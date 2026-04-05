Bloom Homeschool Support

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Bloom Homeschool Support

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Anatomy/ CPR.... May 2026

Vista

CA, USA

Anatomy Bundle item
Anatomy Bundle
$219

4-day Anatomy & CPR Certification Class

Get ready for an engaging and hands-on 4-week experience that brings science to life! Students will explore how the human body works through interactive lessons on the heart, lungs, brain, blood, and eyes—paired with exciting experiments, blood typing, and organ dissection.

Once students understand how these vital systems function, they’ll move into CPR, First Aid, and AED training, earning certification by the end of the course. This portion is taught by a professional instructor who trains firefighters, EMTs, and certifies large companies, providing real-world, high-level instruction.

Led by an exceptional homeschool team—including a microbiologist, herbalist, and former EMT, alongside an instructor known for immersive, role-play-based learning—this class blends interactive science with essential, life-saving skills your child will carry for years to come.

100 % Sponsor a Homeschooler today item
100 % Sponsor a Homeschooler today
$219
Thank you for sponsoring a homeschooler today! This anatomy class will make a lasting impact, equipping students with life-saving techniques and a deeper understanding of how the human body works.
50% Sponsor a homeschooler today item
50% Sponsor a homeschooler today
$109.50
Thank you for sponsoring a homeschooler today! This donation will provide a scholarship for 1/2 the cost for a homeschooler. This anatomy class will make a lasting impact, equipping students with life-saving techniques and a deeper understanding of how the human body works.
25 % Sponsor a Homeschooler today item
25 % Sponsor a Homeschooler today
$55
Thank you for sponsoring a homeschooler today! This donation will provide a scholarship for 1/4 the cost for a homeschooler. This anatomy class will make a lasting impact, equipping students with life-saving techniques and a deeper understanding of how the human body works.
Every bit counts Sponsor a Homeschooler today item
Every bit counts Sponsor a Homeschooler today
$1

Thank you for sponsoring a homeschooler today! This donation will go towards a scholarship for the cost for a homeschooler. This anatomy class will make a lasting impact, equipping students with life-saving techniques and a deeper understanding of how the human body works.

Get certified with your kids! Be Prepared for Any Emergency item
Get certified with your kids! Be Prepared for Any Emergency
$80

**** This option is ONLY for adults or those that are recertifying.

Join us on May 22nd at 11:00 AM for our CPR, First Aid & AED Certification/ re-certification course and gain the skills to protect those around you. This hands-on training covers CPR and choking relief for adults, children, and infants, along with First Aid and proper use of an AED and breathing barrier devices. Don't wait—empower yourself with life-saving knowledge and get certified!

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