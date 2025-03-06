An Iftar Together

We are pleased to offer a limited sponsorship opportunity designed to elevate your organization's presence and demonstrate your commitment to our community.
This exclusive package provides the following benefits:
Eight (8) Complimentary Event Tickets
Honorable Mention Recognition: Your organization will receive prominent acknowledgment in our official newsletter and across our social media platforms, ensuring significant exposure to our engaged audience.
This sponsorship opportunity is limited to a maximum of five (5) organizations and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
We are pleased to offer a limited sponsorship opportunity designed to elevate your organization's presence and demonstrate your commitment to our community.
This exclusive package provides the following benefits:
Eight (8) Complimentary Event Tickets
Honorable Mention Recognition: Your organization will receive prominent acknowledgment in our official newsletter and across our social media platforms, ensuring significant exposure to our engaged audience.
This sponsorship opportunity is limited to a maximum of five (5) organizations and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Individual
free
Experience the event firsthand. Your ticket includes a tour of the mosque, Iftar (appetizers), Dinner and a chance to network with other like minded individuals.
Join us for an engaging and enriching event filled with joy and blessings.
Experience the event firsthand. Your ticket includes a tour of the mosque, Iftar (appetizers), Dinner and a chance to network with other like minded individuals.
Join us for an engaging and enriching event filled with joy and blessings.