Ancestral Perspectives Inc's annual raffle 2025

This piano was originally customized by an artist who was commissioned to make a piano that would remind you of a hummer. The artist did a great job, obviously. According to the information supplied the piano was originally built in 2003 in the United States by Baldwin. The entire piano is in original condition. Aside from the artist work, and it’s not been over played or abused. All of the original artwork is still intact and unaltered. The piano is physically located in California and has been used on a few Hollywood productions. It is no longer needed and is now a donation gifted to Ancestral Perspectives 501 (C) 3 a Georgia, Florida, and California based non profit organization dedicated to the arts. The Raffle is in part sponsored by the The International Arts Exchange for Donors to the Arts ©

