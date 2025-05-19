Anchored Hope International's Annual Raffle 2025

Raffle items 1. Unit 4 Private land Guided Elk hunt- winner responsible for all required NM licenses and tag fees. Does not include lodging, meals or Guide gratuity. Dates to be determined between the winner and Guide. Must be used in the 2025 Elk season. 2. KustomKing Traditional Archery Bow Autographed by Dakota Beavers from Disney movie Prey and Western Boy 3. Elite Compound or Recurve Bow- Does not include customization or accessories winner must pick up Bow from Cornerstone Shops- Chama NM location. 4. DiamondBack 556 or 300 Blackout- Age 21 years of age at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner must pass the ATF background check. Taxes and transfer fees are not included. 5. Henry Repeating Arms Steel Lever Action .30-30- Age 21 years of age at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner must pass the ATF background check. Taxes and transfer fees are not included.

