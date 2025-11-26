Sales closed

Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-12U-2

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Mama Needs a Night
$25

Starting bid

Basket #1-12U Martin Arctic Knights

Relax after a long day at the rink with some bubbly and a book!

·         Bottle of wine and 2 glasses

·         Bath and Body Works shower gel and lotion

·         Candle

·         Bridgerton Book: The Duke and I

·         Alaska Chicks Hat

·         3 Hand-knit wash clothes

Retails $75

12B Martin Arctic Knights - Off Ice Mystery Stick Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Basket #2 - 12B Martin Arctic Knights

Includes:

·         Mystery knee hockey stick

·         Mini bag 'o foam balls

·         Stick wax

·         Stick tape

Donated by Gleason Family

Basket valued at $60

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Fan Girl
$20

Starting bid

Basket #3 - 12B Martin Arctic Knights

Root your team on in style with this one of a kind basket that includes:

·         Custom made AHA earrings

·         AHA scarf

Valued at $55

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Family Fun Knight
$75

Starting bid

Basket #4 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Enjoy a family load of fun with this basket including dinner and dessert while winning off the ice!
Included:

·        $50 Lucky Wishbone Gift Card

·         $50 Crumbl Gift Card

·         Harry Potter LEGO advent calendar

·         Anchorage-Opoly Board Game

·         Various Card Games

·         1000 Piece Puzzle

·         Snoop on a Stoop

Valued at $245

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Off Ice Self Care
$30

Starting bid

Basket #5 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Enjoy a rejuvenating off ice experience with this full packed basket of goodness!

Included:


·         Face Masks

·         Hand Lotion

·         Body Oil

·         Epsom Salt

·         Epsom Salt Bubble Bath

·         Inflatable Charger

·         Bath Bombs

·         Reusable Under Eye Cooling Masks

Valued at $75

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Cozy Knights
$25

Starting bid

Basket #6 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Snuggle up with a friend in the ultimate soft blanket with a few drinks and laughs!

Included:

·         Throw Blanket

·         Hot Cocoa Bombs & Stir Sticks

·         2 Mugs

·         Coffee Beans

·         Tea

Valued at $65

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Party the Knight Away
$30

Starting bid

Basket #7 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Get down on this crate o' fun! Start with Dots have your been naughty or nice! You will be a hit at all the parties with the Karaoke Mic! Bring it to the game and the other team will "scream" with love!

Included:

·         Karaoke wireless Mic

·         Festive Blanket

·         Reindeer Smushamallo

·         Dots Festive Candy

Valued at $70

12U Martin Arctic Knights - OHHH Baby
$25

Starting bid

Basket #8 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Included:

Homemade Baby Blanket

Burp Clothes

Sleeper - size 6month

Baby Toy

Baby snacks - Puffs

Pampers Wipes

Baby Squeeky Toy

Valued at $80

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Bad Guys Movie Pack
$15

Starting bid

Basket #9 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Keep the good guy on ice, but get this Bad Guy bucket for off ice fun!

Included:

$25 Regal Gift Card

Figurines from the movie

Bad Guys reusable cup with popcorn ready to pop

Assortment of candy to enjoy the movie

Valued at $35

12U Martin Arctic Knights - Wicked Movie Pack
$20

Starting bid

Basket #10 12U Martin Arctic Knights

Wicked Movie Pack includes:

$25 Regal Gift Card

One of a kind Wicked Pin from the movie

2 packs of popcorn

Popcorn seasoning

Assortment of candy

Drinks

Valued at $40

12U 67ers Basket #22 Polar Stroller
$85

Starting bid

12U 67ers Polar Stroller Skis for outdoor family fun. (Value: $175)

Convert your stroller/trailer/device into a snow ready ride. Features: Interchangeable between devices. Simple and Quick installation. Perfect for exploring snow and ice-covered pathways & trails. Child is kept warm, safe and comfortable off the ground. Good ergonomics, push, pull or tow. This set of 4 skis fits wheels between 5”-16” in diameter. MSRP $175.

#7 12A Dupree Comets - Cool Car Swag!
$20

Starting bid

#7 12A Dupree Comets

Dash Cam and New Car Scent air fresheners!

#8 12A Dupree Comets - Pampered Chef Slow Cooker Set
$60

Starting bid

#8 12A Dupree Comets

Pampered Chef Deluxe MultiCooker + lunch Crock Pot

Basket valued at $200

12U 67ers Basket #23 Alaskan Man
$15

Starting bid

12U 67er Basket #23. (Value $47)


Alaska man gift basket:


Cremo Italian Bergamo Deoderant, Onedor Handmade Buffalo horn and Sandalwood hair comb, Denali Dreams Soap Co Alaska Manly Man Soap, Popped Artisan Popcorn (Cheddar and Cracked Pepper) and 2 Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey Shooters.

12U 67ers Basket #24 Fountain of Youth
$325

Starting bid

12U 67ers Basket #24 (value $1050)


Fountain of youth gift basket

• Pearl de Flore Le Rose Bioactive •Vitamin C Serum 50ml (retail $700- unopened), Apiero Advanced •Eye Cream 50ml (retail $250- unopened), Quasi Korean Bio •Collagen Anti Wrinkle lifting masks x8, R. rebellion the greatest gift candle.

12U 67ers Basket #25 Nourish to Flourish
$50

Starting bid

12U 67ers Basket #25 (value$130)


Nourish to Flourish gift basket:


•Colon Broom 12.06 oz strawberry flavor psyllium husk fiber drink mix x2, 3 boxes of tea (Twinings Lemon & Ginger, Bigelow Jasmine Green and the Republic of Tea Wuyi Oolong loose leaf)

•Trader Joe’s Spicy Chai Mix

•10 Cymbiotika 10ml liposomal dietary supplements (2 of each: Magnesium L-Threonate, Vitamin C, Glutathione, Golden Mind Brain Health and Activated Charcoal), 2 honey stir spoons.

12U 67ers Basket #26 The Grape and Grain gift basket
$60

Starting bid

12U 67ers Basket #26 (retail $160)


The Grape and Grain gift basket


2 bottles of wine (William Fevre Chablis 2019- retail $80+, Caymus Vineyards Zinfandel 2021- retail $60+), J&M Cabaret Wine Biscuits, Sourdough Brew Bread Roasted Garlic “just add beer” bread mix, 3 reusable corks and a red corkscrew. Estimated

12U 67ers Basket #27 The Grape and Grain gift basket part II
$35

Starting bid

12U 67ers Basket #27 (retail: $70)

The Grape and Grain gift basket part II-

California Vintage Version: 2 bottles of wine (Cosentino Winery Zinfandel Lodi 2020, Limited Release Liberty Station Pinot Noir 2020), Soberdough Artisan Brew Bread Mimosa Muffins mix, Bistro style Bella Campagna medley of green and black olives 3.5 oz, 3 reusable corks and a red corkscrew.

