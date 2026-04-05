Anatomy/ CPR.... May 2026

4-day Anatomy & CPR Certification Class

Get ready for an engaging and hands-on 4-week experience that brings science to life! Students will explore how the human body works through interactive lessons on the heart, lungs, brain, blood, and eyes—paired with exciting experiments, blood typing, and organ dissection.

Once students understand how these vital systems function, they’ll move into CPR, First Aid, and AED training, earning certification by the end of the course. This portion is taught by a professional instructor who trains firefighters, EMTs, and certifies large companies, providing real-world, high-level instruction.

Led by an exceptional homeschool team—including a microbiologist, herbalist, and former EMT, alongside an instructor known for immersive, role-play-based learning—this class blends interactive science with essential, life-saving skills your child will carry for years to come.