Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-10U

Family Photo Session with 24"x36" Framed Canvas Art Print
$150

Starting bid

10UA Comets #1: 1 hour Family photo session with a framed canvas print of your favorite picture. Valued at over $600. Lets make some memories!

Towel/Coffee/Mug
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #2: Towel/Coffee Mug

49th State Growler & fill card
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #3: 49th State Growler and fill card

Tag Along Kids Bike Attachment
$20

Starting bid

10UA Comets #22: Tag Along Kids Bike attachment. Want to adventure with your little one, but they tire quickly? Add this to the frame of your bike and they can tag along!

Halibut tumbler and Beanie
$15

Starting bid

10UA Comets #4 - Halibut tumbler and beanie

Holiday Lantern
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #18: Festive Holiday Lantern with LED light. Perfect decorative piece for Christmas.

Life is Short Sign
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #23: Life is short porch sign

Decorative Bench
$15

Starting bid

10UA Comets #21: decorative bench

magazine rack
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #24: solid wood magazine rack

Glass Punch Bowl with 8 cups
$25

Starting bid

10UA Comets #19: heavy glass punch bowl, great for parties with 8 glass cups

Hockey Door Wreath
$15

Starting bid

10UA Comets #25: nod to hockey with this decorative door wreath

Painted Alaskan Art Ashtray
$25

Starting bid

10UA Comets #10: hand painted caribou ashtray

Painted Alaskan Art decorative dish
$15

Starting bid

10UA Comets #12: hand painted Alaskan igloo tray

Kaladi Brothers Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #8: 1 lb french roast coffee and 2 free drinks

Six free scoop Wild Scoops
$10

Starting bid

10UA Comets #13: 6 free scoops Wild Scoop gift cards with lotion gift set

Fox Hollow gift set
$80

Starting bid

10UA Comets #20: hat, balls, tees, and $160 gift card

Hockey Earrings Blue & Yellow
$15

Starting bid

10A Comets #16:

AHA Blue & Yellow Hockey earrings, leather

BUY IT NOW $20 - contact 907-947-4963 (10 pair total)

Power Play Portraits Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #1


Score the ultimate win with this Power Play Portraits gift certificate—perfect for the hockey star in your life! Enjoy a full 1-hour, hockey-themed photo session complete with custom poses, props, and 20 high-resolution images. Whether it’s a goalie’s grit, a forward’s speed, or a team’s camaraderie, this session freezes the magic of the game forever.
A $750 value—bid high and skate away with unforgettable memories!

12x24 Custom 5-Puck Holder
$50

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #2

12x24 Custom 5-Puck Holder

Show off your favorite pucks in style! This 12x24 custom puck holder features space for 5 pucks and includes metal racks to proudly display your 1st-place medals. Its intricate design and epoxy inlay finish make it a stunning centerpiece for any hockey fan. Perfect for showcasing MVP pucks, favorite NHL team pucks, or treasured game-day memories, this piece combines function and flair for the ultimate hockey display.

Special Thanks to RKC Woodwork for their beautiful contribution! Your craftsmanship makes this auction item truly one-of-a-kind.

Boredom Buster Family Fun Basket
$20

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #3

Boredom Buster Family Fun Basket

Beat winter boredom with this action-packed family fun basket! Enjoy hours of laughter and friendly competition with American History board game, Dragonwood, Cards Against Humanity, Dukes of Nukes, Zombie Kittens, and a Mini Rubik’s Cube for brain-teasing fun. Keep spirits bright with sparkling cider and popcorn for delicious snack breaks. Perfect for cozy winter nights, this basket guarantees entertainment for the whole family!

Besties Sip & Craft Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #4

Besties Sip & Craft Night Basket

Unwind, sip, and get creative with this ultimate craft night experience! Enjoy a bottle of LaVielle Ferme red wine as you dive into hands-on projects, including a DIY resin kit, paint-your-own ceramic hearts, and canvases with paint and brushes to create your own masterpieces. Add a touch of flair with a wall-hanging kit for your finished artwork, and enjoy snacks on Heart and Hand serving trays while you craft. Perfect for a fun night with friends, this basket combines creativity, relaxation, and a little indulgence for an unforgettable evening.

