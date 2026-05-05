An Unexpected Gathering: A Folk Farmstead Feast and Faire

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities dinner, the drone show, and one drink ticket included.
For guests who want to be part of making the night happen. Discounted seat in exchange for a small role: Setup support on Thursday, Friday, or breakdown at end of night. Includes the full evening and the same access as a standard ticket with a touch of helping share the load. Volunteer responsibilities to be communicated before event with event coordinator.
$
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