Civic Orchestra Of Jacksonville Inc

Hosted by

Civic Orchestra Of Jacksonville Inc

About this event

An Orchestration of Food, Wine and Music 2026

4028 Timuquana Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32210, USA

PRESTO
$10,000

• Listed in all media as the Season 11 sponsor

• Tickets for 12 to the annual gala with an opportunity to speak at the event

• Year-round recognition on our website

• Year-round exposure through our social media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

• Attend a rehearsal with the orchestra

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• Acknowledgement from the stage before all concerts and at the fundraiser gala

• VIP reserved seating for 10 at all 2026-2027 concerts

VIVACE
$5,000

• Listed as sponsor for a single Season 11 concert

• Tickets for 8 to the annual gala

• Year-round recognition on our website

• Year-round exposure through our social media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• Attend a rehearsal with the orchestra

• VIP reserved seating for 8 people at all 2026-2027 concerts

ALLEGRO
$2,500

• Listen as co-sponsor for a single Season 11 concert

• Tickets for 6 to the annual gala

• Year-round recognition on our website

• Year-round exposure through our social media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• VIP reserved seating for 6 people at all 2026-2027 concerts

MODERATO
$1,250

• Tickets for 4 to the annual gala

• Year-round Name/logo on our website

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

• VIP reserved seating for 4 at all 2026-2027 concerts

ANDANTE
$500

• Two tickets to the annual gala

• Year-round Name/logo recognition on our website

• Year-round Name/logo on electronic materials

Individual Patron Ticket
$250

Recognition in all programs and media

Individual Ticket
$150
Young Professional
$100

Guest under 35

Donation Ticket
Pay what you can
I cannot attend and would like to make a contribution to help the Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville in its mission of ‘Symphonic music for ALL!’
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