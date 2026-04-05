Anatomy/ CPR.... May 2026

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4-day Anatomy & CPR Certification Class
Get ready for an engaging and hands-on 4-week experience that brings science to life! Students will explore how the human body works through interactive lessons on the heart, lungs, brain, blood, and eyes—paired with exciting experiments, blood typing, and organ dissection.
Once students understand how these vital systems function, they’ll move into CPR, First Aid, and AED training, earning certification by the end of the course. This portion is taught by a professional instructor who trains firefighters, EMTs, and certifies large companies, providing real-world, high-level instruction.
Led by an exceptional homeschool team—including a microbiologist, herbalist, and former EMT, alongside an instructor known for immersive, role-play-based learning—this class blends interactive science with essential, life-saving skills your child will carry for years to come.
Thank you for sponsoring a homeschooler today! This donation will go towards a scholarship for the cost for a homeschooler. This anatomy class will make a lasting impact, equipping students with life-saving techniques and a deeper understanding of how the human body works.
**** This option is ONLY for adults or those that are recertifying.
Join us on May 22nd at 11:00 AM for our CPR, First Aid & AED Certification/ re-certification course and gain the skills to protect those around you. This hands-on training covers CPR and choking relief for adults, children, and infants, along with First Aid and proper use of an AED and breathing barrier devices. Don't wait—empower yourself with life-saving knowledge and get certified!
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