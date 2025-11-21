Ancestral Visions: Fashioning Tomorrow Vendor

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About this event
San Antonio, TX 78210, USA
$
If you are interested in being a vendor for this event.
We’re excited to offer you a vendor opportunity at this event for only $50 plus processing fee!
Spots are limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today.
All submission are subject to final approval by TLOD RCC Committee.
Note:
-Space for vendors to sale any (non food) items or merchandise.
If you are interested in being a Food vendor/Food Truck vendor for this event.
We’re excited to offer you a vendor opportunity at this event for only $100 plus processing fee!
Spots are limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today.
All submission are subject to final approval by TLOD RCC Committee.
Note:
-Vendors selling food items (i.e. hot food, specialty foods)
If you are interested in being an Informational vendor (providing information; no sales) for this event.
We’re excited to offer you a vendor opportunity at this event for only $35 plus processing fee!
Spots are limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today.
All submission are subject to final approval by TLOD RCC Committee.
Note:
-Vendors selling food items (i.e. hot food, specialty foods)
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