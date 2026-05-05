Fields of View

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Fields of View

About this event

An Unexpected Gathering: A Folk Farmstead Feast and Faire

2545 Rural Ridge Ln

North Garden, VA 22959, USA

The Eagles Are Coming (Early Bird Ticket)
$160
Halfling Seat
$179

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities dinner, the drone show, and one drink ticket included.

Fields of View VIP
$349
  • Reserved VIP table seating, food brought to you, no buffet line
  • A personal visit from Daniel James during dinner to walk you through the ingredients on your plate and the farmers behind them
  • Four drink tickets
  • A signed and matted farm photograph from the Language of the Land Gallery, hand-selected by Daniel during the evening, mailed to you within the week with a handwritten note.
Volunteer Ticket
$129

For guests who want to be part of making the night happen. Discounted seat in exchange for a small role: Setup support on Thursday, Friday, or breakdown at end of night. Includes the full evening and the same access as a standard ticket with a touch of helping share the load. Volunteer responsibilities to be communicated before event with event coordinator.

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