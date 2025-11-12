Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-10U

10B Rader's Renegades Item #2

12x24 Custom 5-Puck Holder

Show off your favorite pucks in style! This 12x24 custom puck holder features space for 5 pucks and includes metal racks to proudly display your 1st-place medals. Its intricate design and epoxy inlay finish make it a stunning centerpiece for any hockey fan. Perfect for showcasing MVP pucks, favorite NHL team pucks, or treasured game-day memories, this piece combines function and flair for the ultimate hockey display.

Special Thanks to RKC Woodwork for their beautiful contribution! Your craftsmanship makes this auction item truly one-of-a-kind.