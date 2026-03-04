SMSC Scholarship & Awards Gala * Orange Carpet Affair

About this event
South Hester Street, Stillwater, OK
In honor of your achievements, please enjoy the full program with dinner and access to all activities.
Family and Friends of SMSC and our recipients are welcome to purchase tickets. Guest tickets cover the event cost. Tickets include the full program, dinner, and all activities.
Faculty and Staff enjoy the full program with dinner and access to all activities. (Guests of faculty and staff should purchase a guest ticket.)
SMSC appreciates our generous donors. Please enjoy the full program with dinner and access to all activities.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!