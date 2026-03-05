Analie Acres's Shop

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This special coloring book features real animals from Analie Acres Farm Animal Rescue.
Created for both children and adults, these pages allow you to color the animals who inspire our mission of compassion and second chances.
Every purchase directly supports the animals by helping provide feed, veterinary care, and daily care on the farm.
This special coloring book features real animals from Analie Acres Farm Animal Rescue.
Created for both children and adults, these pages allow you to color the animals who inspire our mission of compassion and second chances.
Every purchase directly supports the animals by helping provide feed, veterinary care, and daily care on the farm.
$8.40 USPS flat rate shipping
Pick up in Abilene, Tx
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!