An Orchestration of Food, Wine and Music

4028 Timuquana Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32210, USA

PRESTO
$10,000

• Listed in all media as the Season 10 sponsor

• Tickets for 12 to the annual gala with an opportunity to speak at the event

• Year-round recognition on our website

• Year-round exposure through our social media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

• Attend a rehearsal with the orchestra

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• Acknowledgement from the stage before all concerts and at the fundraiser gala

• VIP reserved seating for 10 at all 2025-2026 concerts

VIVACE
$5,000

• Listed as sponsor for a single Season 10 concert

• Tickets for 8 to the annual gala

• Year-round recognition on our website

• Year-round exposure through our social media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• Attend a rehearsal with the orchestra

• VIP reserved seating for 8 people at all 2025-2026 concerts

ALLEGRO
$2,500

• Tickets for 6 to the annual gala

• Year-round recognition on our website

• Year-round exposure through our social media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• VIP reserved seating for 6 people at all 2025-2026 concerts

MODERATO
$1,250

• Tickets for 4 to the annual gala

• Year-round Name/logo on our website

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• VIP reserved seating for 4 at all 2025-2026 concerts

ANDANTE
$500

• Two tickets to the annual gala

• Year-round Name/logo recognition on our website

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

Individual Patron Ticket
$250

Recognition in all programs and media

Individual Ticket
$150
Young Professional
$100

Guest under 35

DONATION: please use the option at the bottom of page
Free
I cannot attend and would like to make a contribution to help the Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville in its mission of ‘Symphonic music for ALL!’

** Enter donation amount in the "Add a donation for Civic Orchestra Of Jacksonville Inc" box at the bottom of this page **

