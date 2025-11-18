Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-14U

Hosted by
1741 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99517, USA
Starting bid
#1 14/16U Comet Girls
Spider-Man blanket and beach towel, Mickey Mouse peel and stick wall decals, flying football, clackers, water gun, fidget ball, matchbox car, stretch fidget animal.
Value $ 75.00
Starting bid
#2 14/16U Comet Girls
Roll up puzzle mat, 1000 piece puzzle, Lowdown card game, Ubuild Monopoly game, DOS card game, Double Six Dominos, Marshmallow gun with mini marshmallows, 2 Hyper bounce balls, regular bouncing balls, Jumbo jacks set, Kalidascope.
Value $ 100.00
Starting bid
#3 14/16U Comet Girls
Fall Wreath, Large Pumpkin candle, Small White Pumpkin candle, Vanilla Shower gel, 2 Foam hand soaps and 2 Gnome kitchen towels. Value $ 60.00
Starting bid
#4 14/16U Comet Girls
Dog pad mat, 2 dog collars, Dog leash, Swifter wet pads, Dog blanket, Lick mat, 6 rolls poop bags, Treat bag, Pet hair remover, 3 dryer pet hair removers, 6 packs variety dog treats, Nyla bone chew, 2 pull toys, Stuffed squeaky toy, Kong squeaky toy.
Value $ 200.00
Starting bid
#5 14/16U Comet Girls
2 Bath towels, 2 Hand towels, 2 Wash clothes. 2 Pillar candles with starfish and seashell holders, 3 Halibut votive candles, 3 Hanging Glass Ball floats.
Value $ 130.00
Starting bid
#6 14/16U Comet Girls
Flamingo Kitchen towel, Flamingo Coffee cup, Flamingo wind spinner, Flamingo ink pen. Value $ 50.00
Starting bid
#7 14/16U Comet Girls
Plush 50”x60” blanket, Gnome serving dish, 2 kitchen towels, 2 Kate Spade highball glasses, Cutting board/muffin mix/pot holder, Small Gnome.
Value $ 100.00
Starting bid
#8 14/16U Comet Girls
Mischief savings bank, Washable Marker set, 2 Bookmarker pen sets, Crayola markers, Acrylic paint set, Dairy with stickers, Make a mask color book, Wave and play bubbles, Minecraft pez dispenser, pair of knit gloves.
Value $ 75.00
Starting bid
#9 14/16U Comet Girls
Popcorn bucket, 4 Cina Mark Movie tickets, Microwave popcorn, Crunch and Munch, Kitchen towel. Value $60.00
Starting bid
#10 14/16U Comet Girls
$100.00 Gift card, 4 Steak Knives, 2 Kitchen towels. Value $ 150.00
Starting bid
#11 14/16U Comet Girls
Hockey Throw- Sherpa 50”x60”, Momma Bear slipper socks, Aroma Hockey candle, Necklace, Resin Wind Chimes, Grandkids Photo frame, Gratitude Wreath, Mittens, 5 packages each of Hand and Foot Warmers. Value $ 170.00
Starting bid
#12 14/16U Comet Girls
2- 40oz 80 proof Rum, Pack of Vanilla Beans, 10- 4oz Amber bottles/seals/lids, Funnel, Recipe. Value $ 50.00
Starting bid
#13 14/16U Comet Girls
6-100 year Anniversary beer glasses, 2- 100 year Anniversary key chains, Metal Team bucket, Miller Keg handle, 2004 Miller NBA cap, Miller “Snack” Tie, Baseball Necklace/Earring set.
Value $ 210.00
Starting bid
#14 14/16U Comet Girls
7 Winter/Christmas children’s books ( see list attached at basket) 4M&M’s bowls with snack, Age 3-6 Swim arm bands, floaty and goggles. Value $ 30.00
Starting bid
#15 14/16U Comet Girls
Chutery tray, 4 Steak Knives, Red Serving bowl with bamboo rice paddle, Set of 3 lid lifters, Pickle fork, Mug candle, 4 Red cloth napkins, Assortment of 4 homemade Dolies, 2 cleaning cloth. Value $100.00
Starting bid
#16 14/16U Comet Girls
Alaskan Tea towel/potholder, Hawaiian coffee, Tundra coffee, Fog Riser Ned roast coffee, 2 Mugs, 2 Alaskan Wildlife pens, Various jams and syrups (see listing with basket) Value $ 100.00
Starting bid
#17 14/16U Comet Girls
Adult Coloring book, Dual ended Doodle markers, Colored pencils, Lined and Unlined journals, Mini Vortex Lava lamp, Plush throw blanket, Beanie/glove set, Dream jar.
Value $ 105.00
Starting bid
#18 14/16U Comet Girls
2 pair Adult footie slipper, 2 pairs kids footie slippers, Fleece throw, Mitten Ice scraper, 8 each package hand and foot warmers, Kitchen towel.
Value $ 110.00
Starting bid
#19 14/16U Comet Girls
Christmas Mug, $5.00 Starbucks gift card, Sugar cookie mix with Oven mit, 3 kitchen tea towels, LED garland string lights, Snowman ornamen.
