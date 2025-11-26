Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-12U-2

1741 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99517, USA
Basket #1-12U Martin Arctic Knights
Relax after a long day at the rink with some bubbly and a book!
· Bottle of wine and 2 glasses
· Bath and Body Works shower gel and lotion
· Candle
· Bridgerton Book: The Duke and I
· Alaska Chicks Hat
· 3 Hand-knit wash clothes
Retails $75
Basket #2 - 12B Martin Arctic Knights
Includes:
· Mystery knee hockey stick
· Mini bag 'o foam balls
· Stick wax
· Stick tape
Donated by Gleason Family
Basket valued at $60
Basket #3 - 12B Martin Arctic Knights
Root your team on in style with this one of a kind basket that includes:
· Custom made AHA earrings
· AHA scarf
Valued at $55
Basket #4 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Enjoy a family load of fun with this basket including dinner and dessert while winning off the ice!
Included:
· $50 Lucky Wishbone Gift Card
· $50 Crumbl Gift Card
· Harry Potter LEGO advent calendar
· Anchorage-Opoly Board Game
· Various Card Games
· 1000 Piece Puzzle
· Snoop on a Stoop
Valued at $245
Basket #5 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Enjoy a rejuvenating off ice experience with this full packed basket of goodness!
Included:
· Face Masks
· Hand Lotion
· Body Oil
· Epsom Salt
· Epsom Salt Bubble Bath
· Inflatable Charger
· Bath Bombs
· Reusable Under Eye Cooling Masks
Valued at $75
Basket #6 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Snuggle up with a friend in the ultimate soft blanket with a few drinks and laughs!
Included:
· Throw Blanket
· Hot Cocoa Bombs & Stir Sticks
· 2 Mugs
· Coffee Beans
· Tea
Valued at $65
Basket #7 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Get down on this crate o' fun! Start with Dots have your been naughty or nice! You will be a hit at all the parties with the Karaoke Mic! Bring it to the game and the other team will "scream" with love!
Included:
· Karaoke wireless Mic
· Festive Blanket
· Reindeer Smushamallo
· Dots Festive Candy
Valued at $70
Basket #8 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Included:
Homemade Baby Blanket
Burp Clothes
Sleeper - size 6month
Baby Toy
Baby snacks - Puffs
Pampers Wipes
Baby Squeeky Toy
Valued at $80
Basket #9 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Keep the good guy on ice, but get this Bad Guy bucket for off ice fun!
Included:
$25 Regal Gift Card
Figurines from the movie
Bad Guys reusable cup with popcorn ready to pop
Assortment of candy to enjoy the movie
Valued at $35
Basket #10 12U Martin Arctic Knights
Wicked Movie Pack includes:
$25 Regal Gift Card
One of a kind Wicked Pin from the movie
2 packs of popcorn
Popcorn seasoning
Assortment of candy
Drinks
Valued at $40
12U 67ers Polar Stroller Skis for outdoor family fun. (Value: $175)
Convert your stroller/trailer/device into a snow ready ride. Features: Interchangeable between devices. Simple and Quick installation. Perfect for exploring snow and ice-covered pathways & trails. Child is kept warm, safe and comfortable off the ground. Good ergonomics, push, pull or tow. This set of 4 skis fits wheels between 5”-16” in diameter. MSRP $175.
#7 12A Dupree Comets
Dash Cam and New Car Scent air fresheners!
#8 12A Dupree Comets
Pampered Chef Deluxe MultiCooker + lunch Crock Pot
Basket valued at $200
12U 67er Basket #23. (Value $47)
Alaska man gift basket:
Cremo Italian Bergamo Deoderant, Onedor Handmade Buffalo horn and Sandalwood hair comb, Denali Dreams Soap Co Alaska Manly Man Soap, Popped Artisan Popcorn (Cheddar and Cracked Pepper) and 2 Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey Shooters.
12U 67ers Basket #24 (value $1050)
Fountain of youth gift basket
• Pearl de Flore Le Rose Bioactive •Vitamin C Serum 50ml (retail $700- unopened), Apiero Advanced •Eye Cream 50ml (retail $250- unopened), Quasi Korean Bio •Collagen Anti Wrinkle lifting masks x8, R. rebellion the greatest gift candle.
12U 67ers Basket #25 (value$130)
Nourish to Flourish gift basket:
•Colon Broom 12.06 oz strawberry flavor psyllium husk fiber drink mix x2, 3 boxes of tea (Twinings Lemon & Ginger, Bigelow Jasmine Green and the Republic of Tea Wuyi Oolong loose leaf)
•Trader Joe’s Spicy Chai Mix
•10 Cymbiotika 10ml liposomal dietary supplements (2 of each: Magnesium L-Threonate, Vitamin C, Glutathione, Golden Mind Brain Health and Activated Charcoal), 2 honey stir spoons.
12U 67ers Basket #26 (retail $160)
The Grape and Grain gift basket
2 bottles of wine (William Fevre Chablis 2019- retail $80+, Caymus Vineyards Zinfandel 2021- retail $60+), J&M Cabaret Wine Biscuits, Sourdough Brew Bread Roasted Garlic “just add beer” bread mix, 3 reusable corks and a red corkscrew. Estimated
12U 67ers Basket #27 (retail: $70)
The Grape and Grain gift basket part II-
California Vintage Version: 2 bottles of wine (Cosentino Winery Zinfandel Lodi 2020, Limited Release Liberty Station Pinot Noir 2020), Soberdough Artisan Brew Bread Mimosa Muffins mix, Bistro style Bella Campagna medley of green and black olives 3.5 oz, 3 reusable corks and a red corkscrew.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!