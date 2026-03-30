Ana Lisa Hedstrom Sewing Machine Stitch Shibori Workshop

Unlock the sculptural potential of your sewing machine in this masterclass with renowned textile and high-fashion artist Ana Lisa Hedstrom. Known for bridging the gap between Eastern shibori traditions and contemporary Western design, Ana Lisa will guide you through the innovative marriage of machine-stitching and pleated fabric.

In this workshop, you will learn how to use the sewing machine not just for assembly, but as a tool for pattern-making. By applying deliberate stitching techniques to pre-pleated textiles, you will discover how to manipulate fabric into complex, pre-engineered silhouettes and unique, rhythmic patterns.