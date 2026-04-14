Two Bridges Neighborhood Council

Hosted by

Two Bridges Neighborhood Council

About this event

Anchored in Community, Sailing into the Future

299 South St

New York, NY 10002, USA

Captain's Circle
$50,000

Captain’s Circle - $50,000: “Leading the Voyage” 


Benefits:

•   Premier logo placement on all materials.

•   Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in all communications.

•   Opportunity to give brief remarks during program.

•   (2) VIP tables (20 guests total).

•   Featured spotlight on website & social media

•   Logo displayed prominently on screens during event

•   Inclusion in press/media outreach (if applicable)

•   All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.


👉 Impact Framing:  Supports an entire cohort of young people in workforce development + education.

Anchor Sponsorship
$25,000

🌊 ⚓ Anchor Sponsor - $25,000; “Charting the Future”


Benefits:

•   Prominent logo placement on event materials

•   (1) VIP table (10 guests)

•   Recognition during program

•   Social media spotlight (pre & post event)

•   Logo on event screens

•  All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.


👉 Impact:  Funds training, certifications, and career pathways for multiple participants

Two Bridges Navigator
$10,000

🌟 ⚓ Two Bridges Navigator — $10,000: “Building on a Strong Foundation”


Benefits:

•    (1) premium table (5 guests)

•    Logo on program & signage

•    Recognition during event

•    Social media acknowledgment

•  All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.


👉 Impact: Supports job readiness, stipends, and supportive services

Grand Mariner
$5,000

🤝 ⚓ Grand Mariner — $5,000: “Strengthening the Anchor”


Benefits:

•   (4) event tickets

•   Logo/name listed in program

•   Recognition on website


👉 Impact: Supports certifications (OSHA, ServSafe, etc.) and training materials.

Friends of Two Bridges
$2,500

💙⚓ Friend of Two Bridges — $2,500: “Creating Pathways Forward”


Benefits:

•   (2) event tickets

•   Name listed in program

•   Social media acknowledgment


👉 Impact: Helps sponsor one young person’s participation

Community Impact Sponsor
$1,500

💙⚓ Community Impact Sponsor — $1,500: “Fueling Opportunity”


Benefits:

•    (2) event tickets.

•    Name listed in program.

•    Social media acknowledgment.


👉 Impact: Helps cover training materials, certifications/fees, and hands-on supports that remove barriers to participation for a young person.

Crew Supporter
$500

⚓Crew Supporter— $500


Benefits:

(1) event ticket

•                Name listed in program


👉 Impact: Directly supports resources and program needs

for Community transformation.

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