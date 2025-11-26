Hosted by

Anchorage Hockey Association Ltd

About this event

Sales closed

Anchorage Hockey Association Turkey Shootout Silent Auction-14U-2

Merry Manicure Pampering Basket item
Merry Manicure Pampering Basket item
Merry Manicure Pampering Basket item
Merry Manicure Pampering Basket
$50

Starting bid

#1  14U North Star Girls

Set of Nails or Structured Manicure from Raven & Rose Beauty, Tree Hut Blue Musk Scrub, Threshold Green Oak & Moss Candle, Assorted Masks, Lindor Chocolates, Hockey Bracelets and Keychain, and Woven Basket.

Total Basket Value $140

Hockey Mom Rejuvenation Basket item
Hockey Mom Rejuvenation Basket item
Hockey Mom Rejuvenation Basket item
Hockey Mom Rejuvenation Basket
$75

Starting bid

#2  14U North Star Girls

Signature 1 Hour Facial from Raven & Rose Beauty,  Tree Hut Santal Haze Scrub, Threshold Green Oak & Moss Candle, Assorted Masks, Lindor Chocolates, and Woven Basket.

Total Basket Value $195

Wolverines Game Tickets & Swag Bundle item
Wolverines Game Tickets & Swag Bundle item
Wolverines Game Tickets & Swag Bundle item
Wolverines Game Tickets & Swag Bundle
$50

Starting bid

#3  14U North Star Girls

Ticket Voucher for x4 General Admission tickets to any regular season Anchorage Wolverines game, Wolverines Mug, Patch Pom Beanie, Beige Circle Logo Baseball Hat Wolverines Belt Bag, Wiley Mini Stuffy, and Holographic Logo Sticker.

Total value $140

"Let’s Rage" Wolverines Fan Swag Box item
"Let’s Rage" Wolverines Fan Swag Box item
"Let’s Rage" Wolverines Fan Swag Box
$25

Starting bid

#4  14U North Star Girls

Anchorage Wolverines Belt Bag, Kit Wolverine Stuffy, Let’s Rage Koozie, Magnet, License Plate Holder, and Gift Bag

Total Value $60

Samsonite Rooftop Cargo Carrier item
Samsonite Rooftop Cargo Carrier item
Samsonite Rooftop Cargo Carrier
$40

Starting bid

#5  14U North Star Girls

Samsonite Rooftop Cargo Carrier, Brand New in Box. 100% Waterproof. Soft-side organizer holds luggage, clothes, sports equipment, camping gear and more! 38” x 38” x 18”

Value $80

Kaladi Brothers Coffee Company Gift Bundle item
Kaladi Brothers Coffee Company Gift Bundle item
Kaladi Brothers Coffee Company Gift Bundle
$20

Starting bid

#6  14U North Star Girls

Two Individual One Pound Bags of French Roast Coffee, Two Free 16 Oz Drink Vouchers, Stickers, Reusable Bag

Value $60

Rareform Bag Trio item
Rareform Bag Trio item
Rareform Bag Trio item
Rareform Bag Trio
$50

Starting bid

#7  14U North Star Girls

Once A Billboard, Now Your Bag! Bundle includes 3 Rareform Bags, a Blake Tote, Rae Crossbody Bag, and Clark Zipper Pouch. One of a kind designs hand-cut and recycled from real U.S. billboards.

Value $120

Spoil Her! 4-5 Year Old Girl Bundle item
Spoil Her! 4-5 Year Old Girl Bundle
$30

Starting bid

#8  14U North Star Girls

Lego Pink 402 Piece Box Set, Skip Hop Zoo Pack Unicorn Backpack, and USA & Canada Thick Piece Geo Puzzle.

Value $75

Spreading A Bit of Christmas Cheer item
Spreading A Bit of Christmas Cheer
$40

Starting bid

#9 14U North Star Girls

Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas Mini Jars in Boxes, La Chema Chardonnay, Assorted Shortbread and Crackers, Creative Co-op Ceramic Tray, and Creative Co-op Set of 4 Ceramic Cups

Value $100

Get A Jump on Holiday Baking Basket w/ Carrs Gift Card item
Get A Jump on Holiday Baking Basket w/ Carrs Gift Card item
Get A Jump on Holiday Baking Basket w/ Carrs Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

#10  14U North Star Girls

$75 Carrs Grocery Store Gift Card, Hearth & Hand Kitchen  Bundle with Cookie Scoop, Spatula, and Cotton Towel, Creative Co-op Ceramic Rolling Pin, Ghirardelli Baking Chips, Baking Treat Tags, and Woven Felt Basket

Value $130

I Need A Snow Day Self Care Basket item
I Need A Snow Day Self Care Basket item
I Need A Snow Day Self Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

#11  14U North Star Girls

Makeup Eraser Gift Set, Thirty-One Gifts Mini Zipper Pouch, “Beloved” Lidded Handmade Drinking Glass, Wondering Pines Scented Candle (Retail $46!), Sipping Streams 1,000 Mile Tea, Nourishing Face Mask, and Handled Rattan Basket

Value $125

Snowed In Games Basket item
Snowed In Games Basket item
Snowed In Games Basket
$30

Starting bid

#12  14U North Star Girls

Happy Salmon Card Game, Bigfoot vs. Yeti Splat Attack Game, Bananagrams Game, and Popcornopolis Zebra Popcorn.  All games are new and sealed.  Would also make great holiday gifts!

Value $65

Pittsburgh Purse and Wallet item
Pittsburgh Purse and Wallet item
Pittsburgh Purse and Wallet
$10

Starting bid

#1 14A Comets

Pittsburgh Wallet and Purse

Valued: $40.00

Goalie Light item
Goalie Light item
Goalie Light
$10

Starting bid

#2 14 A Comets

LED Goalie Light

Valued:$20.00

Hockey Player Light item
Hockey Player Light item
Hockey Player Light
$10

Starting bid

#3 14A Comets

LED Hockey Player Light

Valued:$20.00

Gnome lovebirds item
Gnome lovebirds
$20

Starting bid

#4 14A Comets

Handmade Sock Gnomes

Valued: $45.00

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$25

Starting bid

#5 14A Comets

Featuring various favorite items of a Hockey mom and of course wine!

Valued: $80.00

Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

#6 14A Comets

The best family game nights start with the most random game baskets!

Valued: 110.00


Hockey Mom Survival Kit item
Hockey Mom Survival Kit
$25

Starting bid

#7 14A Comets

Featuring a L Vest, Hockey Mom soap, 2 unbreakable wine glasses, a bleacher blanket and journal to log all the rink drama.

Valued: 80.00

Welcome to our Hockey Home item
Welcome to our Hockey Home
$25

Starting bid

#8 14A Comets

Homemade Welcome to our hockey Home sign.

Valued: $45.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!