Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

Hosted by

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Ancestral Visions: Fashioning Tomorrow Vendor

1534 Peck Ave

San Antonio, TX 78210, USA

Add a donation for Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

$

Merchandise Vendor
$50

If you are interested in being a vendor for this event.


We’re excited to offer you a vendor opportunity at this event for only $50 plus processing fee!


Spots are limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today. 


All submission are subject to final approval by TLOD RCC Committee.


Note:

-Space for vendors to sale any (non food) items or merchandise.

  • Our RCC service agreement will be required for the event.
Food Vendor/Truck
$100

If you are interested in being a Food vendor/Food Truck vendor for this event.


We’re excited to offer you a vendor opportunity at this event for only $100 plus processing fee!


Spots are limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today. 


All submission are subject to final approval by TLOD RCC Committee.


Note:

-Vendors selling food items (i.e. hot food, specialty foods)

  • Must have all necessary licenses & insurance to operate.
  • Our RCC service agreement will be required for the event.
Informational Vendor
$35

If you are interested in being an Informational vendor (providing information; no sales) for this event.


We’re excited to offer you a vendor opportunity at this event for only $35 plus processing fee!


Spots are limited, so don’t wait—secure your spot today. 


All submission are subject to final approval by TLOD RCC Committee.


Note:

-Vendors selling food items (i.e. hot food, specialty foods)

  • Must have all necessary licenses & insurance to operate.
  • Our RCC service agreement will be required for the event.

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