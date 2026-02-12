Anchorage Racing Lions
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Anchorage Racing Lions

About this event

Sales closed

Anchorage Racing Lions's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8200 Jodhpur St, Anchorage, AK 99502, USA

Moto Throw Blanket item
Moto Throw Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $140.00

Custom made throw blanket, by Ky's Cozy Creations.

Big Dipper Ice Cream item
Big Dipper Ice Cream
$15

Starting bid

Three pints of ice cream, waffle chips and two Big Dipper Ice Cream stickers.

Rival Park Motocross Practice Punch Card item
Rival Park Motocross Practice Punch Card
$40

Starting bid

This is for a punch card for practice nights at Rival Park Motocross in Palmer, AK. It is good for 10 nights of practice valued at $150. Can be used for more than one person.

Blue Picnic Pack item
Blue Picnic Pack
$7

Starting bid

Great basket for an adorably decorated picnic! Valued at $60.

Includes:

White Tub

Table Cloth

Oval Decorative Platter/Tray

Veggie/Chip & Dip Round Tray

Plates

Napkins

Plastic Utensils

Three Small Serving Cups

White Tub

Mom's Tooth Basket item
Mom's Tooth Basket
$30

Starting bid

Great for mom's or girls that want to pamper their teeth! Valued at $130.

Includes:

Burst Electric Toothbrush

Burst Cordless Water Flosser

Burst Whitening Strips (set of 10)

CocoFloss in Lychee Breeze flavor

Peelerz Candy/Trader Joes Tote item
Peelerz Candy/Trader Joes Tote
$12

Starting bid

Traders Joe Tote Filled with an variety of Peelerz Candy! Valued at $40.

Checkered Flag Fanatic! Basket item
Checkered Flag Fanatic! Basket
$20

Starting bid

A racer enthusiasts favorite basket filled with a collection of checkered flag items valued at $60.

Includes:

Checkered Tumbler with Snack Tray

Checkered Kitchen Towel

Checkered Soft Ice Packs

Checkered Re-usable Sandwich Bags

Set of 5 Black Re-usable Utensils

Basket

Checkered Flag Jewelry item
Checkered Flag Jewelry
$10

Starting bid

Set of checkered flag earrings and necklace. Valued at $30.

Colorful Picnic Pack item
Colorful Picnic Pack
$7

Starting bid

Bring some color to your next get together with this spring inspired collection of picnic goodies! Valued at $60.

Includes:

Tablecloth

Oval Platter

Rectangular Tray

Bowl

Set of large and small Plates

Sets of large and small Napkins

Set of Plastic utensils

Yellow Tub

Burst Oral Care Family Pack item
Burst Oral Care Family Pack
$20

Starting bid

Great for camping! Valued at $80.

Includes:

Set of FOUR battery powered sonic toothbrushes in fun colors - Green, Red, Pink, Blue

Set of FOUR CocoFloss dental floss - Banana Daquiri, Lychee Breeze, Pure Peppermint, Delightful Mint

Fly Racing Mechanic Stool item
Fly Racing Mechanic Stool
$50

Starting bid

For the Dads and Kids!

Valued at $180

Includes:

Fly Racing Mechanic stool

2 Cans of SC1

Can-am Maverick Toy

Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna Toy


Youth Troy Lee Designs Gear Set item
Youth Troy Lee Designs Gear Set
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $190.

Includes:

TLD Youth GP Pro Pants - size 28

TLD Youth GP Pro Jersey - size XL

TLD Youth Air Gloves - size XL

Youth Answer Gear Set item
Youth Answer Gear Set
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $133.

Includes:

Answer Youth Syncron Merge Pants - size 20

Answer Youth Syncron Merge Jersey - size XS

Fly Racing Youth F-16 Gloves - size M

Youth Fly Racing Gear Set item
Youth Fly Racing Gear Set
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $148.

Includes:

Fly Racing Youth F-16 Pants - size 22

Fly Racing Youth F-16 Jersey - size S

Fly Racing Youth F-16 Gloves - size M

Youth Fox Racing Gear Set item
Youth Fox Racing Gear Set
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $170.

Includes:

Fox Racing Youth 180 Elevated Pants - size 26

Fox Racing Youth 180 Elevated Jersey - size L

Troy Lee Designs Youth Air Glove - size L

Cozy Knit Slippers item
Cozy Knit Slippers
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $20

Custom made knit slippers, by Ky's Cozy Creations. Once size fits most.

TeaTree Head Spa Starter Kit item
TeaTree Head Spa Starter Kit
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $160

Included:

1- Tote Bag

1- Shampoo

1- Conditioner

1- Detox Kombucha Rinse

1- Detox 6.5 oz Foaming Salt Scrub

2- Detox 2.5oz Foaming Salt Scrubs

1- Lavender Mint Deep Conditioning Mineral Hair Mask

1- Scalp Defence Serum

1- Scalp Massage Brush

Handcrafted Knit Hat + Leather Pouch Bundle item
Handcrafted Knit Hat + Leather Pouch Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy in style with this beautifully handcrafted knit hat made by Exquisitely Creative paired with a sleek handmade leather clutch from Cosera. The hat features a soft chunky knit design with vibrant color accents and a playful purple pom pom perfect for Alaskan winters!


The leather clutch adds a versatile, minimalistic touch. Great for everyday use or on the go essentials!

3D Printed Marble Run item
3D Printed Marble Run
$25

Starting bid

Add a little fun and creativity to your home with this vibrant, custom-designed 3D printed marble run! 


This eye-catching piece isn’t just a display, it’s interactive entertainment for kids and adults alike. Drop the included metal marbles in at the top and watch them twist, turn, and race their way down through the colorful track.

3D Printed Marble Run item
3D Printed Marble Run
$10

Starting bid

A fun and interactive 3D printed marble track that lets you drop metal balls and watch them race down the winding path. Great for kids and adults alike perfect for a desk toy or family fun!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!