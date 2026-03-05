Anandamela 2026 and Taray Taray By Swapnasandhani

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About this event
VIP seats are in first 2 rows and this includes mela entry fee, complimentary snack and a raffle ticket each for max 2 people. This is applicable for ages 10 and above. Kids below 10 years are not allowed in the auditorium.
Includes mela entry fee and applicable for ages 10 and above. Kids below 10 years are not allowed in the auditorium.
Includes mela entry fee and applicable for ages 10 and above. Kids below 10 years are not allowed in the auditorium.
Entry fee for adults and kids above the age of 12 to mela if no other purchases are made. Kids below the age of 12 enter free to the mela.
Max 5 people in a family can meet with the stars and includes one photo click by a camera by cameraman. This needs purchase of one of the theater tickets.
Child care duration 2 hours, only available during the natok
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