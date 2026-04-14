Anchored in Community, Sailing into the Future

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About this event
⚓ Captain’s Circle - $50,000: “Leading the Voyage”
Benefits:
• Premier logo placement on all materials.
• Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in all communications.
• Opportunity to give brief remarks during program.
• (2) VIP tables (20 guests total).
• Featured spotlight on website & social media
• Logo displayed prominently on screens during event
• Inclusion in press/media outreach (if applicable)
• All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.
👉 Impact Framing: Supports an entire cohort of young people in workforce development + education.
🌊 ⚓ Anchor Sponsor - $25,000; “Charting the Future”
Benefits:
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• (1) VIP table (10 guests)
• Recognition during program
• Social media spotlight (pre & post event)
• Logo on event screens
• All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.
👉 Impact: Funds training, certifications, and career pathways for multiple participants
🌟 ⚓ Two Bridges Navigator — $10,000: “Building on a Strong Foundation”
Benefits:
• (1) premium table (5 guests)
• Logo on program & signage
• Recognition during event
• Social media acknowledgment
• All bar charges are waived for sponsors and their guest at this level.
👉 Impact: Supports job readiness, stipends, and supportive services
🤝 ⚓ Grand Mariner — $5,000: “Strengthening the Anchor”
Benefits:
• (4) event tickets
• Logo/name listed in program
• Recognition on website
👉 Impact: Supports certifications (OSHA, ServSafe, etc.) and training materials.
💙⚓ Friend of Two Bridges — $2,500: “Creating Pathways Forward”
Benefits:
• (2) event tickets
• Name listed in program
• Social media acknowledgment
👉 Impact: Helps sponsor one young person’s participation
💙⚓ Community Impact Sponsor — $1,500: “Fueling Opportunity”
Benefits:
• (2) event tickets.
• Name listed in program.
• Social media acknowledgment.
👉 Impact: Helps cover training materials, certifications/fees, and hands-on supports that remove barriers to participation for a young person.
⚓Crew Supporter— $500
Benefits:
(1) event ticket
• Name listed in program
👉 Impact: Directly supports resources and program needs
for Community transformation.
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