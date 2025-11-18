Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-14U

Hosted by

Boys Bonanza item
Boys Bonanza
$20

Starting bid

#1 14/16U Comet Girls

Spider-Man blanket and beach towel, Mickey Mouse peel and stick wall decals, flying football, clackers, water gun, fidget ball, matchbox car, stretch fidget animal.

Value $ 75.00

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$20

Starting bid

#2 14/16U Comet Girls

Roll up puzzle mat, 1000 piece puzzle, Lowdown card game, Ubuild Monopoly game, DOS card game, Double Six Dominos, Marshmallow gun with mini marshmallows, 2 Hyper bounce balls, regular bouncing balls, Jumbo jacks set, Kalidascope.
Value $ 100.00


Fall Basket item
Fall Basket
$10

Starting bid

#3 14/16U Comet Girls

Fall Wreath, Large Pumpkin candle, Small White Pumpkin candle, Vanilla Shower gel, 2 Foam hand soaps and 2 Gnome kitchen towels. Value $ 60.00

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$25

Starting bid

#4 14/16U Comet Girls

Dog pad mat, 2 dog collars, Dog leash, Swifter wet pads, Dog blanket, Lick mat, 6 rolls poop bags, Treat bag, Pet hair remover, 3 dryer pet hair removers, 6 packs variety dog treats, Nyla bone chew, 2 pull toys, Stuffed squeaky toy, Kong squeaky toy.

Value $ 200.00

Bathroom Beach Accents item
Bathroom Beach Accents
$20

Starting bid

#5 14/16U Comet Girls

2 Bath towels, 2 Hand towels, 2 Wash clothes. 2 Pillar candles with starfish and seashell holders, 3 Halibut votive candles, 3 Hanging Glass Ball floats.

Value $ 130.00

Flamingo Basket item
Flamingo Basket
$10

Starting bid

#6 14/16U Comet Girls

Flamingo Kitchen towel, Flamingo Coffee cup, Flamingo wind spinner, Flamingo ink pen. Value $ 50.00


A Little Bit of Christmas item
A Little Bit of Christmas
$20

Starting bid

#7 14/16U Comet Girls

Plush 50”x60” blanket, Gnome serving dish, 2 kitchen towels, 2 Kate Spade highball glasses, Cutting board/muffin mix/pot holder, Small Gnome.

Value $ 100.00

Kids Busy Basket item
Kids Busy Basket
$10

Starting bid

#8 14/16U Comet Girls

Mischief savings bank, Washable Marker set, 2 Bookmarker pen sets, Crayola markers, Acrylic paint set, Dairy with stickers, Make a mask color book, Wave and play bubbles, Minecraft pez dispenser, pair of knit gloves.

Value $ 75.00

Movie Bucket item
Movie Bucket
$15

Starting bid

#9 14/16U Comet Girls

Popcorn bucket, 4 Cina Mark Movie tickets, Microwave popcorn, Crunch and Munch, Kitchen towel. Value $60.00

Suite 100 item
Suite 100
$20

Starting bid

#10 14/16U Comet Girls

$100.00 Gift card, 4 Steak Knives, 2 Kitchen towels. Value $ 150.00

For that Special Woman item
For that Special Woman
$40

Starting bid

#11 14/16U Comet Girls

Hockey Throw- Sherpa 50”x60”, Momma Bear slipper socks, Aroma Hockey candle, Necklace, Resin Wind Chimes, Grandkids Photo frame, Gratitude Wreath, Mittens, 5 packages each of Hand and Foot Warmers. Value $ 170.00

Make Homemade Vanilla Extract item
Make Homemade Vanilla Extract
$10

Starting bid

#12 14/16U Comet Girls

2- 40oz 80 proof Rum, Pack of Vanilla Beans, 10- 4oz Amber bottles/seals/lids, Funnel, Recipe. Value $ 50.00

Miller/Harley Davidson Collector Items item
Miller/Harley Davidson Collector Items
$20

Starting bid

#13 14/16U Comet Girls

6-100 year Anniversary beer glasses, 2- 100 year Anniversary key chains, Metal Team bucket, Miller Keg handle, 2004 Miller NBA cap, Miller “Snack” Tie, Baseball Necklace/Earring set.

