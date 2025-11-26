Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-10U-2

Starting bid
10B Welch Item #1: Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Double Shovel Cider Co., Anchorage’s award-winning craft cidery. Your private group will be guided through the production space where Alaska-grown ingredients and small-batch fermentation come together to create their signature modern ciders. Learn how each batch is crafted—from fresh-pressed juice to finished pour—while gaining insider knowledge about the art and science of cider making. After the tour, relax in the taproom for a curated cider tasting featuring a selection of Double Shovel’s most popular and seasonal releases. Whether you’re a longtime cider fan or just discovering your favorites, this experience offers a fun, flavorful, and uniquely local way to celebrate Alaska’s craft beverage scene.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #2: This certificate is valid for two (2) round-trip Deluxe Dome railcar seats on the Wilderness Express, traveling between Anchorage and Denali. This experience has a retail value of $1,260.00. Fine Print: Available May 15, 2026 through September 14, 2026
Based on space available with a maximum 30 day advance
reservation required
Gratuity, Meals, Rooms and Land Transportation Not Included
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #3: Potent Hockey is redefining how players train off the ice. The Razor Dangler 2.0 is a cutting-edge fusion of robotic movement, adaptive learning, and hockey-specific skill development — all powered by our exclusive HockeyRobot Technology.
Featuring three intelligent robotic arms that light up, move unpredictably, and adapt to your skill level in real-time, this is not just a tool — it’s your personal stickhandling coach.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #4: $25 gift card to Double Shovel Cider Co., 64oz growler, 16oz koozie and a new beanie all valued at $84 total.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #5: Stay warm at the rink this season with: Wolverines branded blanket, mug, hat and bag; a heated seat pad; a $25 gift card to Mission Coffee at Dempsey; hot chocolate packets; coffee beans; a hockey themed water bottle; and mini marshmallows!
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #6: The “Ordinary People Change the World” series shows kids that the greatest heroes didn’t start out famous—they started out just like them. Through bold illustrations, humor, and true stories told at a kid-friendly level, these books introduce young readers to real people who made the world better through courage, kindness, perseverance, and big ideas. Meet George Washington, Albert Einstein and Abraham Lincoln.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item 7: Get this book bundle for the soccer fan in your life!
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #8: 🌍✨ Explore the Wild, the Fast, and the Fascinating with National Geographic Kids Readers! ✨🌍
National Geographic Kids Readers turn curious kids into confident explorers with real facts, stunning photos, and thrilling topics that leap off the page. Designed for growing readers, these books make learning feel like an adventure—because every page reveals something amazing about our world!
Kids can dive into:
🦁 Deadliest Animals – Meet nature’s most powerful predators and discover how they survive.
🐅 Predators – Explore the hunters of the wild and learn what makes them fierce and fascinating.
🚁 Things That Go – From roaring race cars to zooming jets, perfect for kids who love speed and motion.
🌎 Planet Earth – Discover oceans, forests, mountains, and the incredible forces that shape our home.
🐾 Great Migrations – Follow animals on their epic journeys across continents and oceans.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #9: 🐾💥 Unleash the Fun with Dog Man! 💥🐾
From the wildly creative mind of Dav Pilkey comes Dog Man—the half-dog, half-cop hero who’s all heart! Bursting with humor, action, and imagination, Dog Man books keep kids laughing while secretly building confidence, vocabulary, and a love of reading.
With flip-o-ramas, comic-style art, silly villains, and big messages about kindness, bravery, and doing the right thing, this series is a hit. Follow Dog Man, Petey the Cat, Li’l Petey, and a whole cast of lovable characters as they tackle crime, chaos, and friendship—one goofy chapter at a time.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #10: Kids around second grade will enjoy this collection of books from Kung Pow Chicken to the Last Firehawk.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #11: Kids around second grade will enjoy this collection of books from Owl Diaries to Princess Pink and the Land of Fake-Believe.
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #12: 👑✨ Discover Strength, Courage & Heart in the Princess Academy Series! ✨👑
Shannon Hale’s award-winning Princess Academy series invites young readers into the breathtaking world of Mount Eskel, where smart, determined girls discover that true royalty comes from leadership, compassion, and inner strength. Filled with adventure, friendship, and self-discovery, these books inspire kids to believe in themselves and the power of their own voices. Ideal for grades 5-8.
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #1:
Kitchen Stand Mixer
"Kitchen in the Box" brand stand mixer in maroon color, 3L bowl capacity. Comes with 2 kitchen towels and chocolate fudge brownie mix
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #2:
Glacier Brewhouse
$100 Glacier Brewhouse gift certificate with t-shirt, stickers and drink koozie
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #3:
Bosch Impact Driver
2-in-1 Bit/Socket Impact Driver Kit
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #4:
Milwaukee Impact Driver
M18 Compact Brushless 1/4" Hex Impact Driver Kit
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #5:
"Bubba" Tow Recovery Kit
20ft Dyneema "bubba" rope with 2 soft shackles valued at $200
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #6:
Guided Ice Fishing Trip
Lake Louise 1 day guided ice fishing adventure with Chasing Tales Guide Service and 1 night cabin stay valued at $600
Starting bid
10B Girls Item #7:
Lakefront Cabin on Birch Lake
2 night rental on beautiful lakefront cabin on Birch Lake (Big Lake area)
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #15: $75 gift card and Grenache bottle of wine!
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #14: Napa Valley Red Wine, value $100
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #13: 7 National Geographic First Big Books
Starting bid
10A Comets #14: 3 hockey balls and $75 Play It Again Sports Gift Card
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #16: Advent Calendar, candles, gnome, snowman bowling, $50 gift card to butcher Block 9, $25 wine styles gift card, hockey earrings
Starting bid
10B Welch Item #17: A cute Santa driving a car and count your way to Christmas!
Starting bid
10A Comets #11: Metal Fox Art work
Starting bid
10A Comets #9: Wild Smoke gift basket
Starting bid
10A Comets #5: Northern Lights Coupon Book & $25 Haagen Dazs Gift Card
Starting bid
10A Comets #6: Northern Lights Coupon Book & $25 Haagen Dazs Gift Card
Starting bid
10A Comets #15: Art Calendar gift set
Starting bid
10A Comets #7: Pink G Street hat, lotion gift set, and $25 Skinny Raven Gift Card
Starting bid
10A Comets #17: Big and mini Funkos with 2 Wild Scoops gift cards
