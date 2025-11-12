Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-10U

Hosted by
10UA Comets #1: 1 hour Family photo session with a framed canvas print of your favorite picture. Valued at over $600. Lets make some memories!
10UA Comets #2: Towel/Coffee Mug
10UA Comets #3: 49th State Growler and fill card
10UA Comets #22: Tag Along Kids Bike attachment. Want to adventure with your little one, but they tire quickly? Add this to the frame of your bike and they can tag along!
10UA Comets #4 - Halibut tumbler and beanie
10UA Comets #18: Festive Holiday Lantern with LED light. Perfect decorative piece for Christmas.
10UA Comets #23: Life is short porch sign
10UA Comets #21: decorative bench
10UA Comets #24: solid wood magazine rack
10UA Comets #19: heavy glass punch bowl, great for parties with 8 glass cups
10UA Comets #25: nod to hockey with this decorative door wreath
10UA Comets #10: hand painted caribou ashtray
10UA Comets #12: hand painted Alaskan igloo tray
10UA Comets #8: 1 lb french roast coffee and 2 free drinks
10UA Comets #13: 6 free scoops Wild Scoop gift cards with lotion gift set
10UA Comets #20: hat, balls, tees, and $160 gift card
10A Comets #16:
AHA Blue & Yellow Hockey earrings, leather
BUY IT NOW $20 - contact 907-947-4963 (10 pair total)
10B Rader's Renegades Item #1
Score the ultimate win with this Power Play Portraits gift certificate—perfect for the hockey star in your life! Enjoy a full 1-hour, hockey-themed photo session complete with custom poses, props, and 20 high-resolution images. Whether it’s a goalie’s grit, a forward’s speed, or a team’s camaraderie, this session freezes the magic of the game forever.
A $750 value—bid high and skate away with unforgettable memories!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #2
Show off your favorite pucks in style! This 12x24 custom puck holder features space for 5 pucks and includes metal racks to proudly display your 1st-place medals. Its intricate design and epoxy inlay finish make it a stunning centerpiece for any hockey fan. Perfect for showcasing MVP pucks, favorite NHL team pucks, or treasured game-day memories, this piece combines function and flair for the ultimate hockey display.
Special Thanks to RKC Woodwork for their beautiful contribution! Your craftsmanship makes this auction item truly one-of-a-kind.
10B Rader's Renegades Item #3
Beat winter boredom with this action-packed family fun basket! Enjoy hours of laughter and friendly competition with American History board game, Dragonwood, Cards Against Humanity, Dukes of Nukes, Zombie Kittens, and a Mini Rubik’s Cube for brain-teasing fun. Keep spirits bright with sparkling cider and popcorn for delicious snack breaks. Perfect for cozy winter nights, this basket guarantees entertainment for the whole family!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #4
Unwind, sip, and get creative with this ultimate craft night experience! Enjoy a bottle of LaVielle Ferme red wine as you dive into hands-on projects, including a DIY resin kit, paint-your-own ceramic hearts, and canvases with paint and brushes to create your own masterpieces. Add a touch of flair with a wall-hanging kit for your finished artwork, and enjoy snacks on Heart and Hand serving trays while you craft. Perfect for a fun night with friends, this basket combines creativity, relaxation, and a little indulgence for an unforgettable evening.
10B Rader's Renegades Item #5
Ignite curiosity and hands-on learning with this exciting science duo from National Geographic!
Perfect for budding scientists, explorers, and curious kids, this set combines creativity, education, and fun in one unforgettable experience. Hours of interactive learning await as kids experiment, grow, and discover the natural world around them!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #6
Take playtime to the next level with this LEGO Super Mario 4-Pack, packed with action, adventure, and imagination! This set includes:
Perfect for Mario fans big and small, these sets let kids (and adults!) recreate exciting challenges, explore iconic locations, and build their own interactive adventures. Hours of creative, action-packed fun await with every brick!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #7
Get Crafty Before Black Friday! Unicorn & Cloud Paint Kit, Cool Maker Bracelet Maker, Polly Pocket & Moana Doll
10B Rader's Renegades Item #8
Build, battle, and explore the pixelated world of Minecraft—brick by brick! This LEGO Minecraft 3-set bundle brings iconic game adventures to life with mobs, characters, and interactive features kids can actually play with. Whether mining resources, defending a base, or creating new worlds, these sets offer endless storytelling and hands-on creativity. Perfect for Minecraft fans and LEGO builders alike!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #9
Take center stage and let imaginations shine! The Melissa & Doug Deluxe Puppet Theater is a beautifully crafted wooden play set featuring a sturdy stage, velvet-style curtains, and a working clock for showtimes. Perfect for creative play, storytelling, and building confidence, this classic theater invites kids to put on endless puppet shows and performances. A charming addition to any playroom and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for young performers!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #10
Bring prehistoric power to life! This RC T-Rex roars, stomps, lights up, and moves with realistic action—all at the command of a handheld remote. Perfect for dino-loving kids, this interactive T-Rex delivers hours of imaginative play with sounds, movement, and fierce fun. A guaranteed show-stopper in any playroom!