Value $ 210.00

Keep Them Busy item
Keep Them Busy
$10

Starting bid

#14 14/16U Comet Girls

7 Winter/Christmas children’s books ( see list attached at basket) 4M&M’s bowls with snack, Age 3-6 Swim arm bands, floaty and goggles. Value $ 30.00

Hodge Podge item
Hodge Podge
$20

Starting bid

#15 14/16U Comet Girls

Chutery tray, 4 Steak Knives, Red Serving bowl with bamboo rice paddle, Set of 3 lid lifters, Pickle fork, Mug candle, 4 Red cloth napkins, Assortment of 4 homemade Dolies, 2 cleaning cloth. Value $100.00

Seasons Greetins item
Seasons Greetins
$10

Starting bid

#16 14/16U Comet Girls

Alaskan Tea towel/potholder, Hawaiian coffee, Tundra coffee, Fog Riser Ned roast coffee, 2 Mugs, 2 Alaskan Wildlife pens, Various jams and syrups (see listing with basket) Value $ 100.00

Teen Favorite item
Teen Favorite
$20

Starting bid

#17 14/16U Comet Girls

Adult Coloring book, Dual ended Doodle markers, Colored pencils, Lined and Unlined journals, Mini Vortex Lava lamp, Plush throw blanket, Beanie/glove set, Dream jar.

Value $ 105.00

Prepare for Winter item
Prepare for Winter
$20

Starting bid

#18 14/16U Comet Girls

2 pair Adult footie slipper, 2 pairs kids footie slippers, Fleece throw, Mitten Ice scraper, 8 each package hand and foot warmers, Kitchen towel.
Value $ 110.00

Merry Christmas item
Merry Christmas
$10

Starting bid

#19 14/16U Comet Girls

Christmas Mug, $5.00 Starbucks gift card, Sugar cookie mix with Oven mit, 3 kitchen tea towels, LED garland string lights, Snowman ornamen.

Value $ 50.00

Bruin’s Hockey Fan item
Bruin’s Hockey Fan
$10

Starting bid

#20 14/16U Comet Girls

Bruins Wall decore, T-Shirt 10-12, Skate Guards, Headband, Puck pack, 2 pucks ( Bruins/Bluejackets.

Value $ 100.00

Coca Cola Memorabilia item
Coca Cola Memorabilia
$10

Starting bid

#21 14/16U Comet Girls

6- Coca Cola glasses, 2 Coke Baseball caps, Coke Business Card holder, Coin purse/small mirror, Coke wrist watch (2004, will need battery)

Value $ 95.00


Football-Game Time item
Football-Game Time
$10

Starting bid

#22 14/16U Comet Girls

2 Footballs with pump, 2 Football Snack trays, 1 large Football Snack/Drink Tumbler with game whistle, 1 dozen Plastic Football drink cups, Football Ballon Arch, Football paper plates/napkins.

Value $ 120.00

Campfire Cookout item
Campfire Cookout
$20

Starting bid

#23 14/16U Comet Girls

2 Cast Iron campfire cookers with apple and cherry pie filling, Light up skewers, 1 pack bamboo skewers, 2 packs Wooden roasting sticks, Build a S’mores, Package of Hersey bars/Marshmellows/Graham crackers, 2 Mugs/ box of Cocoa mix, BBQ Scrub brush, 2 Kichen towels, Family Memory Plaque.

Value $ 200.00


Sangria item
Sangria
$10

Starting bid

#24 14/16U Comet Girls

Bottle of Sangria, 2 Wine glasses, 4 Coasters, Wine topper, 2 Wine plugs, 2 Kitchen towels, Fresh Fruit for garnish.

Value $ 80.00

Alaska Winter item
Alaska Winter
$100

Starting bid

#25 14/16U Comet Girls

Alaska Premier Services Gift Card $ 250.00,

3 in 1 Auto Emergency power tool kit, Heated Ice Scraper, Windshield Brush, Adult Winter hat, gloves, 6 packs Hand/Foot warmers, Dry pack, 3 Tommy Express all purpose cleaning cloths.
Value $ 360.00

KUIU Stalker Pro backpack (Vias) item
KUIU Stalker Pro backpack (Vias)
$25

Starting bid

#26 14B Welch - The Stalker PRO is ideal for the final stages of your stalk or as a standalone hunting day pack when only the essentials and hydration are needed. Retail $69

KUIU Stalker Pro Backpack (Verde) item
KUIU Stalker Pro Backpack (Verde)
$25

Starting bid

#27 14B Welch - The Stalker PRO is ideal for the final stages of your stalk or as a standalone hunting day pack when only the essentials and hydration are needed. Retail $69

