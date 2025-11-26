Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-12U-2

Basket #7 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Get down on this crate o' fun! Start with Dots have your been naughty or nice! You will be a hit at all the parties with the Karaoke Mic! Bring it to the game and the other team will "scream" with love!

Included:

· Karaoke wireless Mic

· Festive Blanket

· Reindeer Smushamallo

· Dots Festive Candy

Valued at $70