Value $ 50.00
Starting bid
#20 14/16U Comet Girls
Bruins Wall decore, T-Shirt 10-12, Skate Guards, Headband, Puck pack, 2 pucks ( Bruins/Bluejackets.
Value $ 100.00
Starting bid
#21 14/16U Comet Girls
6- Coca Cola glasses, 2 Coke Baseball caps, Coke Business Card holder, Coin purse/small mirror, Coke wrist watch (2004, will need battery)
Value $ 95.00
Starting bid
#22 14/16U Comet Girls
2 Footballs with pump, 2 Football Snack trays, 1 large Football Snack/Drink Tumbler with game whistle, 1 dozen Plastic Football drink cups, Football Ballon Arch, Football paper plates/napkins.
Value $ 120.00
Starting bid
#23 14/16U Comet Girls
2 Cast Iron campfire cookers with apple and cherry pie filling, Light up skewers, 1 pack bamboo skewers, 2 packs Wooden roasting sticks, Build a S’mores, Package of Hersey bars/Marshmellows/Graham crackers, 2 Mugs/ box of Cocoa mix, BBQ Scrub brush, 2 Kichen towels, Family Memory Plaque.
Value $ 200.00
Starting bid
#24 14/16U Comet Girls
Bottle of Sangria, 2 Wine glasses, 4 Coasters, Wine topper, 2 Wine plugs, 2 Kitchen towels, Fresh Fruit for garnish.
Value $ 80.00
Starting bid
#25 14/16U Comet Girls
Alaska Premier Services Gift Card $ 250.00,
3 in 1 Auto Emergency power tool kit, Heated Ice Scraper, Windshield Brush, Adult Winter hat, gloves, 6 packs Hand/Foot warmers, Dry pack, 3 Tommy Express all purpose cleaning cloths.
Value $ 360.00
Starting bid
#26 14B Welch - The Stalker PRO is ideal for the final stages of your stalk or as a standalone hunting day pack when only the essentials and hydration are needed. Retail $69
Starting bid
#27 14B Welch - The Stalker PRO is ideal for the final stages of your stalk or as a standalone hunting day pack when only the essentials and hydration are needed. Retail $69
Starting bid
#28 14B Welch - Spenard Roadhouse $100 gift card, two T shirts (size S and M), and 2 stickers! Retail $150
Starting bid
#29 14B Welch - $25 Snow City Cafe gift card and Nalgene Bottle
Retail $35
Starting bid
#30 - 14B Welch - 49th State Growler & growler fill. Retail $30
Starting bid
#31 14/16 Comet Girls
Lashthetics $100.00 gift card, Body Care, Long handled Sponges, Towel Set, Foot Smoother, Foot Masks, Hand Masks, Exfoliating Wash Gloves, Neck Gator.
Value $ 195.00
Starting bid
#32 - 14B Welch
Fly Trampoline park passes (5 - 1 hour passes - exp. 2/28/26
Retail $95
Starting bid
#33 - 14B Welch
Salmon Sisters cookbook & homemade jam and canned salmon. Retail $40
Starting bid
#34 14B Welch - Mega Cyborg Hand toy.
Retail $45
Starting bid
#35 14B Welch-
AHA Blue & Yellow Goalie leather earrings!
AHA Blue & Yellow Goalie leather earrings!
Contact 907-947-4963 to purchase
Starting bid
#36 14B Welch
BUY IT NOW $20 leather AHA hockey earrings.
(10 pairs total)
(10 pairs total)
Contact 907-947-4963 to purchase buy it now.
Starting bid
#37 14B Welch - BUY IT NOW ONLY. Northern Lights Coupon book $55.
Starting bid
#38 14B Welch - Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter & Light Cruiser paper model set. Retail $50
Starting bid
#39 14B Welch - Hockey Girl basket
T shirt (m), Necklace, clear makeup bag, clear small bag, stickers, scrunchie, girl hockey LED night light. Retail $75
Starting bid
#40 14B Welch - Hockey mom basket. Sweatshirt (L), hockey purse, scrunchie, wool socks, Momsickel drink cup, hockey pasta.
Retail $90
Starting bid
#41 14/16 Comet Girls
#1 Dad Cone, Candy Cigarettes, Adjustable Laser Level Pro, 1000 pc Jig saw puzzle, 2-8 piece Hand Warmers.
Value $ 57.00
Starting bid
#42 14B Welch - Hockey player basket: Hockey Player Room sign, blanket, drawstring bag, LED hockey night light, candle, stickers Retail $60
Starting bid
#43 14/16 Comet Girls
Purple Turtle “Best in Show” $450.00 gift card, Crochet Unicorn Cozy kit, 200 Mini Cupcake liners, Assortment of 5 Notebooks, 2 Gift Card holders, Candy.
Value $ 500.00
Starting bid
#44 14/16 Comets Girls
Kids Against Maturity, Brick Stiv, Color Splash, Spot It, Color Slap, Taco Cat, super Chalk, ABC Wood Clips, Matchbox Truck.
Value $ 85.00
Starting bid
#45 14/16 Comet Girls
Wall Decor, Sip Mug, Rom Com Trivia, LED string lights, Cheese Marker set-5 piece, 2 Votive candles, Potpourri.
Value $ 75.00
