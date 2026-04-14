Anchored in Community, Sailing into the Future

⚓ Captain’s Circle - $50,000: “Leading the Voyage”





Benefits:

• Premier logo placement on all materials.

• Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in all communications.

• Opportunity to give brief remarks during program.

• (2) VIP tables (20 guests total).

• Featured spotlight on website & social media

• Logo displayed prominently on screens during event

• Inclusion in press/media outreach (if applicable)

• All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.





👉 Impact Framing: Supports an entire cohort of young people in workforce development + education.