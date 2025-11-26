Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-10U-2

10B Welch Item #2: This certificate is valid for two (2) round-trip Deluxe Dome railcar seats on the Wilderness Express, traveling between Anchorage and Denali. This experience has a retail value of $1,260.00. Fine Print: Available May 15, 2026 through September 14, 2026

Based on space available with a maximum 30 day advance

reservation required

Gratuity, Meals, Rooms and Land Transportation Not Included