An Iftar Together

We are pleased to offer a limited sponsorship opportunity designed to elevate your organization's presence and demonstrate your commitment to our community. This exclusive package provides the following benefits: Eight (8) Complimentary Event Tickets Honorable Mention Recognition: Your organization will receive prominent acknowledgment in our official newsletter and across our social media platforms, ensuring significant exposure to our engaged audience. This sponsorship opportunity is limited to a maximum of five (5) organizations and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

We are pleased to offer a limited sponsorship opportunity designed to elevate your organization's presence and demonstrate your commitment to our community. This exclusive package provides the following benefits: Eight (8) Complimentary Event Tickets Honorable Mention Recognition: Your organization will receive prominent acknowledgment in our official newsletter and across our social media platforms, ensuring significant exposure to our engaged audience. This sponsorship opportunity is limited to a maximum of five (5) organizations and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

seeMoreDetailsMobile