Build Your Own Volcano & Grow ‘n Glow Terrarium
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #5


Ignite curiosity and hands-on learning with this exciting science duo from National Geographic!

  • Build Your Own Volcano – Create a realistic, erupting volcano and explore the wonders of geology in action.
  • Grow ‘n Glow Terrarium – Cultivate your own glowing plants and watch nature come alive indoors.

Perfect for budding scientists, explorers, and curious kids, this set combines creativity, education, and fun in one unforgettable experience. Hours of interactive learning await as kids experiment, grow, and discover the natural world around them!

LEGO Super Mario 4-Pack – Level Up the Fun!
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #6

Take playtime to the next level with this LEGO Super Mario 4-Pack, packed with action, adventure, and imagination! This set includes:

  • Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower
  • Lava Wave Ride
  • Bowser’s Muscle Car
  • Luigi’s Mansion

Perfect for Mario fans big and small, these sets let kids (and adults!) recreate exciting challenges, explore iconic locations, and build their own interactive adventures. Hours of creative, action-packed fun await with every brick!

Unicorn & Cloud Paint Kit, Cool Maker Bracelet Maker, Polly
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #7


Get Crafty Before Black Friday! Unicorn & Cloud Paint Kit, Cool Maker Bracelet Maker, Polly Pocket & Moana Doll

LEGO Minecraft – 3-Set Bundle
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #8

LEGO Minecraft – 3-Set Bundle

Build, battle, and explore the pixelated world of Minecraft—brick by brick! This LEGO Minecraft 3-set bundle brings iconic game adventures to life with mobs, characters, and interactive features kids can actually play with. Whether mining resources, defending a base, or creating new worlds, these sets offer endless storytelling and hands-on creativity. Perfect for Minecraft fans and LEGO builders alike!

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Puppet Theater
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #9

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Puppet Theater

Take center stage and let imaginations shine! The Melissa & Doug Deluxe Puppet Theater is a beautifully crafted wooden play set featuring a sturdy stage, velvet-style curtains, and a working clock for showtimes. Perfect for creative play, storytelling, and building confidence, this classic theater invites kids to put on endless puppet shows and performances. A charming addition to any playroom and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for young performers!

3 Toy Set
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #10

RC T-REX Remote Control Action Dinosaur

Bring prehistoric power to life! This RC T-Rex roars, stomps, lights up, and moves with realistic action—all at the command of a handheld remote. Perfect for dino-loving kids, this interactive T-Rex delivers hours of imaginative play with sounds, movement, and fierce fun. A guaranteed show-stopper in any playroom!

Luck Doug Metal Models

For the builder who loves a challenge! The Luck Doug Metal Models kit lets creators assemble intricate, display-worthy metal figures using real metal parts and precision tools. It’s the perfect gift for teens and adults who enjoy hands-on projects, engineering, and model craftsmanship. A rewarding and impressive build from start to finish!

Foam Disc Shooters – Sulu Zip Shot

Fast, safe, and seriously fun! The Sulu Zip Shot Foam Disc Shooters let kids launch soft foam discs with surprising speed—perfect for indoor battles, backyard games, and friendly target competitions. Easy to use and built for active play, this set brings high-energy excitement without the worry. A great pick for kids who love action and movement!

LEGO Creator Space Shuttle Adventurer & LEGO Creator Street
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #11

Get your Black Friday Deals Early!!

LEGO Creator Space Shuttle Adventurer

Blast off into imagination! This 3-in-1 LEGO Creator Space Shuttle Adventurer set lets builders explore the stars with a detailed shuttle, posable astronaut, and build-again options that keep the fun going. Perfect for aspiring astronauts and creative kids, this set delivers hours of discovery, hands-on play, and out-of-this-world adventure.

LEGO Creator Street Racer

Ready, set, build! The LEGO Creator Street Racer brings high-speed excitement with a sleek, customizable sports car that can transform into multiple vehicle designs. With bold colors and a dynamic, build-again experience, this set is perfect for kids who love fast cars and creative challenges. A guaranteed hit for any racing fan or LEGO lover!

3 Pack wine set with gold rim glasses
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #12


2-Pack Moldova Wine With Gold Rim Wine Glasses

1-Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

2 Pack wine set with long stem win glasses
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #13


2-Pack Moldova Wine With Long Stem Wine Glasses

Self Care Package
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #14


Self-Care Package!

Includes face masks, lufas, and a variety of essential oils!


Mini Hockey Fun
$15

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #15


Mini Hockey Fun!

Includes 2 mystery mini stick, three pucks, clear tape, hockey stick tape, wax, and a pack of mini hockey balls.

Sucker for a Love Story
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #16


You can never go wrong with a good love story or two. Includes:
-Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

-Wish You Were Here by Renee Carlino

-Hard Knocks by Ruby Lang

-Pretend You're Mine series by Lucy Score


All new or read once!



Mystery Book Bundle
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #17


Come sit at the edge of your seat with these thrilling books! Includes:

-Survive The Night by Riley Sager

-Everything We Never Said by Sloan Harlow

-A Bed by The Window by M.Scott Peck, MD

-The Only One Left by Riley Sager

-The Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant

-The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins

-Have You Seen My Sister by Kristy McKay


All read once.

Home Decor
$5

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #18


Enhance your living space and create a welcoming atmosphere for years to come with this beautiful home decor.

Includes: Three floral pieces and a "Family" phrase piece.

Prosecco for days!!
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #19

SECCO+ Classic is made for your special moments. Fresh, fruity, and perfectly crisp — the ideal pairing for light Mediterranean dishes and sophisticated celebrations.


&


Pretty in pink. Refreshingly bold.
SECCO+ Pink Guava blends sparkling Secco, real guava, and a boost of vitamin C for a light, low-cal, tropical fizz.
Sip the trend.


& a lovely Prosecco


2-Pack With Gold Rim Wine Glasses

Santa's Favorite Coffee on the go!
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #20

Keep you & your coffee warm and toastie with this little bundle of Classic Red Cups, Kaladis, & Carolans!!!

Hand Made Basket, 2-Yetis, 3 Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #21

Beautiful Handmade Basket from Ghana, includes A lovely Holiday Graland Foaming Shea Butter Hand Soap and 2 $30.00 gift cards to Mission Coffee a $50.00 Sinny Raven Giftcard included!

2 Alaska Railroad Round-trip Tickets (Seward)
$100

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #22

2 round-trip Tickets from Anchorage to Seward on the Coastal Classic in Adventure Class. $940.00 Value

Alaska Club Pool Party Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #23

Break up the winter months with a wonderful pool party!!!!!

Goodest Boy Basket
$5

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #24

Goodies for your goodest boy or Girl!!

NOTHING BUT LEGO
$70

Starting bid

#1 10B Ward - 8 fantastic LEGO sets - Star Wars, LEGO City, Spidey, LEGO Creator and more. Over 1700 pieces total.

HOCKEY LEGO LOVE
$70

Starting bid

#2 10B Ward 4 VIP Tickets Ice Dogs vs. Wolverines, LEGO Backpack, 3 LEGO sets, Hockey Player Exclusive Minifigure, GOAL letters, LEGO Masters notebook, LEGO brick notes, and LEGO Ninjago Stuffie.

Stick & Puck Holders
$5

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #25

Perfect way to display your favorite pucks and stick

7 Half circle wall puck mounts, one cross stick three pack holder, one wall mount stick holder, one circular standing puck holder

Puck display, articulating goalie and stick cane handle
$5

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #26

9 Piece puck holder set, with Hockey stick Cane Head

Puck display and articulating Goalie!!
$5

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #27

Puck holder Set

Pack display, stick holder, art, articulating Goalie
$5

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #28

Puck Holder Set

Case of delectable Wine
$50

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #29

Enjoy a case of wine over the holidays with this wonderful certificate

New skates
$25

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #30

Hockey Stick Cane
$10

Starting bid

10B Rader's Renegades Item #31

