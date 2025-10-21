An Evening with Zoe Silent Auction

Hosted by
28 in x 12 in
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Artist – Stephen Mbatia – Stephen is a well-known Kenyan artist who is well known for pieces that observe life in Kenya with people and land. His art has been on exhibit all over the world. Including New York City and Tokyo.
18.5in x 13.5 in
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
22in x 25 in
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas
A kitchen classic built to last a lifetime. The Le Creuset Signature 8-Quart Dutch Oven combines timeless design with superior performance.
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas
Available for delivery in the USA
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas
Package includes a Level8 carry on, Owala water bottle, Napfun neck pillow, and an Imani Collective toiletry bag
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas
All-inclusive trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for 2 guests and 4 nights. (excludes airfare)
See flyer for more information
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Photographer – Tara Shupe – Tara is a humanitarian and video storyteller. With over 10 year’s experience, Tara approaches each story intimately with a hope for inspiring others to think beyond their comfort zone.
11in x 14 in
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS and Madison, MS areas
Hit the course in style with this golf lover’s package featuring a $50 gift card to Cleveland Country Club, a set of Chrome Soft Callaway golf balls, a Local Boy golf hat from Co & Co Outfitters, and a Delta State medallion golf towel from Heidi’s.
Available for delivery in the USA
Refresh and recharge with this all-in-one wellness bundle. Enjoy 25 free classes, a tank top, and a visor from Balance Fitness; a $100 gift card to Meddars Nutrition; and a gift certificate for six juices and one shot plus a shirt from Mississippi Juice Co. Perfect for anyone looking to boost their health and stay active.
Available for delivery in the USA
Show your Statesmen pride with this ultimate DSU fan package! Includes two All-Sport Passes for the 2025–2026 season, Delta State Under Armour pullovers, Statesmen baseball hat, stickers, a drawstring bag, Night of Champions keepsakes, and a variety of DSU-themed items from Heidi’s—like a tumbler, tote, hat, keychain, and more. A perfect collection for any true Delta State fan!
Available for delivery in the USA
Handmade 3D cross set of two with gold designs on brown and faint blue backgrounds. Simple yet meaningful pieces that are perfect decoration for your home!
Available for delivery in the USA
Handmade 3D painting of a cross on a hill inspired by the verses Psalm 121:1-2. The textured tones and gold accents create the perfect canvas that reminds us of God's creation, faith, and hope!
24" x 18"
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Art By Mary Claire Set of Neutral Tree Water Color Paintings
A pair of original watercolor landscapes by Art by Mary Claire, featuring soft neutral tones - perfect for any space.
12.75" x 12.75" each
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Enjoy local dining with gift certificates to Mosquito Burrito, A La Carte Alley, Our Delta Table, Catfish Cabin, Backdraft, and The Warehouse. Presented in a beautiful blue handmade basket from Kenya.
Available for delivery in the USA
Enjoy two locally inspired candles — the Southern Charm scent from Mod & Proper and the Cotton Row scent from Black Door Boutique.
Available for delivery in the USA
A must-have for any duck hunter! Includes a vintage hand-carved duck decoy, a classic Browning camo cap, and 75 rounds of premium 12-gauge waterfowl shells — everything needed for your next hunt.
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Bring timeless Southern charm to your home with this handcrafted Peters Pottery duck, known for its rich glaze and distinctive craftsmanship. A collector’s favorite!
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Serve in style with this beautifully crafted charcuterie board from Peavine Flower & Gifts — perfect for showcasing cheeses, meats, and hors d’oeuvres at your next gathering.
12.5 " x 19.5"
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
A unique and elegant Christmas décor piece perfect for any home or holiday display. Handcrafted by Jenn Geman, this beautiful oyster shell nativity adds a touch of coastal charm to the season.
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Created by Zoe Kids in Kitale, Kenya
Summer 2025
24"x20"
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Created by Zoe Kids in Kitale, Kenya
Summer 2025
20"x24"
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Handmade in Kenya
Available for delivery in the USA
Handmade in Kenya
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Handmade in Kenya
11" x 17"
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Handmade in Kenya
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Hand carved Keyan wood spoon set, woven coasters, and salt and pepper shaker with a set of handmade plates from Black Oak Art (4 salad & 4 dinner plates)
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
Handmade in Kenya by Dreamer & Co
Available for delivery in the USA
Handmade in Kenya
Available for delivery in the Cleveland, MS, Greenwood, MS & Madison, MS areas
