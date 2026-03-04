School of Media & Strategic Communication, Oklahoma State University

Hosted by

School of Media & Strategic Communication, Oklahoma State University

About this event

SMSC Scholarship & Awards Gala * Orange Carpet Affair

Student Union Ballroom

South Hester Street, Stillwater, OK

Scholarship & Awards Recipient Ticket
Free

In honor of your achievements, please enjoy the full program with dinner and access to all activities.

Guest Ticket
$40

Family and Friends of SMSC and our recipients are welcome to purchase tickets. Guest tickets cover the event cost. Tickets include the full program, dinner, and all activities.

Faculty/Staff Ticket
Free

Faculty and Staff enjoy the full program with dinner and access to all activities. (Guests of faculty and staff should purchase a guest ticket.)

Donor Ticket
Free

SMSC appreciates our generous donors. Please enjoy the full program with dinner and access to all activities.

Add a donation for School of Media & Strategic Communication, Oklahoma State University

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