Anchor orders (Pins and Grad Cords)

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The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)
Anchor pins are a standard rate of $9 per pin, plus $9 shipping fee*. If you have any questions, you can email the Youth Division at [email protected].
*The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)
*ANCHORS: Only the Anchor clubs in good financial standing as of December 31, 2025, are eligible to order graduation cords provided by PI Headquarters at no charge (cords only, $9 shipping charge* does still apply so make sure to add it to your order)
*The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)
*ANCHORS: Only the Anchor clubs in good financial standing as of December 31, 2025, are eligible to order graduation cords provided by PI Headquarters at no charge (cords only, $9 shipping charge* does still apply so make sure to add it to your order)
a $9
*The shipping fee of $9 is for the total order (not per item ordered)
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