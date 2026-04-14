An Underground Evening for the Arts - Sundog Theatre 2026 Gala

About this event
1100 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314, USA
Single ticket
Includes: Cocktail Reception | Open Bar | Small Plates
Category exclusivity - There is only 1 Club Owner, 5 Event tickets, Top placement on all event materials & media, Largest logo placement (all signage, digital, print), Included in press/media coverage, Speaking opportunity at event (optional), 2 Dedicated signs at the event, 3 Dedicated social media features + email spotlight, digital ad & full page journal ad
3 Event tickets, Prominent logo placement on all materials, Opening remarks recognition, 2 Dedicated signs at the event, 2 Premium social media features, Inclusion in email marketing, digital ad & full page journal ad
2 Event tickets, Prominent logo placement on event signage, Verbal recognition at event, 1 Dedicated sign at the event, 1 Featured social media spotlight, Inclusion in email marketing, digital ad & full page journal ad
Logo on event signage, Verbal recognition at event, Category signage at the event, 2 Social media mentions, Inclusion in email marketing, digital ad & full page journal ad
Logo on event signage, Category signage at the event, 1 Social media mention, digital ad & half-page journal ad
Logo on event signage, Category signage at the event, digital ad & social media thank you mention
Premium placement
Premium placement
Premium placement
General ads
General ads
General ads
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