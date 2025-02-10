eventClosed

Anah goes to Summerside, PEI

Summerside

PEI

Anah Shrine Dinner
$70

Dinner at the Loyalist

Haddock and Chicken with sides served buffet style

Aleppo will be joining us as we are sharing hospitality with them during the NSA

Bus Transportation
$175

Transportation via coach bus for 1

Fall Field Days Banquet
$80

Saturday September 27 at 630
Choice of Lobster or Beef
Please pick one

Additional Rooms Added
$500

3 nights Lodging

NSA Ladies Luncheon
$40

Friday September 26
11:00 – 1:00 PM Ladies Luncheon – Credit Union Place

Spud Degree
$32

Friday September 26th
8:30 – 10:00 PM Spud Degree – Summerside Mason Lodge

King Bed and Bus Transportation
$800

King Bed and Transportation for 2 via coach bus

King Bed and Bus Transportation
$650

King Bed and transportation for 1 via coach bus

2 Queen Beds and Bus Transportation
$800

2 Queen Beds and transportation for 2 via coach bus

2 Queen Beds and Bus Transportation
$650

2 queen beds and transportation for 1 via coach bus

3 nights Lodging
$500

3 nights lodging room type to be determined

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing