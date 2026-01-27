Pilot International

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Pilot International

About this event

Anchor orders (Pins and Grad Cords)

Shipping Fee: Please add to your order item
Shipping Fee: Please add to your order
$9

The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)

Anchor Pins item
Anchor Pins
$9

Anchor pins are a standard rate of $9 per pin, plus $9 shipping fee*. If you have any questions, you can email the Youth Division at [email protected].

*The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)

Graduation Honor Cords Dues PAID by December 31, 2025 item
Graduation Honor Cords Dues PAID by December 31, 2025
Free

*ANCHORS: Only the Anchor clubs in good financial standing as of December 31, 2025, are eligible to order graduation cords provided by PI Headquarters at no charge (cords only, $9 shipping charge* does still apply so make sure to add it to your order)


*The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)

Graduation Honor Cords Dues NOT paid by December 31, 2025
$9

*ANCHORS: Only the Anchor clubs in good financial standing as of December 31, 2025, are eligible to order graduation cords provided by PI Headquarters at no charge (cords only, $9 shipping charge* does still apply so make sure to add it to your order)
a $9

*The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!