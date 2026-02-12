Anchorage Racing Lions's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $140.00
Custom made throw blanket, by Ky's Cozy Creations.
Starting bid
Three pints of ice cream, waffle chips and two Big Dipper Ice Cream stickers.
Starting bid
This is for a punch card for practice nights at Rival Park Motocross in Palmer, AK. It is good for 10 nights of practice valued at $150. Can be used for more than one person.
Starting bid
Great basket for an adorably decorated picnic! Valued at $60.
Includes:
White Tub
Table Cloth
Oval Decorative Platter/Tray
Veggie/Chip & Dip Round Tray
Plates
Napkins
Plastic Utensils
Three Small Serving Cups
White Tub
Starting bid
Great for mom's or girls that want to pamper their teeth! Valued at $130.
Includes:
Burst Electric Toothbrush
Burst Cordless Water Flosser
Burst Whitening Strips (set of 10)
CocoFloss in Lychee Breeze flavor
Starting bid
Traders Joe Tote Filled with an variety of Peelerz Candy! Valued at $40.
Starting bid
A racer enthusiasts favorite basket filled with a collection of checkered flag items valued at $60.
Includes:
Checkered Tumbler with Snack Tray
Checkered Kitchen Towel
Checkered Soft Ice Packs
Checkered Re-usable Sandwich Bags
Set of 5 Black Re-usable Utensils
Basket
Starting bid
Set of checkered flag earrings and necklace. Valued at $30.
Starting bid
Bring some color to your next get together with this spring inspired collection of picnic goodies! Valued at $60.
Includes:
Tablecloth
Oval Platter
Rectangular Tray
Bowl
Set of large and small Plates
Sets of large and small Napkins
Set of Plastic utensils
Yellow Tub
Starting bid
Great for camping! Valued at $80.
Includes:
Set of FOUR battery powered sonic toothbrushes in fun colors - Green, Red, Pink, Blue
Set of FOUR CocoFloss dental floss - Banana Daquiri, Lychee Breeze, Pure Peppermint, Delightful Mint
Starting bid
For the Dads and Kids!
Valued at $180
Includes:
Fly Racing Mechanic stool
2 Cans of SC1
Can-am Maverick Toy
Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna Toy
Starting bid
Valued at $190.
Includes:
TLD Youth GP Pro Pants - size 28
TLD Youth GP Pro Jersey - size XL
TLD Youth Air Gloves - size XL
Starting bid
Valued at $133.
Includes:
Answer Youth Syncron Merge Pants - size 20
Answer Youth Syncron Merge Jersey - size XS
Fly Racing Youth F-16 Gloves - size M
Starting bid
Valued at $148.
Includes:
Fly Racing Youth F-16 Pants - size 22
Fly Racing Youth F-16 Jersey - size S
Fly Racing Youth F-16 Gloves - size M
Starting bid
Valued at $170.
Includes:
Fox Racing Youth 180 Elevated Pants - size 26
Fox Racing Youth 180 Elevated Jersey - size L
Troy Lee Designs Youth Air Glove - size L
Starting bid
Valued at $20
Custom made knit slippers, by Ky's Cozy Creations. Once size fits most.
Starting bid
Valued at $160
Included:
1- Tote Bag
1- Shampoo
1- Conditioner
1- Detox Kombucha Rinse
1- Detox 6.5 oz Foaming Salt Scrub
2- Detox 2.5oz Foaming Salt Scrubs
1- Lavender Mint Deep Conditioning Mineral Hair Mask
1- Scalp Defence Serum
1- Scalp Massage Brush
Starting bid
Stay cozy in style with this beautifully handcrafted knit hat made by Exquisitely Creative paired with a sleek handmade leather clutch from Cosera. The hat features a soft chunky knit design with vibrant color accents and a playful purple pom pom perfect for Alaskan winters!
The leather clutch adds a versatile, minimalistic touch. Great for everyday use or on the go essentials!
Starting bid
Add a little fun and creativity to your home with this vibrant, custom-designed 3D printed marble run!
This eye-catching piece isn’t just a display, it’s interactive entertainment for kids and adults alike. Drop the included metal marbles in at the top and watch them twist, turn, and race their way down through the colorful track.
Starting bid
A fun and interactive 3D printed marble track that lets you drop metal balls and watch them race down the winding path. Great for kids and adults alike perfect for a desk toy or family fun!
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