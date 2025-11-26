Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-14U-2

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Starting bid
#1 14U North Star Girls
Set of Nails or Structured Manicure from Raven & Rose Beauty, Tree Hut Blue Musk Scrub, Threshold Green Oak & Moss Candle, Assorted Masks, Lindor Chocolates, Hockey Bracelets and Keychain, and Woven Basket.
Total Basket Value $140
Starting bid
#2 14U North Star Girls
Signature 1 Hour Facial from Raven & Rose Beauty, Tree Hut Santal Haze Scrub, Threshold Green Oak & Moss Candle, Assorted Masks, Lindor Chocolates, and Woven Basket.
Total Basket Value $195
Starting bid
#3 14U North Star Girls
Ticket Voucher for x4 General Admission tickets to any regular season Anchorage Wolverines game, Wolverines Mug, Patch Pom Beanie, Beige Circle Logo Baseball Hat Wolverines Belt Bag, Wiley Mini Stuffy, and Holographic Logo Sticker.
Total value $140
Starting bid
#4 14U North Star Girls
Anchorage Wolverines Belt Bag, Kit Wolverine Stuffy, Let’s Rage Koozie, Magnet, License Plate Holder, and Gift Bag
Total Value $60
Starting bid
#5 14U North Star Girls
Samsonite Rooftop Cargo Carrier, Brand New in Box. 100% Waterproof. Soft-side organizer holds luggage, clothes, sports equipment, camping gear and more! 38” x 38” x 18”
Value $80
Starting bid
#6 14U North Star Girls
Two Individual One Pound Bags of French Roast Coffee, Two Free 16 Oz Drink Vouchers, Stickers, Reusable Bag
Value $60
Starting bid
#7 14U North Star Girls
Once A Billboard, Now Your Bag! Bundle includes 3 Rareform Bags, a Blake Tote, Rae Crossbody Bag, and Clark Zipper Pouch. One of a kind designs hand-cut and recycled from real U.S. billboards.
Value $120
Starting bid
#8 14U North Star Girls
Lego Pink 402 Piece Box Set, Skip Hop Zoo Pack Unicorn Backpack, and USA & Canada Thick Piece Geo Puzzle.
Value $75
Starting bid
#9 14U North Star Girls
Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas Mini Jars in Boxes, La Chema Chardonnay, Assorted Shortbread and Crackers, Creative Co-op Ceramic Tray, and Creative Co-op Set of 4 Ceramic Cups
Value $100
Starting bid
#10 14U North Star Girls
$75 Carrs Grocery Store Gift Card, Hearth & Hand Kitchen Bundle with Cookie Scoop, Spatula, and Cotton Towel, Creative Co-op Ceramic Rolling Pin, Ghirardelli Baking Chips, Baking Treat Tags, and Woven Felt Basket
Value $130
Starting bid
#11 14U North Star Girls
Makeup Eraser Gift Set, Thirty-One Gifts Mini Zipper Pouch, “Beloved” Lidded Handmade Drinking Glass, Wondering Pines Scented Candle (Retail $46!), Sipping Streams 1,000 Mile Tea, Nourishing Face Mask, and Handled Rattan Basket
Value $125
Starting bid
#12 14U North Star Girls
Happy Salmon Card Game, Bigfoot vs. Yeti Splat Attack Game, Bananagrams Game, and Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn. All games are new and sealed. Would also make great holiday gifts!
Value $65
Starting bid
#1 14A Comets
Pittsburgh Wallet and Purse
Valued: $40.00
Starting bid
#2 14 A Comets
LED Goalie Light
Valued:$20.00
Starting bid
#3 14A Comets
LED Hockey Player Light
Valued:$20.00
Starting bid
#4 14A Comets
Handmade Sock Gnomes
Valued: $45.00
Starting bid
#5 14A Comets
Featuring various favorite items of a Hockey mom and of course wine!
Valued: $80.00
Starting bid
#6 14A Comets
The best family game nights start with the most random game baskets!
Valued: 110.00
Starting bid
#7 14A Comets
Featuring a L Vest, Hockey Mom soap, 2 unbreakable wine glasses, a bleacher blanket and journal to log all the rink drama.
Valued: 80.00
Starting bid
#8 14A Comets
Homemade Welcome to our hockey Home sign.
Valued: $45.00
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