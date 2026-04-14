Sundog Theatre, Inc.

Hosted by

Sundog Theatre, Inc.

About this event

An Underground Evening for the Arts - Sundog Theatre 2026 Gala

Above

1100 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314, USA

General Admission
$160

Single ticket
Includes: Cocktail Reception | Open Bar | Small Plates

The Club Owner
$10,000

Category exclusivity - There is only 1 Club Owner, 5 Event tickets, Top placement on all event materials & media, Largest logo placement (all signage, digital, print), Included in press/media coverage, Speaking opportunity at event (optional), 2 Dedicated signs at the event, 3 Dedicated social media features + email spotlight, digital ad & full page journal ad

The Insider
$5,000

3 Event tickets, Prominent logo placement on all materials, Opening remarks recognition, 2 Dedicated signs at the event, 2 Premium social media features, Inclusion in email marketing, digital ad & full page journal ad

 

The Fixer
$2,500

2 Event tickets, Prominent logo placement on event signage, Verbal recognition at event, 1 Dedicated sign at the event, 1 Featured social media spotlight, Inclusion in email marketing, digital ad & full page journal ad

The Bootlegger
$1,000

Logo on event signage, Verbal recognition at event, Category signage at the event, 2 Social media mentions, Inclusion in email marketing, digital ad & full page journal ad

The Lookout
$750

Logo on event signage, Category signage at the event, 1 Social media mention, digital ad & half-page journal ad

The Patron
$500

Logo on event signage, Category signage at the event, digital ad & social media thank you mention

Outside back cover: Journal Ad
$2,000

Premium placement

Inside front cover: Journal Ad
$1,500

Premium placement

Inside back cover: Journal Ad
$1,000

Premium placement

Full page: Journal Ad
$500

General ads

Half page: Journal Ad
$250

General ads

Quarter page: Journal Ad
$125

General ads

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