For the builder who loves a challenge! The Luck Doug Metal Models kit lets creators assemble intricate, display-worthy metal figures using real metal parts and precision tools. It’s the perfect gift for teens and adults who enjoy hands-on projects, engineering, and model craftsmanship. A rewarding and impressive build from start to finish!
Fast, safe, and seriously fun! The Sulu Zip Shot Foam Disc Shooters let kids launch soft foam discs with surprising speed—perfect for indoor battles, backyard games, and friendly target competitions. Easy to use and built for active play, this set brings high-energy excitement without the worry. A great pick for kids who love action and movement!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #11
Get your Black Friday Deals Early!!
Blast off into imagination! This 3-in-1 LEGO Creator Space Shuttle Adventurer set lets builders explore the stars with a detailed shuttle, posable astronaut, and build-again options that keep the fun going. Perfect for aspiring astronauts and creative kids, this set delivers hours of discovery, hands-on play, and out-of-this-world adventure.
Ready, set, build! The LEGO Creator Street Racer brings high-speed excitement with a sleek, customizable sports car that can transform into multiple vehicle designs. With bold colors and a dynamic, build-again experience, this set is perfect for kids who love fast cars and creative challenges. A guaranteed hit for any racing fan or LEGO lover!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #12
2-Pack Moldova Wine With Gold Rim Wine Glasses
1-Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
10B Rader's Renegades Item #13
2-Pack Moldova Wine With Long Stem Wine Glasses
10B Rader's Renegades Item #14
Self-Care Package!
Includes face masks, lufas, and a variety of essential oils!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #15
Mini Hockey Fun!
Includes 2 mystery mini stick, three pucks, clear tape, hockey stick tape, wax, and a pack of mini hockey balls.
10B Rader's Renegades Item #16
You can never go wrong with a good love story or two. Includes:
-Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez
-Wish You Were Here by Renee Carlino
-Hard Knocks by Ruby Lang
-Pretend You're Mine series by Lucy Score
All new or read once!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #17
Come sit at the edge of your seat with these thrilling books! Includes:
-Survive The Night by Riley Sager
-Everything We Never Said by Sloan Harlow
-A Bed by The Window by M.Scott Peck, MD
-The Only One Left by Riley Sager
-The Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant
-The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins
-Have You Seen My Sister by Kristy McKay
All read once.
10B Rader's Renegades Item #18
Enhance your living space and create a welcoming atmosphere for years to come with this beautiful home decor.
Includes: Three floral pieces and a "Family" phrase piece.
10B Rader's Renegades Item #19
SECCO+ Classic is made for your special moments. Fresh, fruity, and perfectly crisp — the ideal pairing for light Mediterranean dishes and sophisticated celebrations.
&
Pretty in pink. Refreshingly bold.
SECCO+ Pink Guava blends sparkling Secco, real guava, and a boost of vitamin C for a light, low-cal, tropical fizz.
Sip the trend.
& a lovely Prosecco
2-Pack With Gold Rim Wine Glasses
10B Rader's Renegades Item #20
Keep you & your coffee warm and toastie with this little bundle of Classic Red Cups, Kaladis, & Carolans!!!
Starting bid
10B Rader's Renegades Item #21
Beautiful Handmade Basket from Ghana, includes A lovely Holiday Graland Foaming Shea Butter Hand Soap and 2 $30.00 gift cards to Mission Coffee a $50.00 Sinny Raven Giftcard included!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #22
2 round-trip Tickets from Anchorage to Seward on the Coastal Classic in Adventure Class. $940.00 Value
10B Rader's Renegades Item #23
Break up the winter months with a wonderful pool party!!!!!
10B Rader's Renegades Item #24
Goodies for your goodest boy or Girl!!
#1 10B Ward - 8 fantastic LEGO sets - Star Wars, LEGO City, Spidey, LEGO Creator and more. Over 1700 pieces total.
#2 10B Ward 4 VIP Tickets Ice Dogs vs. Wolverines, LEGO Backpack, 3 LEGO sets, Hockey Player Exclusive Minifigure, GOAL letters, LEGO Masters notebook, LEGO brick notes, and LEGO Ninjago Stuffie.
10B Rader's Renegades Item #25
Perfect way to display your favorite pucks and stick
7 Half circle wall puck mounts, one cross stick three pack holder, one wall mount stick holder, one circular standing puck holder
10B Rader's Renegades Item #26
9 Piece puck holder set, with Hockey stick Cane Head
10B Rader's Renegades Item #27
Puck holder Set
10B Rader's Renegades Item #28
Puck Holder Set
10B Rader's Renegades Item #29
Enjoy a case of wine over the holidays with this wonderful certificate
10B Rader's Renegades Item #30
10B Rader's Renegades Item #31
