zoe Silent Auction

01. Vintage Wooden Shutters Set item
01. Vintage Wooden Shutters Set
$100

Starting bid

28 in x 12 in


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

02. Paper Collage Tea Field Art item
02. Paper Collage Tea Field Art
$150

Starting bid

Artist – Stephen Mbatia – Stephen is a well-known Kenyan artist who is well known for pieces that observe life in Kenya with people and land. His art has been on exhibit all over the world. Including New York City and Tokyo.


18.5in x 13.5 in


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas


03. Collage African Elephant Print item
03. Collage African Elephant Print
$300

Starting bid

Artist – Stephen Mbatia – Stephen is a well-known Kenyan artist who is well

known for pieces that observe life in Kenya with people and land. His art has

been on exhibit all over the world. Including New York City and Tokyo.


22in x 25 in


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas

04. Le Creuset Signature 8-Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven item
04. Le Creuset Signature 8-Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven
$150

Starting bid

A kitchen classic built to last a lifetime. The Le Creuset Signature 8-Quart Dutch Oven combines timeless design with superior performance.


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas


05. Handmade Kenyan Leather Briefcase item
05. Handmade Kenyan Leather Briefcase
$150

Starting bid

Available for delivery in the USA

06. Handmade Noah’s Ark Set item
06. Handmade Noah’s Ark Set
$200

Starting bid

Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas

07. Weekender Travel Package item
07. Weekender Travel Package
$150

Starting bid

Package includes a Level8 carry on, Owala water bottle, Napfun neck pillow, and an Imani Collective toiletry bag


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas

08. Dominican Getaway Trip item
08. Dominican Getaway Trip
$2,000

Starting bid

All-inclusive trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for 2 guests and 4 nights. (excludes airfare)


See flyer for more information


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

09. African Elephant Signed Photo item
09. African Elephant Signed Photo
$50

Starting bid

Photographer – Tara Shupe – Tara is a humanitarian and video storyteller. With over 10 year’s experience, Tara approaches each story intimately with a hope for inspiring others to think beyond their comfort zone.


11in x 14 in


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas

10. Golf Package item
10. Golf Package
$60

Starting bid

Hit the course in style with this golf lover’s package featuring a $50 gift card to Cleveland Country Club, a set of Chrome Soft Callaway golf balls, a Local Boy golf hat from Co & Co Outfitters, and a Delta State medallion golf towel from Heidi’s.


Available for delivery in the USA

11. Health & Wellness Package item
11. Health & Wellness Package
$125

Starting bid

Refresh and recharge with this all-in-one wellness bundle. Enjoy 25 free classes, a tank top, and a visor from Balance Fitness; a $100 gift card to Meddars Nutrition; and a gift certificate for six juices and one shot plus a shirt from Mississippi Juice Co. Perfect for anyone looking to boost their health and stay active.


Available for delivery in the USA

12. DSU Package item
12. DSU Package
$150

Starting bid

Show your Statesmen pride with this ultimate DSU fan package! Includes two All-Sport Passes for the 2025–2026 season, Delta State Under Armour pullovers, Statesmen baseball hat, stickers, a drawstring bag, Night of Champions keepsakes, and a variety of DSU-themed items from Heidi’s—like a tumbler, tote, hat, keychain, and more. A perfect collection for any true Delta State fan!


Available for delivery in the USA

13. 2 cross pieces by Addie Jane Art item
13. 2 cross pieces by Addie Jane Art
$35

Starting bid

Handmade 3D cross set of two with gold designs on brown and faint blue backgrounds. Simple yet meaningful pieces that are perfect decoration for your home!


Available for delivery in the USA

14. Psalm 121:1-2 by Addie Jane Art item
14. Psalm 121:1-2 by Addie Jane Art
$75

Starting bid

Handmade 3D painting of a cross on a hill inspired by the verses Psalm 121:1-2. The textured tones and gold accents create the perfect canvas that reminds us of God's creation, faith, and hope!


24" x 18"


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

15. Mary Claire Art item
15. Mary Claire Art
$70

Starting bid

Art By Mary Claire Set of Neutral Tree Water Color Paintings 

A pair of original watercolor landscapes by Art by Mary Claire, featuring soft neutral tones - perfect for any space.


12.75" x 12.75" each


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

16. Restaurant Gift Card Package item
16. Restaurant Gift Card Package
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy local dining with gift certificates to Mosquito Burrito, A La Carte Alley, Our Delta Table, Catfish Cabin, Backdraft, and The Warehouse. Presented in a beautiful blue handmade basket from Kenya.


Available for delivery in the USA

17. Downtown Candle Duo item
17. Downtown Candle Duo
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy two locally inspired candles — the Southern Charm scent from Mod & Proper and the Cotton Row scent from Black Door Boutique.


Available for delivery in the USA

18. Duck Hunting Package item
18. Duck Hunting Package
$100

Starting bid

A must-have for any duck hunter! Includes a vintage hand-carved duck decoy, a classic Browning camo cap, and 75 rounds of premium 12-gauge waterfowl shells — everything needed for your next hunt.


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

19. Peters Pottery Duck item
19. Peters Pottery Duck
$75

Starting bid

Bring timeless Southern charm to your home with this handcrafted Peters Pottery duck, known for its rich glaze and distinctive craftsmanship. A collector’s favorite!


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

20. Charcuterie Board item
20. Charcuterie Board
$50

Starting bid

Serve in style with this beautifully crafted charcuterie board from Peavine Flower & Gifts — perfect for showcasing cheeses, meats, and hors d’oeuvres at your next gathering.


12.5 " x 19.5"


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

21. Oyster Nativity Piece item
21. Oyster Nativity Piece
$40

Starting bid

A unique and elegant Christmas décor piece perfect for any home or holiday display. Handcrafted by Jenn Geman, this beautiful oyster shell nativity adds a touch of coastal charm to the season.


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

22. Lion Art by Zoe Kids item
22. Lion Art by Zoe Kids
$200

Starting bid

Created by Zoe Kids in Kitale, Kenya

Summer 2025

24"x20"


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

23. Heart Artwork by Zoe Kids item
23. Heart Artwork by Zoe Kids
$200

Starting bid

Created by Zoe Kids in Kitale, Kenya

Summer 2025

20"x24"


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

24. Banana Leaf Nativity Set item
24. Banana Leaf Nativity Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade in Kenya


Available for delivery in the USA

25. Rosewood Nativity Set item
25. Rosewood Nativity Set
$150

Starting bid

Handmade in Kenya


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

26. Hand Carved Jacaranda Wood Platter item
26. Hand Carved Jacaranda Wood Platter
$75

Starting bid

Handmade in Kenya

11" x 17"


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

27. Soapstone Nativity Set item
27. Soapstone Nativity Set
$40

Starting bid

Handmade in Kenya


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

28. Home Good Set item
28. Home Good Set
$150

Starting bid

Hand carved Keyan wood spoon set, woven coasters, and salt and pepper shaker with a set of handmade plates from Black Oak Art (4 salad & 4 dinner plates)


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

29. Handmade Earrings and Necklace item
29. Handmade Earrings and Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Handmade in Kenya by Dreamer & Co 

Available for delivery in the USA

30. Woven Basket item
30. Woven Basket
$25

Starting bid

Handmade in Kenya


Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas

