Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-10U-2

Pick-up location

1741 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99517, USA

Double Shovel Private Tour and Tasting item
Double Shovel Private Tour and Tasting
$100

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #1: Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Double Shovel Cider Co., Anchorage’s award-winning craft cidery. Your private group will be guided through the production space where Alaska-grown ingredients and small-batch fermentation come together to create their signature modern ciders. Learn how each batch is crafted—from fresh-pressed juice to finished pour—while gaining insider knowledge about the art and science of cider making. After the tour, relax in the taproom for a curated cider tasting featuring a selection of Double Shovel’s most popular and seasonal releases. Whether you’re a longtime cider fan or just discovering your favorites, this experience offers a fun, flavorful, and uniquely local way to celebrate Alaska’s craft beverage scene.

2 Round-Trip Deluxe Railcar Tickets - Anc to Denali item
2 Round-Trip Deluxe Railcar Tickets - Anc to Denali
$100

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #2: This certificate is valid for two (2) round-trip Deluxe Dome railcar seats on the Wilderness Express, traveling between Anchorage and Denali. This experience has a retail value of $1,260.00. Fine Print: Available May 15, 2026 through September 14, 2026

Based on space available with a maximum 30 day advance

reservation required

Gratuity, Meals, Rooms and Land Transportation Not Included

Razor Dangler 2.0 item
Razor Dangler 2.0
$80

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #3: Potent Hockey is redefining how players train off the ice. The Razor Dangler 2.0 is a cutting-edge fusion of robotic movementadaptive learning, and hockey-specific skill development — all powered by our exclusive HockeyRobot Technology.

Featuring three intelligent robotic arms that light up, move unpredictably, and adapt to your skill level in real-time, this is not just a tool — it’s your personal stickhandling coach.

Double Shovel Gift Basket item
Double Shovel Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #4: $25 gift card to Double Shovel Cider Co., 64oz growler, 16oz koozie and a new beanie all valued at $84 total.

Keeping Warm at the Rink Gift Basket item
Keeping Warm at the Rink Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #5: Stay warm at the rink this season with: Wolverines branded blanket, mug, hat and bag; a heated seat pad; a $25 gift card to Mission Coffee at Dempsey; hot chocolate packets; coffee beans; a hockey themed water bottle; and mini marshmallows!

Ordinary People Change the World Books item
Ordinary People Change the World Books
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #6: The “Ordinary People Change the World” series shows kids that the greatest heroes didn’t start out famous—they started out just like them. Through bold illustrations, humor, and true stories told at a kid-friendly level, these books introduce young readers to real people who made the world better through courage, kindness, perseverance, and big ideas. Meet George Washington, Albert Einstein and Abraham Lincoln.

Soccer Book Bundle item
Soccer Book Bundle
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item 7: Get this book bundle for the soccer fan in your life!

National Geographic Kid Readers item
National Geographic Kid Readers item
National Geographic Kid Readers
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #8: 🌍✨ Explore the Wild, the Fast, and the Fascinating with National Geographic Kids Readers! ✨🌍
National Geographic Kids Readers turn curious kids into confident explorers with real facts, stunning photos, and thrilling topics that leap off the page. Designed for growing readers, these books make learning feel like an adventure—because every page reveals something amazing about our world!

Kids can dive into:
🦁 Deadliest Animals – Meet nature’s most powerful predators and discover how they survive.
🐅 Predators – Explore the hunters of the wild and learn what makes them fierce and fascinating.
🚁 Things That Go – From roaring race cars to zooming jets, perfect for kids who love speed and motion.
🌎 Planet Earth – Discover oceans, forests, mountains, and the incredible forces that shape our home.
🐾 Great Migrations – Follow animals on their epic journeys across continents and oceans.

Dog Man Book Bundle item
Dog Man Book Bundle
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #9: 🐾💥 Unleash the Fun with Dog Man! 💥🐾
From the wildly creative mind of Dav Pilkey comes Dog Man—the half-dog, half-cop hero who’s all heart! Bursting with humor, action, and imagination, Dog Man books keep kids laughing while secretly building confidence, vocabulary, and a love of reading.

With flip-o-ramas, comic-style art, silly villains, and big messages about kindness, bravery, and doing the right thing, this series is a hit. Follow Dog Man, Petey the Cat, Li’l Petey, and a whole cast of lovable characters as they tackle crime, chaos, and friendship—one goofy chapter at a time.

Bundle of Books for Boys (or girls!) item
Bundle of Books for Boys (or girls!)
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #10: Kids around second grade will enjoy this collection of books from Kung Pow Chicken to the Last Firehawk.

Bundle of Books for Girls (or boys!) item
Bundle of Books for Girls (or boys!)
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #11: Kids around second grade will enjoy this collection of books from Owl Diaries to Princess Pink and the Land of Fake-Believe.

Princess Academy Series item
Princess Academy Series
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #12: 👑✨ Discover Strength, Courage & Heart in the Princess Academy Series! ✨👑
Shannon Hale’s award-winning Princess Academy series invites young readers into the breathtaking world of Mount Eskel, where smart, determined girls discover that true royalty comes from leadership, compassion, and inner strength. Filled with adventure, friendship, and self-discovery, these books inspire kids to believe in themselves and the power of their own voices. Ideal for grades 5-8.

Kitchen Stand Mixer item
Kitchen Stand Mixer
$25

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #1:

Kitchen Stand Mixer

"Kitchen in the Box" brand stand mixer in maroon color, 3L bowl capacity. Comes with 2 kitchen towels and chocolate fudge brownie mix

Glacier Brewhouse item
Glacier Brewhouse
$50

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #2:

Glacier Brewhouse

$100 Glacier Brewhouse gift certificate with t-shirt, stickers and drink koozie

Bosch Impact Driver item
Bosch Impact Driver
$50

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #3:

Bosch Impact Driver

2-in-1 Bit/Socket Impact Driver Kit

Milwaukee Impact Driver item
Milwaukee Impact Driver
$50

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #4:

Milwaukee Impact Driver

M18 Compact Brushless 1/4" Hex Impact Driver Kit

Tow Recovery Kit item
Tow Recovery Kit
$50

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #5:

"Bubba" Tow Recovery Kit

20ft Dyneema "bubba" rope with 2 soft shackles valued at $200

Guided Ice Fishing Trip item
Guided Ice Fishing Trip
$150

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #6:

Guided Ice Fishing Trip

Lake Louise 1 day guided ice fishing adventure with Chasing Tales Guide Service and 1 night cabin stay valued at $600

Lakefront Cabin on Birch Lake item
Lakefront Cabin on Birch Lake
$100

Starting bid

10B Girls Item #7:

Lakefront Cabin on Birch Lake

2 night rental on beautiful lakefront cabin on Birch Lake (Big Lake area)

Bottle of Wine and Play It Again Gift Card item
Bottle of Wine and Play It Again Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #15: $75 gift card and Grenache bottle of wine!

Warrior Angel - Napa Valley Red Wine item
Warrior Angel - Napa Valley Red Wine
$50

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #14: Napa Valley Red Wine, value $100

Nat Geo First Big Book Collection item
Nat Geo First Big Book Collection
$10

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #13: 7 National Geographic First Big Books

Hockey Balls & Play It Again Gift Card item
Hockey Balls & Play It Again Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

10A Comets #14: 3 hockey balls and $75 Play It Again Sports Gift Card

Christmas Gift Basket item
Christmas Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #16: Advent Calendar, candles, gnome, snowman bowling, $50 gift card to butcher Block 9, $25 wine styles gift card, hockey earrings

Santa Decor and Advent Counter item
Santa Decor and Advent Counter
$20

Starting bid

10B Welch Item #17: A cute Santa driving a car and count your way to Christmas!

Fox Metal Art Work item
Fox Metal Art Work
$40

Starting bid

10A Comets #11: Metal Fox Art work

wild Smoke Sauces & Spices item
wild Smoke Sauces & Spices
$25

Starting bid

10A Comets #9: Wild Smoke gift basket

Northern Lights Coupon Book & Haagen Dazs GC item
Northern Lights Coupon Book & Haagen Dazs GC
$35

Starting bid

10A Comets #5: Northern Lights Coupon Book & $25 Haagen Dazs Gift Card

Northern Lights Coupon Book & Haagen Dazs GC (Copy) item
Northern Lights Coupon Book & Haagen Dazs GC (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

10A Comets #6: Northern Lights Coupon Book & $25 Haagen Dazs Gift Card

Art Calendar item
Art Calendar
$25

Starting bid

10A Comets #15: Art Calendar gift set

G Street hat & Skinny Raven GC item
G Street hat & Skinny Raven GC
$25

Starting bid

10A Comets #7: Pink G Street hat, lotion gift set, and $25 Skinny Raven Gift Card

Big & Mini Funkos with 2 Wild Scoop GC item
Big & Mini Funkos with 2 Wild Scoop GC
$10

Starting bid

10A Comets #17: Big and mini Funkos with 2 Wild Scoops gift cards