Spenard Roadhouse $100 gift card & T shirt item
Spenard Roadhouse $100 gift card & T shirt
$40

Starting bid

#28 14B Welch - Spenard Roadhouse $100 gift card, two T shirts (size S and M), and 2 stickers! Retail $150

$25 Snow City Gift card & Nalgene Bottle item
$25 Snow City Gift card & Nalgene Bottle
$10

Starting bid

#29 14B Welch - $25 Snow City Cafe gift card and Nalgene Bottle

Retail $35

49th State Growler & fill item
49th State Growler & fill
$10

Starting bid

#30 - 14B Welch - 49th State Growler & growler fill. Retail $30

Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself
$20

Starting bid

#31 14/16 Comet Girls

Lashthetics $100.00 gift card, Body Care, Long handled Sponges, Towel Set, Foot Smoother, Foot Masks, Hand Masks, Exfoliating Wash Gloves, Neck Gator.

Value $ 195.00

Fly Trampoline Park Passes item
Fly Trampoline Park Passes
$25

Starting bid

#32 - 14B Welch

Fly Trampoline park passes (5 - 1 hour passes - exp. 2/28/26

Retail $95

Salmon Sisters cook book item
Salmon Sisters cook book
$10

Starting bid

#33 - 14B Welch

Salmon Sisters cookbook & homemade jam and canned salmon. Retail $40

Mega Cyborg Hand toy item
Mega Cyborg Hand toy
$15

Starting bid

#34 14B Welch - Mega Cyborg Hand toy.

Retail $45

AHA Goalie earrings Blue & Yellow item
AHA Goalie earrings Blue & Yellow
$15

Starting bid

#35 14B Welch-

AHA Blue & Yellow Goalie leather earrings!


BUY IT NOW $20 (1 pair only)

Contact 907-947-4963 to purchase

AHA Blue & yellow Leather Earrings item
AHA Blue & yellow Leather Earrings
$15

Starting bid

#36 14B Welch

BUY IT NOW $20 leather AHA hockey earrings.


(10 pairs total)

Contact 907-947-4963 to purchase buy it now.

Northern Lights Coupon book item
Northern Lights Coupon book
$55

Starting bid

#37 14B Welch - BUY IT NOW ONLY. Northern Lights Coupon book $55. Contact 907-947-4963 to purchase.

Star Wars paper model kit item
Star Wars paper model kit
$15

Starting bid

#38 14B Welch - Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter & Light Cruiser paper model set. Retail $50

Hockey Girl basket item
Hockey Girl basket
$25

Starting bid

#39 14B Welch - Hockey Girl basket

T shirt (m), Necklace, clear makeup bag, clear small bag, stickers, scrunchie, girl hockey LED night light. Retail $75

Hockey Mom gift basket item
Hockey Mom gift basket
$25

Starting bid

#40 14B Welch - Hockey mom basket. Sweatshirt (L), hockey purse, scrunchie, wool socks, Momsickel drink cup, hockey pasta.

Retail $90

Around the House item
Around the House
$10

Starting bid

#41 14/16 Comet Girls

#1 Dad Cone, Candy Cigarettes, Adjustable Laser Level Pro, 1000 pc Jig saw puzzle, 2-8 piece Hand Warmers.

Value $ 57.00

Hockey player basket item
Hockey player basket
$25

Starting bid

#42 14B Welch - Hockey player basket: Hockey Player Room sign, blanket, drawstring bag, LED hockey night light, candle, stickers Retail $60

Hobbies item
Hobbies
$50

Starting bid

#43 14/16 Comet Girls

Purple Turtle “Best in Show” $450.00 gift card, Crochet Unicorn Cozy kit, 200 Mini Cupcake liners, Assortment of 5 Notebooks, 2 Gift Card holders, Candy.

Value $ 500.00

Kid Games 5+ item
Kid Games 5+
$10

Starting bid

#44 14/16 Comets Girls

Kids Against Maturity, Brick Stiv, Color Splash, Spot It, Color Slap, Taco Cat, super Chalk, ABC Wood Clips, Matchbox Truck.

Value $ 85.00

Home Decor item
Home Decor
$10

Starting bid

#45 14/16 Comet Girls

Wall Decor, Sip Mug, Rom Com Trivia, LED string lights, Cheese Marker set-5 piece, 2 Votive candles, Potpourri.

Value $ 75.00

